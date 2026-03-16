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Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Match Prediction

PUR

57%

Chance of Winning

NOR

43%

Parimatch

1.75
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Arun Jaitley Stadium

Purani Dilli 6 will face North Delhi Strikers in the 16th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday, August 10, at 2:00 PM IST. After losing their opener to Outer Delhi Warriors, Purani Dilli bounced back with two consecutive wins to move into fourth place with four points. The Strikers have played only two games so far, securing a win over the Warriors in their last outing to sit sixth with two points.

Facts:

  • Sarthak Ranjan has scored 159 runs from just two innings for the Strikers in the DPL 2025 season so far at an incredible average of 79.50
  • Udhav Mohan is the highest wicket-taker in the DPL 2025 season so far with 8 wickets from three games
  • Samarth Seth has been the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 this season so far with 150 runs from three innings.

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Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Chance of Winning

Purani Dilli 6 will have to cope without the services of Rishabh Pant, who is sidelined after fracturing his toe on national duty. Still, with Samarth Seth in sublime batting form and Udhav Mohan delivering the goods with the ball, they’ll be confident of keeping their winning streak alive.

North Delhi Strikers, meanwhile, will look to build on their morale-boosting win over Outer Delhi Warriors. Sarthak Ranjan’s consistency at the top, combined with the seasoned bowling duo of Harshit Rana and Kuldip Yadav, gives them the firepower to push Purani Dilli 6 all the way.

  • PD6’s chance of winning is 57%
  • NDS’s chance of winning is 43%

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Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Betting Tips

Sarthak Ranjan should be one of your first picks - 159 runs in just two innings at an average of 79.50 is elite form, and if he keeps going like this, he’s a strong contender for the tournament’s top run-scorer. Udhav Mohan has been on fire for Purani Dilli 6, grabbing eight wickets in three games, making him another obvious betting choice. And while Harshit Rana hasn’t fully hit his rhythm yet this season, his IPL and international pedigree mean he’s always worth a punt.

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, chasing has been slightly more rewarding in the first 13 games of the DPL 2025 season. Teams batting second have won eight times compared to five wins for sides setting a target, and on eight occasions, the toss-winning captain has chosen to bowl first.

Weather Report

AccuWeather forecasts a 55% chance of rain, making weather interruptions a moderate possibility for Match 16 of the DPL 2025 season. Cloudy conditions could also aid the fast bowlers with some early swing.

Purani Dilli 6 Player List

Lalit Yadav, Vansh Bedi, Aayush Singh, Dev Lakra, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan (Aryan) Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha.

Predicted Playing XI

Aarush Malhotra

Batter

Samarth Seth

Batter

Pranav Pant

All-rounder

Vansh Bedi

Wicket-Keeper

Dev Lakra

All-rounder

Lalit Yadav

All-Rounder

Ekansh Dobal

Bowler

Yug Gupta

All-rounder

Rajneesh Dadar

Bowler

Udhav Mohan

Bowler

Pardeep Parashar

Bowler

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 started their DPL 2025 campaign with a defeat but bounced back strongly with consecutive wins over New Delhi Tigers and West Delhi Lions. They currently sit fourth on the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.950.

North Delhi Strikers Player List

Harshit Rana, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Pranav Rajvanshi, Gagan Vats, Yash Bhatia, Yash Dabas, Arnav Bugga, Yajas Sharma, Deepanshu Gulia, Deepak Khatri, Vikas Dixit, Samyak Jain, Siddhartha Solanki, Noor Ilahi, Arjun Rapria, Dhyan Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Siddhant Bansal, Aryan Sejwal.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarthak Ranjan

Batter

Vaibhav Kandpal

Batter

Arnav Bugga

Batter

Yajas Sharma

All-rounder

Yash Bhatia

All-rounder

Pranav Rajuvanshi

Wicket-Keeper

Arjun Rapria

Batter

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Vikas Dixit

All-rounder

Siddhant Bansal

Bowler

Kuldip Yadav

Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

After losing their opening game of the season, the Strikers managed to get back to winning ways by beating Outer Delhi Warriors by 19 runs. They currently are sixth in the points table with two points and a NRR of -0.135.

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Head-To-Head

Purani Dilli 6 have a strong head-to-head record against North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League, having won on both occasions that the two teams have faced off so far.

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Betting Odds

Purani Dilli 6 to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Aarush Malhotra, Samarth Seth and Pranav Pant leading the batting in the first six overs of the innings, there is a massive opportunity for Purani Dilli 6 to make a lot of noise at the top of the order. With the Arun Jaitley Stadium being helpful to batting sides overall, Purani Dilli 6 have scored an average of 53 runs in the first six overs of the innings. So back them to do well.

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers

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Arun Jaitley Stadium, null

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Purani Delhi 6

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North Delhi Strikers

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Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Best Batters

Samarth Seth to be Purani Dilli 6’s best batter (Parimatch)

Samarth Seth has been in superb form for Purani Dilli 6, emerging as their leading run-scorer with 150 runs in three games at an average of 50. With back-to-back match-winning half-centuries, he’s an obvious choice to bet on for another big performance.

Sarthak Ranjan to be North Delhi Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Sarthak Ranjan has been the highest run-scorer for the North Delhi Strikers this season with a staggering 159 runs in just two games at a mind-blowing average of 79.50. His scores of 82 and 77 have given enough indication that he is another straightforward betting pick.

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Best Bowlers

Udhav Mohan to be Purani Dilli 6’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Udhav Mohan is in red-hot form in the DPL 2025 season and is the highest wicket-taker so far with eight wickets from three games. He began the season with a bang as he bagged figures of 5/26 despite his team ending up losing the game. He is a straightforward choice to place a bet on.

Kuldip Yadav to be North Delhi Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Kuldip Yadav has been the highest wicket-taker for the Strikers this season with five scalps from two games. While he can be a touch expensive, his wicket-taking ability augurs well with the idea of placing a bet on him. So what are you waiting for?

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Purani Dilli 6

Purani Dilli 6 come into this clash brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins, and history is on their side, having beaten the Strikers in both meetings last season. With Samarth Seth anchoring the top order and Udhav Mohan leading the bowling attack, they boast a well-rounded unit. Back them to extend their winning run to three and get the job done comfortably against the Strikers.
  • PD6 to Win - 1.75 (Parimatch)
  • NDS to Win - 1.96 (Parimatch)
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