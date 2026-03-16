North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Chance of Winning

North Delhi Strikers have retained their marquee player in Harshit Rana and the fast bowler will bring bags of experience with him, having played in the IPL and also internationally. The likes of Sarthak Ranjan and Vaibhav Kandpal add brute force in the batting department, thereby adding more muscle.

On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings will want to forget the underwhelming campaign that they had and made headlines in the DPL 2025 auction by bagging Simarjeet Singh for a whopping ₹39 lakh, making him the most expensive player. Yash Dhull will lead the young brigade in the team, and a lot will be dependent on him.

NDS’s chance of winning is 55%

CDK’s chance of winning is 45%

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North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Betting Tips

There’s little debate when it comes to putting your money on Harshit Rana as he will once again be at the forefront when it comes to picking wickets and can also add valuable runs with the bat down the order. The highest wicket-taker in the previous DPL season, Simarjeet Singh, will be another safe pick, and he will look to better his outstanding tally of 18 wickets in the inaugural edition. Given the talent of Yash Dhull, taking a punt on him might be enticing in the opening game of his season.

North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi hosted 30 matches in the Delhi Premier League last year, with teams batting first winning 14 games and chasing sides emerging victorious in 16. Despite the results being fairly balanced, captains have shown a clear preference for bowling first, opting to chase in 23 out of the 30 matches.

Weather Report

With AccuWeather predicting only an 18% chance of precipitation, the opening game of the DPL 2025 season is likely to proceed without any rain interruptions.

North Delhi Strikers Player List

Harshit Rana, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yajas Sharma, Arjun Rapria, Siddhartha Solanki, Deepak Khatri, Yash Dabas, Arnav Bugga, Yash Bhatia, Pranav Rajvanshi, Gagan Vats, Dhanya Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Siddhant Bansal, Aryan Sejwal, Noor Ilahi, Deepanshu Gulia.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarthak Ranjan Batter Arnav Bugga Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Pranav Rajvanshi Wicket-Keeper Gagan Vats Batter Yajas Sharma All-rounder Arjun Rapria All-rounder Yash Dabas All-rounder Yash Bhatia Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Kuldip Yadav Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers secured four wins and five losses in the league stages of Delhi Premier League 2024, accumulating a total of nine points at an NRR of -0.772. They finished in fourth position on the points table but then lost to East Delhi Riders in the semifinal.

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Jonty Sidhu, Yash Dhull, Simarjeet Singh, Money Grewal, Pranshu Vijayran, Aryan Rana, Aaryavir Sehwag, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwari, Aditya Bhandari, Yugal Saini, Siddharth Joon, Gavnish Khurana, Jasvir Sehrawat, Sampooran Tripathi, Sumit Chhikara, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Arun Pundir, Yamit Sehrawat, Tejas Baroka, Rishi Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Aaryavir Sehwag Batter Aarnav Koul Batter Yash Dhull Wicket-Keeper Jonty Sidhu Batter Vivek Kumar Tiwari Batter Aditya Bhandari All-rounder Pranshu Vijayran All-rounder Money Garewal All-rounder Aryan Rana Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler Tejas Baroka Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings had a woeful DPL 2024 campaign, winning just four and losing six games in the league stage. They finished in the fifth position with an NRR of -0.046.

North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Head-To-Head

North Delhi Strikers and Central Delhi Kings have played each other twice in the Delhi Premier League, with the Strikers having won on both occasions..

North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Betting Odds

Central Delhi Kings to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Central Delhi Kings dominated the powerplay batting last year, averaging 49 runs in the first six overs of the innings, which was symptomatic of the larger narrative in place. They are one of the most sorted sides, with youngsters like Aryavir Sehwag and Aarnav Koul doing everything needed to deliver. So what are you waiting for?

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North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Best Batters

Vaibhav Kandpal to be North Delhi Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

In a new look batting line-up for the Strikers, Vaibhav Kandpal promises to give explosive starts and show continuity. He played 10 games in the DPL 2024 season and scored 314 runs at a strike rate of 148.11. Ranjan is a safe bet to begin the season with.

Jonty Sidhu to be Central Delhi Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Jonty Sidhu provides experience to the Kings’ batting line-up and is dependable with his consistency. In 10 matches in the DPL 2024 season, Sidhu scored 247 runs at an average of 27.44 and an impressive strike rate of 154.38. So go ahead and have a safe bet on him.

North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Best Bowlers

Harshit Rana to be North Delhi Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Harshit Rana picked up 19 wickets in the IPL 2024 season and helped Kolkata Knight Riders win the title. He then also broke into the Indian team across formats and had a decent IPL 2025 season with 15 wickets. He will be motivated to get back into the Indian team with a strong show in the DPL 2025 season, and so he is a great player to bet on.

Simarjeet Singh to be Central Delhi Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Simarjeet Singh was the highest wicket-taker in the Delhi Premier League 2024 season as he picked up a staggering 18 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 8.88. The Kings will be mighty happy to have bagged his services, and you should definitely go big on him while betting.