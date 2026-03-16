Facts: Priyansh Arya is the only cricketer to score multiple centuries in the tournament’s history.

Harsh Tyagi took 16 wickets in 10 innings last season, maintaining the highest economy rate of 6.93 among the top 20 leading wicket-takers.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Tigers Chance of Winning

Outer Delhi Warriors are set to make their debut in the Delhi Premier League this season. They will be looking for a positive start to their campaign after making headlines in the DPL 2025 player auction. They picked the rising sensation Priyansh Arya in a draft and later signed quality players, including Suyash Sharma, to bolster their ranks.

Notably, New Delhi Tigers are also making their debut in this tournament and will target a winning start to their journey. The Tigers picked experienced batter Himmat Singh as their draft pick in the auction last month. They spent big to secure Prince Yadav and Pankaj Jaiswal in the auction. With the mix of experience and youth, New Delhi Tigers will look to edge out opponents in their opening game of the tournament.

Outer Delhi Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%

New Delhi Tigers’ chances of winning - 45%

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyansh Arya will be eager to pick up where he left off in the Delhi Premier League last season. The 23-year-old opening batter took the first edition of the tournament by storm by scoring the highest 608 runs in just 10 innings and at a strike rate of 198.69. He earned the IPL call with Punjab Kings this year and went on to hit a 39-ball century against Chennai Super Kings. He is expected to make a mark on his debut for Outer Delhi Warriors by scoring at least a fifty.

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter Himmat Singh is leading the New Delhi Tigers’ batting attack. He enjoyed a very successful season last year with 381 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 165.65. Himmat Singh is expected to play a key role for his new team and will look to kickstart the campaign with a big knock against Outer Delhi Warriors.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Tigers Match Toss Prediction

This will be both teams’ first match at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, so it is hard to predict the nature of the wicket early in the season. However, both teams will expect a batting-friendly surface and will prefer to bowl first after winning the toss on Sunday. Top-order batters from both teams are expected to score big regardless of the nature of the surface.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy with thunderstorms forecast at the beginning of the match in New Delhi. There is a 20% chance of rain at 7 PM local time, and fans can see an increase in precipitation around 9 PM. However, a light rain is very unlikely to disrupt the match due to the effective drainage system at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Outer Delhi Warriors News & Player List

Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Sanat Sangwan, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Dev Kashyap, Shaurya Malik, Keshav Dabas, Aman Choudhary, Karan Garg, Atulya Pandey, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Aarav Gautam, Kamal Bhairwa, Aadi Agarwal, Vivaan Jindal, Jitesh Singh, Ashwin Hooda, Anshuman Hooda, Aryan Dhupar, Varun Yadav, Anant S Sareen, Dhruv Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Shivam Sharma All-rounder Shreshth Yadav Batter Siddhant Sharma All-rounder Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Karan Garg Wicketkeeper Anshuman Hooda Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Dhruv Singh Bowler Shaurya Malik Bowler

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors are making their debut in the Delhi Premier League.

New Delhi Tigers News & Player List

New Delhi Tigers Player List

Himmat Singh, Prince Yadav, Hiten Dalal, Deepak Punia, Dhruv Kaushik, Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal, Aatrey Tripathi, Aayush Kumar, Rahul Dagar, Ruveer Kheterpal, Piyash Chhikara, Nitesh Sharma, Pratap Basista, Ajay Rana, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aryan Dalal, Shivam Gupta, Pradyuman Sanan, Rahul Chaudhary, Varun Vanjani.

Predicted Playing XI

Himmat Singh (C) Batter Vaibhav Rawal Batter Hiten Dalal Batter Rahul Chaudhary Batter Dhruv Kaushik All-Rounder Aryan Dalal Batter Keshav Dalal Wicketkeeper Aayush Kumar Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Pankaj Jaiswal Bowler Deepka Punia Bowler

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers are playing in this tournament for the first time.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Tigers Head to Head

Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers are facing each other for the first time in the Delhi Premier League.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Tigers Betting Odds

Outer Delhi Warriors to have a better opening partnership than New Delhi Tigers

Priyansh Arya and Sanat Sangwan are expected to open the innings for Outer Delhi Warriors. While opening, Sangwan smashed 81 runs off just 23 balls in the internal team practice game last month and in the same game Arya scored 78 off 34 balls. The duo is tipped to form a formidable opening partnership in the DPL this season. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers lack a quality opening option to partner Himmat Singh. Hence, Outer Delhi Warriors are expected to have a better opening partnership than New Delhi Tigers in this encounter.

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Tigers Top Batters

Priyansh Arya to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ top batter

The top-order batter claimed the leading run-getter award last season and carried that form into the IPL 2025. Arya scored two centuries in the DPL last year and was the only cricketer to reach the 600-run mark, and that too at a strike rate of almost 200. He further stepped up his game by scoring 475 runs in 17 innings to lead Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final.

Himmat Singh to be New Delhi Tigers’ top batter

Himmat Singh, the experienced batter in Delhi cricket, will be leading the New Delhi Tigers’ batting charge this season. The right-handed batter was the third-highest leading run-scorer in the tournament last year. He also made his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants this season and boasts the quality to score big knocks regardless conditions.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Tigers Top Bowlers

Harsh Tyagi to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ top bowler

The 25-year-old spin bowling all-rounder was one of the most consistent performers in the tournament last year. Tyagi picked 16 wickets in 10 innings at an economy rate of 6.93 in the DPL 2024. He is expected to take more than one wicket in this fixture against New Delhi Tigers.

Prince Yadav to be New Delhi Tigers’ top bowler

The young right-arm fast bowler made his domestic debut across formats in 2024 and managed to earn an IPL call this year. He also made an impact in the Delhi Premier League last season by picking 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.18. Tigers’ fans can expect an immediate impact from their bowling spearhead in this fixture.