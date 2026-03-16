Facts: Yash Dhull has scored 185 runs in three innings in DPL 2025 season and is yet to be dismissed.

Priyansh Arya was the highest run-scorer in DPL 2024 and has continued his incredible run with 161 runs in four innings this season so far.

Simarjeet Singh was the highest wicket-taker in DPL 2024 and has already picked up six wickets in just three innings this season.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Chance of Winning

In-form Priyansh Arya has proven just how dependable he is for Outer Delhi Warriors with a century in the previous clash as they will once again back him to give a great headstart. Karan Garg has also shown flashes of brilliance with the bat this season, and Suyash Sharma will be entrusted with spearheading the bowling department for the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Central Delhi Kings have hardly put a foot wrong in DPL 2025 so far, with three wins from their three completed games. Yash Dhull is arguably in the form of his life, and the Kings will hope he continues his merry run. The presence of Money Grewal and Simarjeet Singh gives a lot of strength to the Kings’ bowling department.

ODW’s chance of winning is 45%

CDK’s chance of winning is 55%

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Tigers Betting Tips

Betting on Priyansh Arya is an absolute no-brainer. He was the highest run-scorer in the DPL 2024 season with 608 runs at a strike rate of 198.69. He already has a century to his name this season and has scored 161 runs in four innings. Yash Dhull has already scored 185 runs in three innings this season without being dismissed and is a straightforward betting choice with one hundred and one fifty already to his name. Money Grewal and Simarjeet Singh have picked up 12 wickets between them this season and are great choices to bet on.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Match Toss Prediction

In the 15 completed matches of the Delhi Premier League 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, captains have chosen to bowl first on 10 occasions and bat first on five. Results have leaned slightly in favour of chasing sides, who have secured eight wins, while teams batting first have claimed the remaining seven victories.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts only a 25% chance of precipitation, so the 20th game of the DPL 2025 season is likely to go ahead without any rain interruptions. 93% cloud cover suggests that conditions could be helpful for bowlers who can swing the new ball.

Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Sanat Sangwan, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Dev Kashyap, Shaurya Malik, Keshav Dabas, Aman Choudhary, Karan Garg, Atulya Pandey, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Aarav Gautam, Kamal Bhairwa, Aadi Agarwal, Vivaan Jindal, Jitesh Singh, Ashwin Hooda, Anshuman Hooda, Aryan Dhupar, Varun Yadav, Anant S Sareen, Dhruv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Karan Garg Batter Mohit Panwar Batter Keshav Dabas All-rounder Dhruv Singh Wicket-Keeper Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Shivam Sharma Bowler Siddhant Sharma Bowler Shaurya Malik Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors haven’t had the first half of their league phase the way they would have liked, winning just one out of their five games so far. With three losses and one game ending in a no result, they find themselves with three points in the sixth place with an NRR of +0.165.

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dhull, Pranshu Vijayran, Money Grewal, Aryan Rana, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Aditya Bhandari, Aaryavir Sehwag, Yugal Saini, Siddharth Joon, Gavnish Khurana, Jasvir Sehrawat, Sampooran Tripathi, Sumit Chhikara, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Arun Pundir, Yamit Sehrawat, Tejas Baroka, Rishi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dhull Batter Siddharth Joon Wicket-Keeper Yugal Saini Batter Jonty Sidhu All-rounder Aditya Bhandari All-rounder Jasvir Sehrawat All-rounder Tejas Baroka All-rounder Priyanshu Vijayran Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler Money Grewal Bowler Gavinsh Khurana Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings are the only unbeaten team left in the DPL 2025 season so far, winning their first three matches on the bounce and their fourth game ending in a no result. They have been simply sensational in the manner of their wins and are in second place, having collected 7 points with an NRR of +4.221.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Head-To-Head

The Warriors and the Kings have faced off just once before in the Delhi Premier League, with that encounter being abandoned due to rain.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Betting Odds

Outer Delhi Warriors to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, and Mohit Panwar form a formidable top-order trio for Outer Delhi Warriors, and punters should keep them firmly on the radar. In the 2024 DPL season, they combined for a powerplay strike rate of 154, showing they can set the tone early. With their ability to generate quick momentum, backing them could be a smart move.

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Best Batters

Priyansh Arya to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Priyansh Arya is the highest run-scorer for the Warriors in the DPL 2025 season so far, scoring 161 runs from four games at an average of 40.25. He also smashed a stunning hundred against East Delhi Riders and is likely to get another big score against the Kings. This makes him a safe option to bet on.

Yash Dhull to be Central Delhi Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Yash Dhull has been on fire in the DPL 2025 season for the Kings, as he has scored 185 runs in three innings with a fifty and a hundred to his name. He is the highest run-scorer for the Kings and is yet to be dismissed this season. This makes him another straightforward choice to place a bet on.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Best Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Suyash Sharma has already showcased his wicket-taking prowess in the IPL and has carried that form into the DPL 2025. In four completed games, he has claimed five wickets, highlighted by a sensational match-winning spell of 4/17 against Purani Dilli 6. With his knack for dismissing big names, he’s a strong option for a decent stake.

Simarjeet Singh to be Central Delhi Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Simarjeet Singh, the most expensive player of the DPL 2025 season, has certainly lived up to the hype so far. In just three innings, he has taken six wickets, including a Player of the Match performance of 3/15 against South Delhi Superstarz. With form and impact on his side, he’s a top option to back.