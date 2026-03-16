Facts: Samarth Seth has been Purani Dilli 6’s highest run-scorer with 239 runs from 8 innings.

Sumit Kumar Beniwal is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 12 wickets from seven innings.

Rajneesh Dadar has been the highest wicket-taker in the DPL 2025 season so far with 18 wickets from eight innings.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Chance of Winning

The 104-run defeat against Central Delhi Kings perfectly defines the kind of campaign that Purani Dilli 6 have had so far. They have been without a win in their last six games and such a wretched form has seen them get knocked out of the race to the semifinals. Samarth Seth’s returns with the bat and Rajneesh Dadar and Udhav Mohan’s bowling combination are the only positives for Purani Dilli to build on.

South Delhi Superstarz couldn’t get a result in their previous two games due to rain. However, they have won three matches in a row prior to that and will carry that confidence into this game. Ayush Badoni and Anmol Sharma will once again hold the key with the bat alongside Tejasvi Dahiya, and Sumit Kumar Beniwal’s form with the ball will also be crucial.

PD6’s chance of winning is 45%

SDS’s chance of winning is 55%

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South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers Betting Tips

Betting on Rajneesh Dadar has to be an absolute no-brainer. He has been in unbelievable bowling form for Purani Dilli 6 and is the highest wicket-taker in the DPL 2025 season with as many as 18 wickets from 8 innings. Samarth Seth has been the lone shining light from the batting department for Purani Dilli 6 with 239 runs from eight innings and is their highest run-scorer so far. Udhav Mohan is among the top five wicket-takers for the tournament with 12 wickets from eight games and is another great betting option.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, teams have generally preferred to win the toss and bowl first, as that has happened in 23 out of the 30 completed matches so far. However, sides batting first or bowling first have both won 15 matches each from the 30 completed matches so far.

Weather Report

AccuWeather forecasts a 56% chance of rain, making weather interruptions a moderate possibility for Match 38 of the DPL 2025 season. 13% chances of thunderstorms also mean that there is a slight possibility of the game being washed out due to rain.

Purani Dilli 6 Player List

Lalit Yadav, Vansh Bedi, Aayush Singh, Dev Lakra, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan (Aryan) Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha.

Predicted Playing XI

Rushal Saini Batter Samarth Seth Batter Pranav Pant All-rounder Vansh Bedi Wicket-Keeper Dev Lakra All-rounder Lalit Yadav All-Rounder Gaurav Saroha Bowler Yug Gupta All-rounder Rajneesh Dadar Bowler Udhav Mohan Bowler Ashish Chaurasiya Bowler

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

After winning two out of their first three matches, Purani Dilli 6’s campaign derailed incredibly as they are without a win in their last six games. They are already out of the race to the semifinals, and are rock bottom of the points table with just five points and an NRR of -1.891.

South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Tejasvi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Himanshu Chauhan, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Aman Bharti, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Sarthak Ray, Prikshit Sehrawat, Sumit Kumar, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Rohan Rana, Sagar Tanwar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal

Predicted Playing XI

Kunwar Bidhuri Batter Ankur Kaushik Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Tejasvi Dahiya Wicket-Keeper Anmol Sharma All-rounder Vision Panchal Batter Sumit Mathur All-rounder Abhishek Khandelwal All-rounder Aman Bharti Bowler Sumit Kumar Beniwal Bowler Digvesh Rathi Bowler

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz are unbeaten in their last six games, but three of those matches produced a no-result due to rain. They are still in with a chance to qualify for the semifinals and are in fourth position with nine points and an economy rate of -1.093.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Head-To-Head

South Delhi Superstarz have shown complete domination over Purani Dilli 6 in the three encounters that the two teams have faced off against each other, winning all three of them.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Betting Odds

South Delhi Superstarz to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

South Delhi Superstarz have done pretty well in the last two seasons, having scored at a run-rate of 8.6 in the last two seasons. This year as well, they have done well to hang in there and what matters the most is the idea with which they are operating at the moment - go bang bang in the beginning and then settle down in the middle overs. So with idea in mind, betting on them seems like a good idea.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Purani Delhi 6 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now!

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Best Batters

Samarth Seth to be Purani Dilli 6’s best batter (Parimatch)

Samarth Seth has been one of the lone shining lights of Purani Dilli 6 in what has been a disappointing campaign for them. He is their highest run-scorer with 239 runs from 8 innings at an average of 29.88. Expect him to finish his season on a high with a good performance and trust him with a decent stake.

Anmol Sharma to be South Delhi Superstarz’s best batter (Parimatch)

Anmol Sharma’s form has been one of the main reasons for the Superstarz’s unbeaten run in their past few games. In 8 innings, he has scored 240 runs at an average of 30 and is the highest run-scorer for the Superstarz so far this season. He is likely to come good in a crunch game for them and that makes him a good betting choice.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Best Bowlers

Rajneesh Dadar to be Purani Dilli 6’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rajneesh Dadar has been simply sensational in DPL 2025 season with 18 wickets from 8 innings and is the highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has been a serial wicket-taker and that makes him a great choice for being one of your first betting picks.

Sumit Kumar Beniwal to be South Delhi Superstarz’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sumit Kumar Beniwal’s best performance this season came against Purani Dilli 6 where he bagged sensational figures of 5/19. He has been the highest wicket-taker for the Superstarz in the competition so far with 12 wickets from seven innings and should be another good betting option.