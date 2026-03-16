Facts: Siddhartha Solanki has taken the most wickets in the last five innings for any bowler in the tournament.

North Delhi Strikers have won just one of their last five overall games in the Delhi Premier League.

North Delhi Strikers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Chance of Winning

North Delhi Strikers began their Delhi Premier League 2025 campaign with a big loss against Central Delhi Kings. Sarthak Ranjan and Arnav Bugga scored big fifties to help the team post a big total, but bowlers struggled heavily as the team suffered an eight-wicket loss. The Harshit Rana-led side is currently placed last in the points table and will be looking to score their first points in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Outer Delhi Warriors registered a dominant win against Purani Dilli 6 after losing their opening game this season. Bowlers did a fantastic job by bowling out their opponents on just 66 while defending a 148 total. The star spinner Suyash Sharma took four wickets to guide his team to their first-ever win in the tournament’s history.

North Delhi Strikers’ chances of winning - 40%

Outer Delhi Warriors’ chances of winning - 60%

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North Delhi Strikers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sarthak Ranjan and Arnav Bugga scored fifties each against Central Delhi Kings, but no other player reached the double-digit figures in the last game. Ranjan scored the highest 82 runs off 60 balls while opening an innings to continue his good form from the last season. He was the only one of two batters to reach the 250-run mark in the tournament last year and is expected to play a big knock in this fixture.

After taking the last season by storm with his aggressive batting, Priyansh Arya has struggled to make an impact in the first two games this year. The star opener scored 16 off 19 in the last game after smashing a quick 26 in the opener. However, Arya remains the biggest strength for Outer Delhi Warriors and will be eager to reintroduce his big-hitting skills in this match.

North Delhi Strikers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won four of the first five games at Arun Jaitley Stadium this season. Toss has been crucial as the teams chasing have enjoyed a good help for the batters in the evening games. Captains are expected to bowl first after winning the toss in this fixture and take the advantage of the overcast conditions with a new ball.

Weather Report

There is a partly cloudy weather forecast, but no rain is expected during this match on Wednesday. The temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius at the start of the game, but the 91% cloud cover predicts overcast conditions. Players are likely to witness a lot of humidity throughout the game.

North Delhi Strikers News & Player List

North Delhi Strikers Player List

Deepak Khatri, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Samyak Jain, Siddhartha Solanki, Arjun Rapria, Pranav Rajuvanshi(w), Harshit Rana(c), Siddhant Bansal, Dhyan Nakra, Kuldip Yadav, Gagan Vats, Arnav Bugga, Deepanshu Gulia, Yajas Sharma, Yash Dabas, Yash Bhatia, Vikas Dixit, Noor Ilahi, Prabhjot Singh, Aryan Sejwal

Predicted Playing XI

Sarthak Ranjan Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Arnav Bugga Batter Yajas Sharma Batter Arjun Rapria All-rounder Yash Bhatia Batter Harshit Rana (C) All-rounder Pranav Rajuvanshi Wicketkeeper Siddhant Bansal Bowler Kuldip Yadav Bowler Siddhartha Solanki Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers lost their first game of the 2025 season by eight wickets after winning just four of ten matches in 2024.

Outer Delhi Warriors News & Player List

Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Aman Chaudhary, Priyansh Arya, Atulya Pandey, Varun Yadav, Harsh Tyagi, Vivaan Jindal, Dhruv Singh(w), Siddhant Sharma(c), Shivam Sharma, Suyash Sharma, Shaurya Malik, Sanat Sangwan, Aarav Gautam, Kamal Bairwa, Karan Garg, Aadi Agarwal, Shreshth Yadav, Keshav Dabas, Dev Kashyap, Ashwin Hooda, Aryan Dhuphar, Anant S Sareen, Jitesh Singh, Anshuman Hooda

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Mohit Panwar Batter Shreshth Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma Batter Dhruv Singh Wicketkeeper Siddhant Sharma (C) All-rounder Keshav Dabas All-rounder Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Anshuman Hooda Bowler

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors won their last game after losing their season opener.

North Delhi Strikers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Head to Head

North Delhi Strikers and Outer Delhi Warriors are playing against each other for the first time in the tournament’s history.

North Delhi Strikers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Betting Odds

Outer Delhi Warriors to have a better opening partnership than North Delhi Strikers

Both Priyansh Arya and Sangat Sangwan have managed to produce a good start for Outer Delhi Warriors this season. The duo added a quick 69 runs for the opening wicket in the first match and 45–run partnership in the last game. Meanwhile, North Delhi Strikers’ opener Vaibhav Kandpal was dismissed on a golden duck in the last game. Hence, Outer Delhi Warriors are expected to enjoy a better opening partnership than North Delhi Strikers in this encounter.

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North Delhi Strikers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Batters

Vaibhav Kandpal to be North Delhi Strikers’ top batter

The 24-year-old North Delhi Strikers’ opener fell for a duck in the first game of this season, but he remains their best batter going into the next game. Kandpal was the leading run-getter for the North Delhi side with 314 runs, the fifth-highest in the tournament last year. His strike rate of 148.11 and his 47 boundaries in ten games last season highlight the talent he possesses.

Priyansh Arya to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ top batter

Priyansh Arya made the headlines with two quickfire centuries last year as he finished the leading runscorer with 608 runs at a strike rate of 198.69. He carried that momentum in the IPL this year with another century. Arya has scored 42 runs in the first two games this season and is likely to bring his first fifty in this match against North Delhi Strikers.

North Delhi Strikers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Bowlers

Sidhhartha Solanki to be North Delhi Strikers’ top bowler

The 20-year-old right-arm pacer was sensational for North Delhi Strikers last year as he picked 13 wickets in just five innings. Solanki’s bowling average of 11.69 was the best among the top ten leading wicket-takers in the DPL 2024. The youngster is likely to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture against Outer Delhi Warriors.

Suyash Sharma to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ top bowler

The rising spinner bowled a match-winning spell in the last match to give Outer Delhi Warriors their first win in the tournament. Suyash Sharma picked up four wickets for 17 to bowl out Purani Dilli 6 on just 66 runs. He also bowled an economic spell in the opening game and will be looking to make a similar impact in this match.