Facts: In seven innings, he has already picked up eight wickets at an average of 27.25

Priyansh Arya is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2025 season, with 267 at an average of 38.14 and a solid strike rate of 171.15

Himmat Singh is the highest run-scorer for the team in the ongoing edition of the Delhi Premier League 2025, having scored 228 runs at an average of 32.57

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Chance of Winning

The duo of Himmat Singh and Vaibhav Rawal have been semi-decent in their approach, which resulted in them winning at least two matches. Thier bowling remains a concern, with not a single bowler being in the top 15, and that is where a lot of difference may come in.

On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors have their skipper Siddhant Sharma to thank for delivering with the ball. Their batting, meanwhile, hasn’t been able to match the expectations to ensure that they have remained at the bottom half of the points table. What could be the plausible way to get a move in that scenario? Your guess is as good as mine.

NDT’s chance of winning is 55%

ODW’s chance of winning is 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Betting Tips

If you’re serious about making money, have a strong bet on Siddhant Sharma. He has been impactful with the ball and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition this year and that makes it a lot of fruitful overall. Himmat Singh offers a strong probability to make money for you and only if you are at the front-end of the bet.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has hosted 57 Delhi Premier League matches to date, with the batting first teams winning 26 games as compared to 30 wins by the chasing sides. However, 43 times, captains have decided to bowl first, which indicates that captains are not chasing the trend entirely.

Weather Report

There is only an 18% chance of precipitation during the match between New Delhi Tigers and Outer Delhi Warriors.

New Delhi Tigers Player List

Himmat Singh, Prince Yadav, Hiten Dalal, Deepak Punia, Dhruv Kaushik, Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal, Aatrey Tripathi, Aayush Kumar, Rahul Dagar, Ruveer Kheterpal, Aryan Dalal, Piyash Chhikara, Nitesh Sharma, Pratap Basista, Ajay Rana, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Pankaj Jaiswal, Shivam Gupta, Pradyuman Sanan, Rahul Chaudhary, Varun Vanjani

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Kaushik Batter Shivam Gupta Batter Himmat Singh Batter Vaibhav Rawal Batter Keshav Dalal Wicket-Keeper Parth Bali All-rounder Deepak Punia Bowler Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Yashjeet Bowler Ajay Rana Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

After suffering five games in a row after the win in the first match, New Delhi Tigers have come back to winning ways with a win against North Delhi Strikers.

Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Sanat Sangwan, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Dev Kashyap, Shaurya Malik, Keshav Dabas, Aman Choudhary, Karan Garg, Atulya Pandey, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Aarav Gautam, Kamal Bhairwa, Aadi Agarwal, Vivaan Jindal, Jitesh Singh, Ashwin Hooda, Anshuman Hooda, Aryan Dhupar, Varun Yadav, Anant S Sareen, Dhruv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Karan Garg Batter Jitesh Singh Batter Keshav Dabas All-rounder Dhruv Singh Wicket-Keeper Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Shivam Sharma Bowler Siddhant Sharma Bowler Shaurya Malik Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors are very close to being knocked out of the tournament, having won just two games from eight attempts so far. With five losses and a no-result, they just have five points on the board and are rock bottom in the points table with an NRR of +0.102.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Head-To-Head

New Delhi Tigers and Outer Delhi Warriors have faced each other only once in the Delhi Premier League, with the former winning the game comfortably.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Betting Odds

New Delhi Tigers to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

New Delhi Tigers have done pretty well in the power play in the ongoing season, scoring at a strike rate of 145 in the first six overs, even though runs have come at a premium in the DPL. They have been pretty consistent overall in terms of how they have batted in almost all games so far, so backing them to do well doesn’t seem like a bad option at all.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null New Delhi Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now!

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Best Batters

Himmat Singh to be New Delhi Tigers’ best batter (Parimatch)

New Delhi Tigers skipper Himmat Singh is the highest run-scorer for the team in the ongoing edition of the Delhi Premier League 2025, having scored 228 runs at an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 139.02. He is one of the brightest stars in the line-up who could make things pretty interesting against Outer Delhi Warriors.

Priyansh Arya to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Despite a couple of quiet outings of late, one must still back Priyansh Arya to come good just because of his incredible big-hitting ability at the top of the order. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2025 season, with 267 at an average of 38.14 and a solid strike rate of 171.15.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Best Bowlers

Prince Yadav to be New Delhi Tigers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Prince Yadav has been erratic at times this season. However, he has shown signs of promise in his previous three outings with six wickets to his name. This uptick in form has certainly given the Tigers something to cheer about, and his extra pace certainly makes him an enticing pick to place a decent stake on.

Suyash Sharma to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Suyash Sharma has been the standout bowler for the Warriors this season despite their woeful form. While he can be expensive at times, his wicket-taking ability makes him a great option to bet on. In seven innings, he has already picked up eight wickets and promises to pick a lot more if given confidence.