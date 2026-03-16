Facts: Purani Dilli 6 are in eighth place in the points table at the moment with only two wins in seven matches so far.

Central Delhi Kings are in good form as they are placed second in points table with five wins and two losses.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Chance of Winning

Purani Dilli are turning up on the field after a gap of almost a week. Their previous game against the West Delhi Lions was abandoned due to rain. Before that, they faced East Delhi Riders and they lost the game by 21 runs. Having won only two matches so far in eight attempts, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Purani Dilli 6 team would be hoping for a good outing in this must-win encounter.

Central Delhi Kings are one of the most in-form sides of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) season. They are in second place in the points table at the moment with five wins from eight matches while one of their games was washed out. Notably, the Kings lost their previous game to New Delhi Tigers in a rain interrupted encounter and they will be itching to return to winning ways.

Purani Dilli 6 chances of winning - 30%

Central Delhi Kings’ chances of winning - 70%

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Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Samarth Seth opens the innings for Purani Dilli 6 team and has performed decently so far. In the previous game too, Seth smashed 41 runs off 30 balls with eight fours and a strike rate of almost 137. Samarth is one player who can get the team off to a good start. Looking at his potential, he can be expected to score 25 runs at least.

Jonty Sidhu led from the front in the losing cause for Central Delhi Kings in the previous outing against New Delhi Tigers. He scored 75 runs off just 37 balls with six fours and five sixes to his name while batting at number four. Sidhu is a middle-order batter and might not always get a lot of deliveries to face. He can be expected to score 25 runs at least.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Match Toss Prediction

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has hosted all the matches so far in DPL 2025. The pitches have started to tire up, and with rain around, batting is likely to get tougher. A score around 160-165 could be par on this surface

Weather Report

The weather in Delhi on Monday (August 25) is not great. There is every chance of rain during the match, with the forecast being for scattered thunderstorms. There is a 35% chance of rain after 7 PM IST, while the heavens are expected to open up in the morning itself. We might end up having a shortened encounter or the match could even get washed out.

Purani Dilli 6 News & Player List

Purani Dilli 6 Player List

Samarth Seth, Pranav Pant, Dev Lakra, Vansh Bedi (c & wk), Manjeet, Lalit Yadav, Kush Nagpal, Rajneesh Dadar, Aayush Singh, Pardeep Parashar, Udhav Mohan, Gaurav Saroha, Yug Gupta, Ekansh Dobal, Rushal Saini, Aditya Malhotra, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Vivek Yadav, Agrim Sharma, Aryan Kapoor, Dhruv Chauhan, Prince Mishra, Ashish Chaurasiya

Predicted Playing XI

Manjeet Batter Samarth Seth All-Rounder Kush Nagpal Batter Pranav Pant Batter Dev Lakra All-Rounder Vansh Bedi (C) Wicketkeeper Lalit Yadav All-Rounder Ekansh Dobal All-Rounder Pardeep Parashar Bowler Aayush Singh Bowler Rajneesh Dadar Bowler

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 have struggled this season in DPL. They have played eight matches so far and have won only two and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Central Delhi Kings News & Player List

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Yash Dhull, Kaushal Suman (wk), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu (c), Aditya Bhandari, Aryan Rana, Jasvir Sehrawat, Simarjeet Singh, Tejas Baroka, Money Grewal, Gavinsh Khurana, Siddharth Joon, Pranshu Vijayran, Arun Pundir, Sumit Chhikara, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Aaryavir Sehwag, Sampooran Tripathi, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Yamit Sehrawat, Rishi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Kaushal Suman Wicketkeeper Yash Dhull Batter Yugal Saini Batter Jonty Sidhu (C) Batter Aditya Bhandari Batter Aryan Rana All-Rounder Jasvir Sehrawat All-Rounder Simarjeet Singh Bowler Money Grewal Bowler Tejas Baroka Bowler Gavnish Khurana Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings are sitting pretty in second place in the points table with five wins and two losses so far this season in DPL.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Head to Head

Purani Dilli 6 and Central Delhi Kings are locking horns against each other in the tournament for the first time this season.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Betting Odds

Purani Dilli 6 to have a better opening partnership than Central Delhi Kings

Kaushal Suman and Yash Dhull are the two openers for Central Delhi Kings and the duo added 28 runs together for the first wicket. On the other hand, Purani Dilli side opened the innings with Manjeet and Samarth Seth and the duo has been inconsistent at the top of the order. Hence, Central Delhi Kings are expected to have a better opening partnership than Puran Dilli 6.

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Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Top Batters

Samarth Seth to be Purani Dilli 6’s top batter

Samarth Seth is in good form at the moment for Purani Dilli 6. He opens the innings for them and is a solid opening partner. Samarth scored 41 runs in the previous outing with the bat and has overall scored 237 runs in seven matches so far. Hence, Samarth Seth can be expected to be the top batter of Purani Dilli 6.

Yash Dhull to be Central Delhi Kings's top batter

Yash Dhull is putting all his experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to work this season. He is the second-highest run-scorer of the season with 382 runs in seven matches so far. Dhull’s talent has never been realised at the highest level and he will be itching to score more runs in this encounter. Hence, Dhull can become the Central Delhi Kings’ top batter in this encounter.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Top Bowlers

Rajneesh Dadar to be Purani Dilli 6’s top bowler

Purani Dilli 6 could be struggling, but not Rajneesh Dadar as the youngster has wreaked havoc. He has played seven matches so far for Purani Dilli 6 and has accounted for 15 scalps this season. At the same time, Dadar also bowls the tough overs in the side, in the powerplay and at the death.

Money Grewal to be Central Delhi Kings's top bowler

Money Grewal is the second-highest wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings in this season of DPL 2025. Grewal has so far picked up 12 wickets after sending down 24.4 overs this season. His bowling effort has been the best for the Kings this season and Grewal would be hoping to continue in the same vein in the upcoming match as well.