Facts: Vansh Bedi was the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 in the 2024 season, having amassed 221 runs in eight innings

Priyansh Arya emerged as the highest run-scorer in the 2024 edition of the Delhi Premier League with 608 runs in 10 games

Aayush Singh was the second-highest wicket-taker in the previous season of DPL, with 18 wickets to his name

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Chance of Winning

With Priyansh Arya and Sanat Sangwan batting at the top of the order, Outer Delhi Warriors have a solid batting order at the top. Skipper Siddhant Sharma and Anshuman Hooda have matched the same quality with the ball, with the ability then compounded to make something more interesting.

Meanwhile, Purani Dilli 6 are not far behind either. With Lalit Yadav, Vivek Yadav, Samarth Seth, and Vansh Bedi making up the crux of the squad, they ensure that things do add up. They come as favorites despite the absence of Rishabh Pant in the squad for the upcoming season. Can they script something meaningful?

ODW’s chance of winning is 45%

PD6’s chance of winning is 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Betting Tips

Bet on Sanat Sangwan. One of the most consistent batters in Delhi cricket lately, he has a terrific sense of utilising his strength to make a lot of runs. Vansh Bedi has added a lot of spunk to his batting, which landed him a position in Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 and the added responsibility will be making him contribute more. Anshuman Hooda picked up a fifer in the previous game, so bet on him to do well in the next match.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Toss Prediction

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has hosted 35 Delhi Premier League matches so far, with the batting first team winning 15 games as compared to 19 wins by the chasing sides. However, captains have shown a huge propensity to bowl first here, doing it 27 times as compared to eight batting first decisions in 35 matches.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 35% chance of precipitation, which is the highest in the last six days. So don’t be surprised if the match between Outer Delhi Warriors and Purani Dilli 6 gets impacted by rain.

Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Shreshth Yadav, Siddhant Sharma (c), Keshav Dabas, Harsh Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Singh (wk), Suyash Sharma, Kamal Bairwa, Anshuman Hooda, Shaurya Malik, Aman Chaudhary, Atulya Pandey, Aadi Agarwal, Mohit Panwar, Varun Yadav, Vivaan Jindal, Aarav Gautam, Karan Garg, Dev Kashyap, Aryan Dhuphar, Anant S Sareen, Jitesh Singh, Ashwin Hooda

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Mohit Panwar Batter Shreshth Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma All-rounder Dhruv Singh Wicket-Keeper Siddhant Sharma All-rounder Keshav Dabas All-rounder Harsh Tyagi Bowler Anshuman Hooda Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

This is the first season for Outer Delhi Warriors in the Delhi Premier League, and the franchise lost their debut game against New Delhi Tigers by a margin of 40 runs. They will want to come back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Purani Dilli 6 Player List

Aditya Malhotra, Ekansh Dobal, Kush Nagpal, Lalit Yadav, Sarthak Pal, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Kapoor, Dev Lakra, Dhruv Chauhan, Manjeet, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Samarth Seth, Yug Gupta, Aarush Malhotra, Rishabh Pant, Vansh Bedi, Aayush Singh, Agrim Sharma, Ashish Chaurasiya, Gaurav Saroha, Pardeep Parashar, Rajneesh Dadar, Udhav Mohan

Predicted Playing XI

Vansh Bedi Wicket-Keeper Samarth Seth Batter Prince Mishra Batter Lalit Yadav All-rounder Dev Lakra All-rounder Sarthak Pal Batter Manjeet Batter Pardeep Parashar Bowler Aayush Singh All-rounder Agrim Sharma Bowler Udhav Mohan Bowler

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6, the semi-finalists of the Delhi Premier League 2024, are going to play their debut game of the season.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Head-To-Head

This is going to be the first-ever head-to-head encounter between Outer Delhi Warriors and Purani Dilli 6.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Betting Odds

Outer Delhi Warriors to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, and Mohit Panwar form a formidable batting line-up for Outer Delhi Warriors in the upcoming season of Delhi Premier League. The trio stuck at a combined strike rate of 154 in the first six overs of the innings in the 2024 edition and that tells you a lot about their standing now. So back them to do well.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Purani Delhi 6 Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Best Batters

Priyansh Arya to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Priyansh Arya, who represented South Delhi Superstarz in the previous season, emerged as the highest run-scorer in the 2024 edition of the Delhi Premier League with 608 runs in 10 games - a performance that fast-tracked his entry into the IPL. His blistering century against Chennai Super Kings further propelled him into the national spotlight. Expect him to make a big impact in the upcoming match.

Vansh Bedi to be Purani Dilli 6’s best batter (Parimatch)

Vansh Bedi was the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 in the 2024 season, having amassed 221 runs in eight innings - after which CSK made a bid for him. Unfortunately, he had to be ruled out of the IPL mid-way but things are more pragmatic for him currently. So you should have a decent stake on him.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Best Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Suyash Sharma is one of the marquee players for Outer Delhi Warriors in the ongoing season of DPL and there is a lot of value that needs to be extracted from him. Sharma, who turned up for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their victorious 2025 campaign, has picked up 41 T20 wickets at an average of 28.29. He picked up 11 wickets in the previous season as well, making him such a solid prospect.

Aayush Singh to be Purani Dilli 6’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The second-highest wicket-taker in the previous season of DPL, Aayush Singh, is consistently making noise with the ball. Last season, the all-rounder picked up 18 wickets, which was five wickets more than the second-best bowler of the side, Prince Yadav. So there is a kind of structured balance if we bet on him.