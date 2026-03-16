Facts: Navdeep Saini has taken 73 wickets in 85 T20s at an average of 30.8 and at an economy rate of 7.6

Prince Yadav was one of the most successful bowlers in the 2024 season of Delhi Premier League, having taken 13 wickets at an average of 29.9

Himmat Singh has scored 478 runs at an average of 59.75 at a strike rate of 159.3 in the Delhi Premier League

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Chance of Winning

Despite this being their first season in the league, New Delhi Tigers have managed to create a solid ecosystem of batters who can add performance to their rapidly growing fanbase. The duo of Himmat Singh and Shivam Sharma are instrumental in shaping the narrative with the bat while Prince Yadav is more than capable to hold his ground with the ball.

Meanwhile, East Delhi Riders had done well in the first game, with skipper Anuj Rawat leading the charge with the bat. He also has Arpit Rana and Mayank Rawat for company, but their efficacy is yet to be known. With the ball Ajay Ahlawat and Ashish Meena have the potential to upset the apple cart, but a lot will depend on how things progress from here.

NDT’s chance of winning is 55%

EDR’s chance of winning is 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Betting Tips

Bet on Anuj Rawat. One of the most promising batters in Delhi cricket, he has done well in IPL over the years and can be trusted to do the job for East Delhi. There has to be a good stake on Prince Yadav, for his wicket-taking ability is well known. If you’re serious about making money, how can you leave out Arpit Rana?

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Match Toss Prediction

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has hosted 35 Delhi Premier League matches so far. Of these, teams batting first have won 15 games, while chasing sides have emerged victorious on 19 occasions. Despite the near even split in outcomes, captains have overwhelmingly preferred to bowl first, opting to chase in 27 out of the 35 matches.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there's a 35% chance of precipitation — the highest in the last six days. So, don't be surprised if rain plays a part in the match between New Delhi Tigers and East Delhi Riders.

New Delhi Tigers Player List

Shivam Gupta, Dhruv Kaushik, Himmat Singh (c), Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal (wk), Parth Bali, Deepak Punia, Rahul Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Prince Yadav, Aatrey Tripathi, Aryan Dalal, Ajay Rana, Aayush Kumar, Piyash Chhikara, Ruveer Kheterpal, Nitesh Sharma, Rahul Chaudhary, Varun Vanjani, Pratap Basista, Pradyuman Sanan, Parikshit Bhati, Hiten Dalal

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Kaushik Batter Shivam Gupta Batter Himmat Singh Batter Vaibhav Rawal Batter Keshav Dalal Wicket-Keeper Parth Bali All-rounder Aryan Dalal All-rounder Deepak Punia All-rounder Rahul Dagar Bowler Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

This is New Delhi Tigers’ first season in the Delhi Premier League, with the side winning one and losing one game so far.

East Delhi Riders Player List

Sujal Singh, Arpit Rana, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Mayank Rawat, Kavya Gupta, Rohan Rathi, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Ashish Meena, Ajay Ahlawat, Salil Malhotra, Vansh Jetly, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla, Mrinal Gulati, Kunal Sharma, Yashwardhan Oberai, Yuvraaj Rathi, Rohit Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana Batter Sujal Singh Batter Hardik Sharma Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-Keeper Mayank Rawat Batter Rohan Rathi All-rounder Kavya Gupta Batter Rounak Waghela Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Akhil Chaudhary Bowler Ashish Meena Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have won one and lost one game in the ongoing season of Delhi Premier League.

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Head-To-Head

New Delhi Tigers and East Delhi Riders have never faced each other in the Delhi Premier League and this is going to be their very first encounter.

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Betting Odds

New Delhi Tigers to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Dhruv Kaushik, Shivam Gupta, and Himmat Singh form the pillar of New Delhi Tigers’ batting and they have done well over the last few years to command serious attention here. The trio have scored at a combined strike rate of 165 in the first six overs of the innings since January 2025 and that tells you everything you need to know.

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null New Delhi Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! East Delhi Riders Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Best Batters

Himmat Singh to be New Delhi Tigers’ best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most consistent batters in Delhi, Himmat Singh has scored 478 runs at an average of 59.75 at a strike rate of 159.3 in the Delhi Premier League. He averages 64.5 in wins, which is incredibly great and tells you how he has led the side. In two matchess this year, he has already scored 97 runs - so backing him becomes a basic option.

Anuj Rawat to be East Delhi Riders’s best batter (Parimatch)

Anuj Rawat may have faded away from the IPL scene lately, but he is one of the most promising batters in Delhi even now. In Delhi Premier League, Rawat has scored 484 runs at an average of 53.78 at a strike rate of 161.3. In two games this year, he has already managed 128 runs at a strike rate of 175.3 this year. So go ahead and have a strong bet on him.

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Best Bowlers

Prince Yadav to be New Delhi Tigers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Prince Yadav was one of the most successful bowlers in the 2024 season of Delhi Premier League, having taken 13 wickets at an average of 29.9 and an economy rate of 8.5. Sure, he wasn’t very economical, but the way New Delhi Tigers have used him, he has positioned himself perfectly to take advantage.

Navdeep Saini to be East Delhi Riders’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Navdeep Saini has taken 73 wickets in 85 T20s at an average of 30.8 and at an economy rate of 7.6 and a strike rate of 24.2. He is one of India’s most promising bowlers among the young crop and even though he is not in the national reckoning anymore, he surely can make a statement with a solid performance in the Delhi Premier League.