Facts: In 35 T20s, Priyansh Arya has scored 1058 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 172.08 with a couple of hundreds and five fifties to his name

Keshav Dabas has been reliable in the batting department for the Warriors, being their second-highest run-scorer so far with 130 runs from five innings at an average of 32.50

Suyash Sharma has picked up 41 wickets in 41 T20s in his career so far at an economy rate of just 7.85

Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz Chance of Winning

Outer Delhi Warriors will once again be hopeful of Priyansh Arya continuing his fine form and getting them off to a rollicking start. Keshav Dabas has been solid in the middle order, and the presence of Suyash Sharma in the bowling department gives them wicket-taking options.

On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz will be buoyed after registering their first win of the season in their previous game and have the likes of Anmol Sharma and Tejasvi Dahiya in fine form to support skipper Ayush Badoni. Digvesh Rathi and Aman Bharti in the bowling department will need to step up once again to ensure they continue their winning momentum.

ODW’s chance of winning is 45%

SDS’s chance of winning is 55%

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz Tigers Betting Tips

Betting on Priyansh Arya is a smart choice. He has scored 1048 runs in 35 T20s at an average of 30.82 and a strike rate of 172.08. Tejasvi Dahiya scored a blazing 72 in the previous game that proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end. The X-factor that he provides makes him an enticing choice for a decent stake. Suyash Sharma has 41 wickets from 41 T20 games in his career at an economy rate of just 7.85. He will always remain a contender when it comes to being a smart betting pick.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction

In the 19 completed matches of the Delhi Premier League 2025 so far at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, captains have chosen to bowl first on 13 occasions and bat first on six. Results have leaned slightly in favour of chasing sides, who have secured 10 wins, while teams batting first have claimed the remaining nine victories.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts a 76% chance of precipitation, so the 22nd game of the DPL 2025 season is likely to have rain interruptions. With an 18 % chance of thunderstorms, too, the game could have a slight chance of being washed out due to rain.

Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Sanat Sangwan, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Dev Kashyap, Shaurya Malik, Keshav Dabas, Aman Choudhary, Karan Garg, Atulya Pandey, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Aarav Gautam, Kamal Bhairwa, Aadi Agarwal, Vivaan Jindal, Jitesh Singh, Ashwin Hooda, Anshuman Hooda, Aryan Dhupar, Varun Yadav, Anant S Sareen, Dhruv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Karan Garg Batter Shreshth Yadav All-rounder Keshav Dabas All-rounder Dhruv Singh Wicket-Keeper Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Shivam Sharma Bowler Siddhant Sharma Bowler Shaurya Malik Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors seem to have forgotten how to win games, as their winless streak has now extended to four games. They lost their previous game by 12 runs and are now placed 6th in the points table with just 3 points and an NRR of +0.013.

South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Tejasvi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Himanshu Chauhan, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Aman Bharti, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Sarthak Ray, Prikshit Sehrawat, Sumit Kumar, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Rohan Rana, Sagar Tanwar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal

Predicted Playing XI

Kunwar Bidhuri Batter Sumit Mathur All-rounder Ayush Badoni Batter Tejasvi Dahiya Wicket-Keeper Anmol Sharma All-rounder Vision Panchal Batter Gulzar Sandhu Batter Abhishek Khandelwal All-rounder Aman Bharti Bowler Sumit Kumar Beniwal Bowler Digvesh Rathi Bowler

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz had not won a single game from their first four, but managed to clinch a thrilling three-wicket win in their previous game and register their first win of the season. They are in seventh position on the points table with three points and an NRR of -2.462.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz Head-To-Head

This is the first season of DPL for Outer Delhi Warriors and they haven’t yet faced off against South Delhi Superstarz.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz Betting Odds

Outer Delhi Warriors to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, and Mohit Panwar form a formidable top-order trio for Outer Delhi Warriors, and punters should keep them firmly on the radar. In the 2024 DPL season, they combined for a powerplay strike rate of 154, showing they can set the tone early. With their ability to generate quick momentum, backing them could be a smart move.

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz Best Batters

Priyansh Arya to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Priyansh Arya continues to be the highest run-scorer for the Warriors in the DPL 2025 season so far, scoring 182 runs from five games at an average of 36.40 with a hundred already this season. His ability to single-handedly take down opposition bowling attacks from the get-go makes him a straightforward betting choice in this contest.

Tejasvi Dahiya to be South Delhi Superstarz’s best batter (Parimatch)

While Anmol Sharma also scored a fine 79, it was Tejaswi Dahiya’s blinder of a knock that helped the Superstarz clinch their first win of the season. He scored 72 runs off just 38 balls, including three fours and five sixes, and such sizzling form could see him make another big score in the upcoming game. Betting on him is a smart choice.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz Best Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Suyash Sharma has picked up six wickets from five innings so far and has already shown what he is capable of with a match-winning spell of 4/17 against Purani Dilli 6. While he can be a tad expensive sometimes, his wicket-taking ability always keeps him in the game and makes him a smart punt to make a bet on.

Aman Bharti to be South Delhi Superstarz’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Aman Bharti was the pick of the bowlers for South Delhi Superstarz in their previous game as he picked up 3 wickets for 31 runs in his four overs. That spell included big wickets of Shivam Gupta and Himmat Singh, showcasing his pedigree to take down big names from the opposition. With such form, it would be a smart choice to bet on him.