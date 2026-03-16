Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Match Prediction
PUR
40%
Chance of Winning
EAS
60%
Batery
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- East Delhi Riders’ two players are leading the scoring chart this season, while West Delhi Lions’ two bowlers are among the top two wicket-takers.
- East Delhi Riders captain Anuj Rawat has the best strike rate among the top ten run-getters this season.
Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Chance of Winning
Purani Dilli 6 suffered a big defeat against North Delhi Strikers in their last game. Lalit Yadav shone with two wickets and 33 runs against North Delhi, but it was in vain as they fell 27 runs short while chasing a 180-run target. Purani Dilli 6 also lost their opening match of the season but recorded two consecutive wins to stay in contention for the playoff spot.
On the other hand, East Delhi Riders are flying high with just one defeat in their opening six matches this season. They pulled off a thrilling 2-run defeat against West Delhi Lions in their last game. In-form opener Arpit Rana smashed his third fifty of the season and bowled an economical spell against the West Delhi Side to strengthen East Delhi Riders’ top spot in the points table.
- Purani Dilli 6’s chances of winning - 40%
- East Delhi Riders’ chances of winning - 60%
Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Purani Dilli 6 batters have struggled for consistency with the bat, with Samarth Seth being the only player to reach the 150-run mark in their first four games. But bowlers have been impressive with Udhav Mohan and Rajneesh Dadar leading the bowling charts this season. Both are expected to face a tough battle against East Delhi Riders’ in-form batters in this fixture..
For East Delhi Riders, multiple match winners emerged this season. Both Anuj Rawat and Arpit Rana have already reached 200-plus runs this season. Rana top-scored with 71 runs off 46 balls in the last match to take the lead in the overall scoring chart. He has now recorded three consecutive fifties and is expected to produce another big knock in this fixture.
Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Match Toss Prediction
Arun Jaitley Stadium’s surface has been helpful for both batters and bowlers lately. Teams batting first have won three and lost the same number of games in the last six matches. So, the toss is unlikely to decide the winner of this game on Tuesday.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the game, but there is no forecast for rain in New Delhi on Tuesday. However, there is a 10% chance of precipitation during the starting stage of the game, but fans are unlikely to witness a delayed start. The temperature will be at 31 degrees Celsius during the toss, and there will be 69% humidity in the air throughout the game.
Purani Dilli 6 News & Player List
Purani Dilli 6 Player List
Aarush Malhotra, Samarth Seth, Pranav Pant, Vansh Bedi (c & wk), Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Ekansh Dobal, Yug Gupta, Rajneesh Dadar, Udhav Mohan, Pardeep Parashar, Prince Mishra, Kush Nagpal, Aayush Singh, Sarthak Pal, Vivek Yadav, Agrim Sharma, Aryan Kapoor, Dhruv Chauhan, Manjeet, Rushal Saini, Ashish Chaurasiya, Gaurav Saroha, Aditya Malhotra
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aarush Malhotra
|
Batter
|
Samarth Seth
|
Batter
|
Pranav Pant
|
All-rounder
|
Vansh Bedi (c)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Dev Lakra
|
All-rounder
|
Lalit Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Ekansh Dobal
|
All-rounder
|
Rajneesh Dadar
|
Bowler
|
Yug Gupta
|
All-rounder
|
Pradeep Parashar
|
Bowler
|
Udhav Mohan
|
Bowler
Purani Dilli 6 Team Form
Purani Dilli 6 lost their last game after winning the previous two matches this season.
East Delhi Riders News & Player List
East Delhi Riders Player List
Sujal Singh, Arpit Rana, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Mayank Rawat, Rohan Rathi, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Rohit Yadav, Ashish Meena, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla, Rishabh Rana, Kavya Gupta, Yashwardhan Oberai, Vansh Jetly, Yuvraaj Rathi, Ajay Ahlawat, Salil Malhotra
Predicted Playing XI
|
Arpit Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Sujal Singh
|
Batter
|
Hardik Sharma
|
Batter
|
Anuj Rawat (c)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Mayank Rawat
|
All-rounder
|
Rohan Rathi
|
Batter
|
Kavya Gupta
|
All-rounder
|
Rounak Waghela
|
Bowler
|
Navdeep Saini
|
Bowler
|
Akhil Chaudhary
|
Bowler
|
Ashish Meena
|
Bowler
East Delhi Riders Team Form
East Delhi Riders have lost just one of their last five games in this tournament and are leading the points table.
Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Head to Head
East Delhi Riders remain unbeaten against Purani Dilli 6, with two wins in their two past encounters.
Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Betting Odds
East Delhi Riders to have a better opening partnership than Purani Dilli 6
Arpit Rana has been brilliant in giving East Delhi Riders promising starts this season despite Sujal Singh’s inconsistent performances at the top. Rana and Singh added just 10 runs for the opening wicket in the last match but pulled off a 39-run stand against New Delhi Tigers. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6’s openers Aarush Malhotra and Samarth Sen were both dismissed on a single-digit score in the last match. Hence, East Delhi Riders are likely to see a better opening partnership than Purani Dilli 6 in this game.
Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Top Batters
Samarth Seth to be Purani Dilli 6’s top batter
Samarth Seth is solely leading Purani Dilli 6’s batting attack this season. He scored just 6 runs in the last match but has already recorded two fifties this season. Seth is leading the scoring chart for Purani Dilli 6 with 156 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 152.94 and is expected to play a big knock in this fixture as well.
Anuj Rawat to be East Delhi Riders’ top batter
The star wicketkeeper batter smashed an unbeaten century when these two teams last faced each other in 2024. Rawat has carried that form this season and has already scored 229 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 189.26. He is also leading the most sixes chart this season with 17 big hits so far.
Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders Top Bowlers
Udhav Mohan to be Purani Dilli 6’s top bowler
The 19-year-old right-arm pacer has emerged as one of the consistent wicket-takers this season. Mohan has managed to pick wickets in every game this season and is leading the bowling chart. He has picked 10 wickets, including a stunning five-fer against Outer Delhi side, in just four innings so far.
Rounak Waghela to be East Delhi Riders’ top bowler
The rising youngster continued his red-hot form with a match-winning spell against West Delhi Lions in the last game. The 17-year-old spinner picked two crucial wickets by conceding just 23 runs. Waghela is now leading the bowling chart for his team this season with seven wickets in five innings.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
East Delhi Riders
- Purani Dilli 6 to win - 2.18 (Batery Bet)
- East Delhi Riders to win - 1.68 (Batery Bet)
Batery
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