North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Match Prediction
NOR
42%
Chance of Winning
NEW
58%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- Sarthak Ranjan is the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers in the ongoing season of Delhi Premier League, having amassed 349 runs at an average of 49.86 at a strike rate of 140.73
- Harshit Rana is the highest wicket-taker for North Delhi Strikers in the DPL 2025, picking 12 wickets at an average of 18.75
- Pankaj Jaswal has taken 11 wickets at an average of 26.00
North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Chance of Winning
New Delhi Tigers will be eager to finish their campaign on a positive note, having shown flashes of brilliance despite falling short in the playoff race. Himmat Singh has been a standout performer with the bat, emerging as the team’s highest run-scorer in the tournament, while Pankaj Jaiswal has impressed with the ball, bagging 11 wickets so far. With these two in fine form, the Tigers will be confident of putting up a strong all-round performance and ending their season with a statement win.
North Delhi Strikers, on the other hand, will be banking on their bowling firepower to make an impact in this clash. Harshit Rana has been in terrific rhythm, claiming 12 wickets in the competition, with Kuldip Yadav providing excellent support through his nine wickets. In the batting department, Sarthak Ranjan has been the standout, sitting as the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer. With both departments boasting in-form players, the Strikers will look to spoil the Tigers’ plans and close their campaign on a high.
- NDS’s chance of winning is 42%
- NDT’s chance of winning is 58%
North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Betting Tips
Himmat Singh has been the standout batter for the New Delhi Tigers, amassing runs consistently and finding himself as the team’s highest run-scorer in the tournament. He should be one of your top betting picks for this clash. On the bowling front, Harshit Rana has been lethal for the North Delhi Strikers, bagging 12 wickets so far and making a strong case as a must-have choice. Another smart option is Sarthak Ranjan, who sits as the third-highest run-scorer of the season and has been in terrific touch with the bat, making him a valuable punt for a solid return.
North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Match Toss Prediction
At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the trend has largely favored teams chasing, with captains opting to bowl first in 28 out of the 35 completed matches so far. Sides batting first have managed 15 wins, while teams chasing have had the upper hand with 17 victories. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 169/7, but teams generally need to post around 178/7 to feel confident of defending a total.
Weather Report
Accuweather predicts there is a strong 45% chance of precipitation for the match between North Delhi Strikers and New Delhi Tigers in Delhi.
North Delhi Strikers Player List
Harshit Rana, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Pranav Rajvanshi, Gagan Vats, Yash Bhatia, Yash Dabas, Arnav Bugga, Yajas Sharma, Deepanshu Gulia, Deepak Khatri, Vikas Dixit, Samyak Jain, Siddhartha Solanki, Noor Ilahi, Arjun Rapria, Dhyan Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Siddhant Bansal, Aryan Sejwal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sarthak Ranjan
|
Batter
|
Vaibhav Kandpal
|
Batter
|
Arnav Bugga
|
Batter
|
Gagan Vats
|
All-rounder
|
Vikas Dixit
|
All-rounder
|
Pranav Rajuvanshi
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Arjun Rapria
|
Batter
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Siddhant Bansal
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ilahi
|
Bowler
|
Kuldip Yadav
|
Bowler
North Delhi Strikers Team Form
North Delhi Strikers have already been eliminated from the tournament, securing just three wins from nine games. They have a total of eight points and a win here will be for pride.
New Delhi Tigers Player List
Himmat Singh, Prince Yadav, Hiten Dalal, Deepak Punia, Dhruv Kaushik, Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal, Aatrey Tripathi, Aayush Kumar, Rahul Dagar, Ruveer Kheterpal, Aryan Dalal, Piyash Chhikara, Nitesh Sharma, Pratap Basista, Ajay Rana, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Pankaj Jaiswal, Shivam Gupta, Pradyuman Sanan, Rahul Chaudhary, Varun Vanjani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dhruv Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Shivam Gupta
|
Batter
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batter
|
Vaibhav Rawal
|
Batter
|
Keshav Dalal
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Parth Bali
|
All-rounder
|
Deepak Punia
|
Bowler
|
Pankaj Jaswal
|
Bowler
|
Yashjeet
|
Bowler
|
Ajay Rana
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
New Delhi Tigers Team Form
New Delhi Tigers are one of the most disappointing teams in the tournament, having won just four games in nine matches. They suffered five losses in a row, which caused great discomfort to them in the tournament.
North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Head-To-Head
North Delhi Strikers and New Delhi Tigers have played one game against each other, with the latter emerging victorious in that game.
North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Betting Odds
New Delhi Tigers to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
New Delhi Tigers have done decently well in the power play in the ongoing season, scoring at a strike rate of 139 in the first six overs, even though runs have come at a premium in the DPL. They have been pretty consistent overall in terms of how they have batted in almost all games so far, so backing them to do well doesn’t seem like a bad option at all.
North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
North Delhi Strikers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Delhi Tigers
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Best Batters
Sarthak Ranjan to be North Delhi Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)
Sarthak Ranjan is the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers in the ongoing season of Delhi Premier League, having amassed 349 runs at an average of 49.86 at a strike rate of 140.73. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament too, so you know for a fact that Sarthak will deliver the goods with the bat once again.
Himmat Singh to be New Delhi Tigers’s best batter (Parimatch)
Himmat Singh is the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers in the DPL 2025, scoring 331 runs at an average of 41.38 at a strike rate of 149.77. Currently, he sits at the fourth spot on the top run-scorers list this year and this gives us an easier chance to bet on him and take home a decent prize.
North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers Best Bowlers
Harshit Rana to be North Delhi Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Harshit Rana is the highest wicket-taker for North Delhi Strikers in the DPL 2025, picking 12 wickets at an average of 18.75. Rana, who averages 24.84 in the shortest format of the game, has raw pace, which makes him one of the best prospects of the game. So there is nothing to worry.
Pankaj Jaswal to be New Delhi Tigers’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Pankaj Jaswal has done some cool stuff for New Delhi Tigers in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 26.00. His affinity to take wickets in improbable situations has made him such a superstar of the game and you really need to leverage on that.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Delhi Tigers
- NDS to Win - 2.00 (Parimatch)
- NDT to Win - 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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