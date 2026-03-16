Facts: Krish Yadav is the highest run-scorer for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League, having amassed 370 runs at an average of 37 at a strike rate of 141.2

Vansh Bedi was the top run-getter for Purani Dilli 6 in the 2024 season, piling up 221 runs in eight innings

Hrithik Shokeen is the second-highest wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League, having taken seven wickets at an average of 32.3

Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions Chance of Winning

Despite a stuttering start to their DPL 2025 campaign, Purani Dilli 6 have the firepower to stage a strong comeback. Skipper Vansh Bedi will be banking on the experience and stability of Samarth Seth and Lalit Yadav to anchor the innings, while the likes of Move to Top and Yug Gupta bring a fearless approach that can tilt the game quickly.

On the other hand, West Delhi Lions have been nothing short of clinical so far, winning both their opening matches with commanding performances. Led by the ever-reliable Nitish Rana, the Lions boast a dynamic lineup featuring Ankit Kumar’s consistency at the top, Shubham Dubey’s explosive hitting, and Hrithik Shokeen’s all-round prowess.

PD6’s chance of winning is 64%

WDL’s chance of winning is 36%

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Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions Betting Tips

Put your money on West Delhi’s heavyweights. Nitish Rana brings years of IPL and domestic experience and knows how to anchor an innings under pressure. Ankit Kumar is in red-hot form and can set the tone early, while Shubham Dubey’s ability to accelerate makes him a dangerous middle-order weapon. Hrithik Shokeen’s dual skillset with bat and ball adds serious value.

Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions Match Toss Prediction

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has played host to 37 Delhi Premier League encounters so far. Out of these, 16 have gone in favour of the sides batting first, while teams chasing have had the upper hand on 20 occasions. Despite the fairly balanced results, captains have shown a clear inclination towards bowling first, choosing to chase in 28 of the 37 matches played.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there's only a 17% chance of precipitation. So, rain may not have a say in the clash between Purani Dilli 6 and West Delhi Lions.

Purani Dilli 6 Player List

Vansh Bedi (c), Aarush Malhotra (wk), Samarth Seth, Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Pranav Pant, Udhav Mohan, Aayush Singh, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Rajneesh Dadar, Yug Gupta, Manjeet, Kush Nagpal, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Kapoor, Prince Mishra, Ashish Chaurasiya, Aditya Malhotra, Gaurav Saroha, Rushal Saini, Dhruv Chauhan, Agrim Sharma, Sarthak Pal

Predicted Playing XI

Samarth Seth Batter Aarush Malhotra Wicket-Keeper Vansh Bedi Batter Pranav Pant All-rounder Dev Lakra Batter Lalit Yadav All-rounder Ekansh Dobal Batter Aayush Singh All-rounder Rajneesh Dadar Bowler Udhav Mohan Bowler Pardeep Parashar Bowler

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

In their debut game in the Delhi Premier League, Purani Dilli 6 lost the match quite comprehensively to West Delhi Lions.

West Delhi Lions Player List

Krish Yadav (wk), Ankit Kumar, Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana (c), Mayank Gusain, Hrithik Shokeen, Tishant Dabla, Manan Bhardwaj, Bhangwan Singh, Anirudh Chowdhary, Shubham Dubey, Vikas rana, Shivank Vashisht, Naman Tiwari, Ravneet Tanwan, Laxman, Shantanu Yadav, Vishal Abhua, Akshay Kapoor, Rishabh Rana, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag, Ishant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Krish Yadav Wicket-Keeper Ankit Kumar Batter Nitish Rana Batter Ayush Doseja Batter Mayank Gusain Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Tishant Dabla All-rounder Manan Bhardwaj All-rounder Bhangwan Singh Bowler Anirudh Chowdhary Bowler Shubham Dubey Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have won both games in the ongoing edition of the Delhi Premier League.

Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions Head-To-Head

Purani Dilli 6 and West Delhi Lions have faced each other twice in the Delhi Premier League, with the former winning both games comfortably.

Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions Betting Odds

West Delhi Lions to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

After scoring 78 runs in the first six overs of the innings against East Delhi Riders, West Delhi Lions followed that up with 61 runs in the following match, which shows that they have a strong batting core in the powerplay. With the likes of Krish Yadav, Ankit Kumar, and Nitish Rana being the core in the top three, there is a strong possibility that they will do well.

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Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions Best Batters

Vansh Bedi to be Purani Dilli 6’ best batter (Parimatch)

Vansh Bediwas the top run-getter for Purani Dilli 6 in the 2024 season, piling up 221 runs in eight innings - a performance that earned him a bid from Chennai Super Kings. Although his IPL journey was cut short due to an untimely injury, he’s back in action with a clear head and renewed focus. With form on his side and motivation to prove a point, backing him wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

Krish Yadav to be West Delhi Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Krish Yadav is the highest run-scorer for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League, having amassed 370 runs at an average of 37 at a strike rate of 141.2. He has two fifties and one century in the tournament and is poised to do well in the ongoing edition. So back him to do well.

Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions Best Bowlers

Aayush Singh to be Purani Dilli 6’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Aayush Singh, the second-highest wicket-taker in the previous edition of the DPL, continues to turn heads with his consistent performances. The all-rounder bagged 18 wickets last season - five more than the next best from his team, Prince Yadav - showcasing his knack for breakthroughs at crucial junctures.

Hrithik Shokeen to be West Delhi Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Hrithik Shokeen is the second-highest wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League, having taken seven wickets at an average of 32.3 and a strike rate of 28.1. His economy rate of 6.9 tells you why he is such a good player. So trust him to do well in the upcoming match.