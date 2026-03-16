Facts: Sarthak Ranjan smashed 27 off 14 when the two teams last faced each other. He is entering this fixture with three consecutive fifties on his back this season.

West Delhi Lions’ captain Nitish Rana has struggled heavily this season with just 70 runs in four innings.

North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions Chance of Winning

North Delhi strikers registered a big 27-run victory in their last game against Purani Dilli 6. In-form opener Sarthak Ranjan recorded his third consecutive fifty to help his team post a 179-run total, and then fast bowlers Harshit Rana and Kuldip Yadav picked up two wickets each to give North Delhi side their second win of this season. With two wins in the first three games, North Delhi have emerged as the title contenders this season.

Meanwhile, West Delhi Lions fell just two runs short while chasing a 159-run target against East Delhi Riders in their last game. Manan Bhardwaj picked three wickets to restrict their opponent to 158, and then the top order shone again to provide an easy path. But they witnessed a shock collapse in the death overs to suffer their second defeat of the season. West Delhi side remains third in the points table with two wins from their opening four matches this season.

North Delhi Strikers’ chances of winning - 55%

West Delhi Lions’ chances of winning - 45%

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North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sarthak Ranjan continued his red-hot form by scoring 51 runs off 33 balls against Purani Dilli 6 in the last game. North Delhi Strikers opener has now registered three fifties in the first three matches and is placed second in the leading run-getters this season. Ranjan has scored 210 runs at a strike rate of 146.85 and is expected to continue this early momentum in the next game against West Delhi Lions.

For West Delhi Lions, opener Krish Yadav is providing good starts, and Ayush Doseja is dominating the middle overs in each game so far this season. Doseja has already scored a century and is a strong contender to finish as the leading run-getter in this tournament. However, their lower-order batters have failed to contribute in the last two games.

North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions Match Toss Prediction

After teams bowling first dominated the early games this season, the surface has become balanced in the last few games. North Delhi side recorded an easy win while batting first in the last game, making it five defeats in the last seven completed games for the team bowling first. So, considering the recent results, both teams are expected to bat first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for light rain in the latter stages of this fixture in New Delhi on Monday. According to a weather report, there is a 10% chance of precipitation during the toss, and rain will increase up to 30% at 9 PM IST. However, fans are likely to witness a shortened game.

North Delhi Strikers News & Player List

North Delhi Strikers Player List

Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Arnav Bugga, Yajas Sharma, Arjun Rapria, Harshit Rana(c), Yash Bhatia, Pranav Rajuvanshi(w), Vikas Dixit, Siddhant Bansal, Kuldip Yadav, Siddhartha Solanki, Gagan Vats, Deepanshu Gulia, Yash Dabas, Samyak Jain, Noor Ilahi, Dhyan Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Aryan Sejwal, Deepak Khatri

Predicted Playing XI

Sarthak Ranjan Batter Arnav Bugga Batter Yajas Sharma Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Arjun Rapria All-rounder Yash Bhatia Batter Pranav Rajuvanshi Wicketkeeper Harshit Rana (c) All-rounder Vikas Dixit All-rounder Kuldip Yadav Bowler Siddhant Bansal Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers have won their last two games after losing the opening match of this season.

West Delhi Lions News & Player List

West Delhi Lions Player List

Krish Yadav(w), Ankit Kumar, Nitish Rana(c), Ayush Doseja, Mayank Gusain, Hrithik Shokeen, Tishant Dabla, Manan Bhardwaj, Bhagwan Singh, Anirudh Chowdhary, Shubham Dubey, Shivank Vashisht, Naman Tiwari, Laxman, Ishant Sharma, Shantanu Yadav, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Akshay Kapoor, Ravneet Tanwan, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag

Predicted Playing XI

Krish Yadav Wicketkeeper Ankit Kumar Batter Ayush Doseja Batter Nitish Rana (c) All-rounder Mayank Gusain All-rounder Tishant Dabla Batter Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Bhagwan Singh Bowler Anirudh Chowdhary Bowler Manan Bhardwaj Bowler Shubham Dubey Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have lost their last two matches after winning their first two games this season.

North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions Head to Head

North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions have recorded one win against each other in two meetings so far.

North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions Betting Odds

North Delhi Strikers to have a better opening partnership than West Delhi Lions

North Delhi Strikers opener Sarthak Ranjan and Arnav Bugga pulled off a 95-run stand for the first wicket inside the first ten overs in the last match. Ranjan has been a consistent performer this season and Bugga displayed his big-hitting skills by scoring 39 runs in the last match. On the other hand, West Delhi Lions opener Ankit Kumar was impressive in the last match but has struggled to score big knocks consistently this season. Hence, North Delhi Strikers are likely to see a better opening partnership than West Delhi Lions in this game.

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North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions Top Batters

Sarthak Ranjan to be North Delhi Strikers’ top batter

The experienced Opener has been at the top of his game this season with three consecutive fifties. Ranjan scored 51 off just 33 balls against Purani Dilli 6 in the last match to become the third cricketer to surpass the 200-run mark this year. Ranjan is tipped to make it four fifties in a row in this fixture on Monday.

Ayush Doseja to be West Delhi Lions’ top batter

Ayush Doseja has been a reason behind West Delhi Lions’ impact with the bat this season. He smashed 101 off 54 balls against Purani Dilli 6, surpassing his heroics in the first match, where he scored an unbeaten 84 runs at a strike rate of 175.00. He now has 215 runs in four innings and has been dismissed just twice so far this season.

North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions Top Bowlers

Kuldip Yadav to be North Delhi Strikers’ top bowler

The 28-year-old left-arm pacer bowled a match-winning spell in the last game. Yadav picked two big wickets in an over against Purani Dilli 6 to continue his wicket-taking streak. He has taken seven wickets in the first three matches, and notably, those came from just 11 overs. He is expected to clinch at least two wickets in this game.

Anirudh Chowdhary to be West Delhi Lions’ top bowler

The 25-year-old right-arm pacer gave West Delhi Lions a breakthrough with an early wicket in the powerplay against East Delhi Riders in the last match. Chowdhary has already picked up six wickets this season in four innings. He clinched two wickets when the two teams last met each other and will be looking for a similar impact in this fixture.