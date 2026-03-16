Facts: New Delhi Tigers bowlers have taken just eight wickets in three matches this season.

Despite his team’s poor form, Shivam Gupta has emerged as the potential candidate for the leading run-getter this season with 138 runs in three games.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Chance of Winning

New Delhi Tigers suffered a heavy 7-wicket defeat in their last game as they continue to struggle after a promising start to the DPL 2025 season. Bowlers have taken a combined eight wickets in three games, resulting in two big losses for the Tigers already this season. New Delhi Tigers are placed sixth in the league standings with four points and will look to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Purani Dilli 6 registered a 15-run win against West Delhi Lions in their last game. They suffered a huge 82-run defeat in their first game of this season after being bowled out on 66 runs. However, their impressive win against West Delhi side might boost their morale before facing the struggling New Delhi Tigers on Friday.

New Delhi Tigers’ chances of winning - 45%

Purani Dilli 6’s chances of winning - 55%

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New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shivam Gupta started the Delhi Premier League 2025 season by smashing 89 runs off just 53 balls against Outer Delhi Warriors in the first game. The 27-year-old opener also scored 38 runs in the last game to continue his red-hot form this season. He is leading the scoring chart for New Delhi Tigers with 138 runs in just three innings at a strike rate of 153.33 so far.

For Purani Dilli 6, Samarth Seth has shown a good form in the first two games while opening an innings. He was one of the only two players to reach a double-digit score in the first game. Seth smashed the highest 52 runs off 36 balls against West Delhi Lions in the last game. He can be tipped to continue that momentum with another big knock in the upcoming fixture.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Toss Prediction

Teams bowling first have been dominant with the results this season, winning six of nine games. The surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium is proving favourable for the batters across both innings. Both captains will look to bowl first after winning the toss after facing a defeat while batting first in their respective last games.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for cloudy weather during the entire match, but no chances of rain on Friday. The temperature is likely to be warm and hover around 32 degrees Celsius, and there will be 60% humidity in the air.

New Delhi Tigers News & Player List

New Delhi Tigers Player List

Dhruv Kaushik, Shivam Gupta, Himmat Singh(c), Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal(w), Parth Bali, Aryan Dalal, Deepak Punia, Rahul Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Prince Yadav, Aatrey Tripathi, Hiten Dalal, Aayush Kumar, Parikshit Bhati, Pradyuman Sanan, Pratap Basista, Ruveer Kheterpal, Ajay Rana, Nitesh Sharma, Rahul Chaudhary, Piyash Chhikara, Varun Vanjani

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Kaushik Batter Shivam Gupta Batter Himmat Singh (C) All-rounder Aryan Dalal Batter Keshav Dalal Wicketkeeper Parth Bali All-rounder Deepak Punia All-rounder Rahul Dagar Bowler Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Aatrey Tripathi Bowler

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers have lost their last two games after winning their opening match of this season.

Purani Dilli 6 News & Player List

Purani Dilli 6 Player List

Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra(w), Vansh Bedi(c), Pranav Pant, Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Yug Gupta, Ekansh Dobal, Aayush Singh, Rajneesh Dadar, Udhav Mohan, Pardeep Parashar, Kush Nagpal, Sarthak Pal, Vivek Yadav, Agrim Sharma, Aryan Kapoor, Dhruv Chauhan, Manjeet, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Ashish Chaurasiya, Gaurav Saroha, Aditya Malhotra

Predicted Playing XI

Samarth Seth Batter Aarush Malhotra Wickekeeper Vansh Bedi (C) Batter Pranav Pant All-rounder Dev Lakra All-rounder Lalit Yadav Batter Ekansh Dobal All-rounder Rajneesh Dadar Bowler Ayush Singh Bowler Udhav Mohan Bowler Pradeep Parashar Bowler

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 won their last game by 15 runs after losing their season opener.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Head to Head

New Delhi Tigers and Purani Dilli 6 are facing each other for the first time in the tournament’s history.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Betting Odds

New Delhi Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Purani Dilli 6

New Delhi Tigers openers Shivam Gupta and Dhruv Kaushik pulled off a 57-run stand for the first wicket in their last game. Gupta has been sensational as an opener this season with 138 runs, while Kaushik returned to form by scoring 24 runs in the last game. On the other hand, Purani Delhi’s opener Aarush Malhotra has scored just 26 runs in two innings so far this season. Hence, New Delhi Tigers are expected to enjoy a better opening partnership than Purani Dilli 6 in this encounter.

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New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Batters

Himmat Singh to be New Delhi Tigers’ top batter

The experienced top-order batter enjoyed a stellar 2024 season and has carried that form into this season. Himmat Singh scored a quick 24 runs in the last game after smashing 69 runs off just 39 balls in the opening match. The No.3 batter has scored 121 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 139.08 so far this season and is expected to play a big knock in this fixture on Friday.

Samarth Seth to be Purani Dilli 6’s top batter

The 25-year-old left-handed opener has been the best batter for Purani Dilli 6 this season. Seth top-scored with 52 runs off 36 balls against West Delhi Lions in the last match. He smashed three fours and four sixes to display his big-hitting skills in the middle overs. Seth has scored 70 runs in the first two games this season and will be looking to record another big innings in the next match.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Bowlers

Aatrey Tripathi to be New Delhi Tigers’ top bowler

New Delhi Tigers bowlers are struggling heavily this season, with just eight wickets combined in three matches. However, Aatrey Tripathi has shown some promising form by taking two wickets during their opening game and bowling an economical spell against Central Delhi Kings in the following match. He is expected to pick up at least two wickets against Aatrey Tripathi in this fixture.

Aayush Singh to be Purani Dilli 6’s top bowler

After proving costly in the opening game, Ayush Singh returned with a match-winning spell against West Delhi Lions in the last match. He picked up two crucial wickets late in the game to give his team a narrow 15-run victory. Singh was the joint-highest wicket-taker last season and is tipped to make a similar impact consistently this year.