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North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders Match Prediction

NOR

40%

Chance of Winning

EAS

60%

Batery

1.60
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T20

Arun Jaitley Stadium

North Delhi Tigers are set to clash against the in-form East Delhi Riders in the 31st match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 season on Saturday, August 23. The game will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and will begin at 07:00 PM local time.
North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Arpit Rana is the only cricketer to score 400-plus runs and register 50 fours so far this season.
  • East Delhi Riders have already secured a playoff berth with two games in hand this season

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North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders Chance of Winning

North Delhi Stirkers suffered a big seven-wicket defeat against Old Delhi Warriors in their last game. Vaibhav Kandpal continued his red-hot form by scoring 73 runs, but it was not enough to avoid their third defeat in a row. After a stellar start to their campaign, North Delhi Strikers are placed fifth in the points table with three wins in seven matches so far this season.

On the other hand, East Delhi Riders registered a 21-run win against Purani Dilli 6 in their last game to become the first team to earn a playoff spot this season. In-form opener Arpit Rana recorded his fifth consecutive fifty in the last match to reach the 400-run mark this season. With just one loss in eight matches, the defending champions will look to strengthen their top position in the points table.

  • North Delhi Strikers’ chances of winning - 40%
  • East Delhi Riders’ chances of winning - 60%

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North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sarthak Ranjan has been the most consistent player for North Delhi Strikers this season. The experienced opener has scored 30-plus runs in six of his seven innings this season. Ranjan has also recorded four fifties and is leading the scoring chart for the North Delhi side with 341 runs at a strike rate of 138.62 so far this season.

For East Delhi Riders, captain Anuj Rawat and opener Arpit Rana are in sensational form this season. Both players recorded fifties each in the last game, with Rawat playing a match-winning knock by smashing an unbeaten 59 runs off 36 balls. Rawat has already scored 291 runs this season, and his strike rate of 179.63 is the best among the top ten leading run-scorers in this tournament.

North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders Match Toss Prediction

North Delhi Strikers have lost their last two games while batting first. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, they will prefer chasing in this fixture. East Delhi Riders have managed to produce results regardless of the toss this season. However, both teams will look to bowl first, considering a potential rain threat in New Delhi on Saturday.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for Scattered Thunderstorms with light rain in New Delhi on Saturday. There is a 30% chance of precipitation during the early stages of the game. Fans can witness a slight delay to the start, but can expect a shortened game. The temperature will be at 27% degrees Celsius with 82% humidity in the air during the match time in New Delhi.

North Delhi Strikers News & Player List

North Delhi Strikers Player List

Sarthak Ranjan, Arnav Bugga, Yajas Sharma, Yash Bhatia, Vaibhav Kandpal, Pranav Rajuvanshi(wk), Arjun Rapria, Harshit Rana(c), Deepanshu Gulia, Siddhant Bansal, Kuldip Yadav, Vikas Dixit, Yash Dabas, Samyak Jain, Noor Ilahi, Dhyan Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Gagan Vats, Aryan Sejwal, Dev Rishit, Siddhartha Solanki, Deepak Khatri

Predicted Playing XI

Sarthak Ranjan

Batter

Arnav Bugga

Batter

Vaibhav Kandpal

Batter

Yash Dabas

Batter

Arjun Rapria

All-rounder

Pranav Rajuvanshi

Wicketkeeper

Harshit Rana (c)

All-rounder

Vikas Dixit

Bowler

Deepanshu Gulia

Bowler

Kuldip Yadav

Bower

Dev Rishit

Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers have lost their last three games after winning three matches in a row.

East Delhi Riders News & Player List

East Delhi Riders Player List

Arpit Rana, Sujal Singh, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Hardik Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Rohan Rathi, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Ashish Meena, Akhil Chaudhary, Rohit Yadav, Salil Malhotra, Ajay Ahlawat, Yuvraaj Rathi, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Kavya Gupta, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla, Rishabh Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana

All-rounder

Sujal Singh

Batter

Hardik Sharma

Batter

Anuj Rawat (c)

Wicketkeeper

Mayank Rawat

All-rounder

Kavya Gupta

Batter

Rohan Rathi

Batter

Rounak Waghela

Bowler

Navdeep Saini

Bowler

Akhil Chaudhary

Bowler

Ashish Meena

Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have won their previous three matches and are unbeaten in their last six games.

North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders Head to Head

East Delhi Riders have won two of their past encounters against North Delhi Strikers.

North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders Betting Odds

East Delhi Riders to have a better opening partnership than North Delhi Strikers

East Delhi Riders opener Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh added just 21 runs for the opening wicket in the last match, but pulled off a 149-run stand in the game before that. Arpit Rana’s stunning form has given East Delhi Riders strong starts to their innings. Meanwhile, Sarthak Ranjan and Arnav Bugga have registered 6 and 19 runs for the opening wicket for North Delhi Strikers. Hence, East Delhi Riders are likely to enjoy a better opening partnership than North Delhi Strikers in this meeting.

North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders

T20

Arun Jaitley Stadium, null

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North Delhi Strikers

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1.60
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East Delhi Riders

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2.35

North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders Top Batters

Vaibhav Kandpal to be North Delhi Strikers’ top batter

Vaibhav Kandpal continued his good run of form by scoring his first fifty of this season in the last match. He top-scored with 73 runs off 40 balls against Outer Delhi Warriors to cross 200 runs in this tournament. Kandpal scored a crucial 39 runs when the two sides last faced each other and will be eager to make an impact again in the upcoming game.

Arpit Rana to be East Delhi Riders’ top batter

The 22-year-old East Delhi Riders opener has taken the DPL 2025 by storm. Arpit Rana scored 64 runs off 47 balls against Purani Dilli 6 in the last game to register his fifth consecutive fifty of the season. He is leading the scoring chart of this tournament with 428 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 153.96.

North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders Top Bowlers

Harshit Rana to be North Delhi Strikers’ top bowler

North Delhi Strikers' captain is leading by example this season. Harshit Rana, who was recently selected in India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, is leading the bowling chart for his team with the joint-third highest 11 wickets in this tournament. Rana has picked up six wickets in his last three innings and can be tipped to pick up at least two more in this fixture.

Navdeep Saini to be East Delhi Riders’ top bowler

The experienced fast bowler bowled his best spell of this season in the last game against Purani Dilli 6. He picked up three wickets for 21 to help East Delhi Riders defend 172 runs in the last match. Saini struggled for consistency in the early stages of this tournament, but now has clinched six wickets in the last three fixtures and is predicted to pick multiple wickets in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

East Delhi Riders

North Delhi Strikers have struggled for positive results in recent games after a strong start to their campaign. East Delhi Riders are looking confident to defend their title with six wins in eight matches so far this season. They have already secured a playoff spot and will be under no pressure going into this fixture. Hence, East Delhi Riders are favourites to win this fixture.
  • North Delhi Strikers to win - 2.35 (Batery Bet)
  • East Delhi Riders to win - 1.60 (Batery Bet)
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