Facts: Sarthak Ranjan has scored 307 runs from six innings for the Strikers in the DPL 2025 season so far at an impressive average of 51.17 and is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.

Harshit Rana has picked up 10 wickets from 5 games so far and is the highest wicket-taker for the Strikers this season, and the second-highest overall in the league so far.

Suyash Sharma and Siddhant Sharma have both been impressive for Outer Delhi Warriors, picking up 8 wickets each so far.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Chance of Winning

Outer Delhi Warriors have won just one out of their seven games and have reached a do-or-die situation in their campaign. They need big guns like Priyansh Arya to find form again and others in the batting group to produce a collective effort. Suyash Sharma and Siddhant Sharma have both been impressive with the ball ,but overall inconsistency has hurt the Warriors a lot this season.

North Delhi Strikers, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from losing their previous two games and this is a great opportunity for them to get their fourth win of the season. Harshit Rana has been in great form with the ball and Sarthak Ranjan and Vaibhav Kandpal will once again have the onus to get a competitive score on the board for the Strikers.

ODW’s chance of winning is 45%

NDS’s chance of winning is 55%

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Betting Tips

Sarthak Ranjan had a low score in his previous game, but he still remains the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, thanks to his incredible 307 runs from six innings at an average of 51.17 with four half-centuries. Harshit Ranahas picked up five wickets in his last two games and has suddenly propelled to second position in the wicket-takers leaderboard. Suyash Sharma and Siddhant Sharma have both picked up eight wickets in six innings for the Warriors, and it would be a smart idea to bet on them.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, chasing or setting a target has been equally rewarding in the 24 completed games of the DPL 2025 season. Teams opting to field first and those batting first have both won 12 games each. However, with the rain being a factor and the smaller ground dimensions, teams have preferred to chase in 18 out of the 24 tosses so far.

Weather Report

While the chances of rain drop from 80% in the daytime to 65% in the nighttime, weather interruptions could still play a role in Match 28 of the DPL 2025 season. 39% chances of thunderstorms show that one shouldn’t rule out the possibility of the match being washed out due to rain.

Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Sanat Sangwan, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Dev Kashyap, Shaurya Malik, Keshav Dabas, Aman Choudhary, Karan Garg, Atulya Pandey, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Aarav Gautam, Kamal Bhairwa, Aadi Agarwal, Vivaan Jindal, Jitesh Singh, Ashwin Hooda, Anshuman Hooda, Aryan Dhupar, Varun Yadav, Anant S Sareen, Dhruv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Karan Garg Batter Jitesh Singh Batter Keshav Dabas All-rounder Dhruv Singh Wicket-Keeper Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Shivam Sharma Bowler Siddhant Sharma Bowler Shaurya Malik Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors are very close to being knocked out of the tournament, having won just one game from seven attempts so far. With five losses and a no-result, they just have three points on the board and are rock bottom in the points table with an NRR of -0.041.

North Delhi Strikers Player List

Harshit Rana, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Pranav Rajvanshi, Gagan Vats, Yash Bhatia, Yash Dabas, Arnav Bugga, Yajas Sharma, Deepanshu Gulia, Deepak Khatri, Vikas Dixit, Samyak Jain, Siddhartha Solanki, Noor Ilahi, Arjun Rapria, Dhyan Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Siddhant Bansal, Aryan Sejwal

Predicted Playing XI

Sarthak Ranjan Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Arnav Bugga Batter Yajas Sharma All-rounder Vikas Dixit All-rounder Pranav Rajuvanshi Wicket-Keeper Arjun Rapria Batter Harshit Rana Bowler Siddhant Bansal Bowler Deepanshu Gulia Bowler Kuldip Yadav Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

The Strikers have had a pretty middling season so far in DPL 2025, having won three and lost three out of their six matches. They find themselves in fifth position on the points table with six points and an NRR of -0.402.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Head-To-Head

Outer Delhi Warriors and North Delhi Strikers have faced each other on just one occasion before and that came in earlier this season, where the Warriors lost by 19 runs.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Betting Odds

Outer Delhi Warriors to have a good opening partnership (Parimatch)

The duo of Priyansh Arya and Sanat Sangwan are two of the best batters on the Delhi circuit at the moment and they have done well to keep themselves afloat. In ideal scenarios, with the kind of form that Arya is in, we have a better ready to make the opposition pay. So don’t wait and go for Outer Delhi Warriors to deliver big with the bat as far as opening partnership is concerned.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! North Delhi Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now!

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Best Batters

Priyansh Arya to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Despite a couple of quiet outings of late, one must still back Priyansh Arya to come good just because of his incredible big-hitting ability at the top of the order. He is still in the top ten run-scorers in the DPL 2025 season and the highest for the Warriors, with 191 runs from 6 innings at an average of 31.83 with a century to his name.

Sarthak Ranjan to be North Delhi Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Sarthak Ranjan had a poor outing in his previous game, but that should not take away anything from what has been a remarkable season for him with the bat so far. In 6 innings, he has scored 307 runs at an average of 51.17 with four half-centuries and is the second-highest scorer in the tournament so far. It is an absolute no-brainer to bet on him.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Best Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Suyash Sharma has been the standout bowler for the Warriors this season despite their woeful form. While he can be expensive at times, his wicket-taking ability makes him a great option to bet on. In 6 innings, he has already picked up 8 wickets and promises to pick a lot more if given confidence.

Harshit Rana to be North Delhi Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Harshit Rana is the second-highest wicket-taker in the DPL 2025 season so far and has shown a tremendous uptick in form of late, picking up 5 wickets from his previous two outings. His ability to swing the new ball as well as the variations up his sleeve always keep him in the game. He has 10 scalps from 5 games and in this form it would be a huge mistake if you miss out on betting on him.