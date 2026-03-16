Facts: East Delhi Riders’ two players are leading the scoring chart this season, while West Delhi Lions’ two bowlers are among the top two wicket-takers.

East Delhi Riders captain Anuj Rawat has the best strike rate among the top ten run-getters this season.

Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Chance of Winning

Purani Dilli 6 suffered a big defeat against North Delhi Strikers in their last game. Lalit Yadav shone with two wickets and 33 runs against North Delhi, but it was in vain as they fell 27 runs short while chasing a 180-run target. Purani Dilli 6 also lost their opening match of the season but recorded two consecutive wins to stay in contention for the playoff spot.

On the other hand, East Delhi Riders are flying high with just one defeat in their opening six matches this season. They pulled off a thrilling 2-run defeat against West Delhi Lions in their last game. In-form opener Arpit Rana smashed his third fifty of the season and bowled an economical spell against the West Delhi Side to strengthen East Delhi Riders’ top spot in the points table.

Purani Dilli 6’s chances of winning - 40%

East Delhi Riders’ chances of winning - 60%

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Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Purani Dilli 6 batters have struggled for consistency with the bat, with Samarth Seth being the only player to reach the 150-run mark in their first four games. But bowlers have been impressive with Udhav Mohan and Rajneesh Dadar leading the bowling charts this season. Both are expected to face a tough battle against East Delhi Riders’ in-form batters in this fixture..

For East Delhi Riders, multiple match winners emerged this season. Both Anuj Rawat and Arpit Rana have already reached 200-plus runs this season. Rana top-scored with 71 runs off 46 balls in the last match to take the lead in the overall scoring chart. He has now recorded three consecutive fifties and is expected to produce another big knock in this fixture.

Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Match Toss Prediction

Arun Jaitley Stadium’s surface has been helpful for both batters and bowlers lately. Teams batting first have won three and lost the same number of games in the last six matches. So, the toss is unlikely to decide the winner of this game on Tuesday.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the game, but there is no forecast for rain in New Delhi on Tuesday. However, there is a 10% chance of precipitation during the starting stage of the game, but fans are unlikely to witness a delayed start. The temperature will be at 31 degrees Celsius during the toss, and there will be 69% humidity in the air throughout the game.

Purani Dilli 6 News & Player List

Purani Dilli 6 Player List

Aarush Malhotra, Samarth Seth, Pranav Pant, Vansh Bedi (c & wk), Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Ekansh Dobal, Yug Gupta, Rajneesh Dadar, Udhav Mohan, Pardeep Parashar, Prince Mishra, Kush Nagpal, Aayush Singh, Sarthak Pal, Vivek Yadav, Agrim Sharma, Aryan Kapoor, Dhruv Chauhan, Manjeet, Rushal Saini, Ashish Chaurasiya, Gaurav Saroha, Aditya Malhotra

Predicted Playing XI

Aarush Malhotra Batter Samarth Seth Batter Pranav Pant All-rounder Vansh Bedi (c) Wicketkeeper Dev Lakra All-rounder Lalit Yadav All-rounder Ekansh Dobal All-rounder Rajneesh Dadar Bowler Yug Gupta All-rounder Pradeep Parashar Bowler Udhav Mohan Bowler

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 lost their last game after winning the previous two matches this season.

East Delhi Riders News & Player List

East Delhi Riders Player List

Sujal Singh, Arpit Rana, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Mayank Rawat, Rohan Rathi, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Rohit Yadav, Ashish Meena, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla, Rishabh Rana, Kavya Gupta, Yashwardhan Oberai, Vansh Jetly, Yuvraaj Rathi, Ajay Ahlawat, Salil Malhotra

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana All-rounder Sujal Singh Batter Hardik Sharma Batter Anuj Rawat (c) Wicketkeeper Mayank Rawat All-rounder Rohan Rathi Batter Kavya Gupta All-rounder Rounak Waghela Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Akhil Chaudhary Bowler Ashish Meena Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have lost just one of their last five games in this tournament and are leading the points table.

Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Head to Head

East Delhi Riders remain unbeaten against Purani Dilli 6, with two wins in their two past encounters.

Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Betting Odds

East Delhi Riders to have a better opening partnership than Purani Dilli 6

Arpit Rana has been brilliant in giving East Delhi Riders promising starts this season despite Sujal Singh’s inconsistent performances at the top. Rana and Singh added just 10 runs for the opening wicket in the last match but pulled off a 39-run stand against New Delhi Tigers. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6’s openers Aarush Malhotra and Samarth Sen were both dismissed on a single-digit score in the last match. Hence, East Delhi Riders are likely to see a better opening partnership than Purani Dilli 6 in this game.

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Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Top Batters

Samarth Seth to be Purani Dilli 6’s top batter

Samarth Seth is solely leading Purani Dilli 6’s batting attack this season. He scored just 6 runs in the last match but has already recorded two fifties this season. Seth is leading the scoring chart for Purani Dilli 6 with 156 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 152.94 and is expected to play a big knock in this fixture as well.

Anuj Rawat to be East Delhi Riders’ top batter

The star wicketkeeper batter smashed an unbeaten century when these two teams last faced each other in 2024. Rawat has carried that form this season and has already scored 229 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 189.26. He is also leading the most sixes chart this season with 17 big hits so far.

Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Top Bowlers

Udhav Mohan to be Purani Dilli 6’s top bowler

The 19-year-old right-arm pacer has emerged as one of the consistent wicket-takers this season. Mohan has managed to pick wickets in every game this season and is leading the bowling chart. He has picked 10 wickets, including a stunning five-fer against Outer Delhi side, in just four innings so far.

Rounak Waghela to be East Delhi Riders’ top bowler

The rising youngster continued his red-hot form with a match-winning spell against West Delhi Lions in the last game. The 17-year-old spinner picked two crucial wickets by conceding just 23 runs. Waghela is now leading the bowling chart for his team this season with seven wickets in five innings.