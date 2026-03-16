Facts: Ayush Badoni scored a staggering 522 runs in eight games in the Delhi Premier League 2024 season and was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Ayush Badoni also played a sensational knock of 165 off just 55 balls and that remains the highest individual score in the tournament.

Digvesh Rathi was the fourth highest wicket-taker in the Delhi Premier League 2024 with 14 wickets from 10 games at an economy rate of 7.83.

South Delhi Superstars vs East Delhi Riders Chance of Winning

Ahead of the DPL 2025 auction, South Delhi Superstarz made a bold statement by retaining explosive batter Ayush Badoni as their sole retention. They further strengthened their squad by roping in LSG star Digvesh Rathi and the seasoned Himanshu Chauhan, adding both firepower and experience to their ranks.

Meanwhile, defending champions East Delhi Riders have assembled an equally formidable unit. Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat, a key figure in their title-winning campaign, was retained ahead of the auction. The Riders bolstered their middle order with the acquisition of Mayank Rawat and added express pacer Navdeep Saini, whose raw pace is set to enhance their bowling attack.

SDS’s chance of winning is 55%

EDR’s chance of winning is 45%

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South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Tips

Picking Ayush Badoni is a no-brainer. The explosive batter finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the Delhi Premier League last season, only behind Priyash Arya, and remains a safe bet to continue his fine form from DPL 2024. The Superstarz’ big signing, Digvesh Rathi, was the second-most expensive player at the auction. On the other hand, Anuj Rawat is another reliable pick.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Match Toss Prediction

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi hosted 30 matches in the Delhi Premier League last year, in which batting first teams won 14 games as compared to 16 wins by the chasing sides. However, captains have shown a strong propensity to bowl first here, with 23 out of 30 times, captains deciding to chase.

Weather Report

Withjust an 18% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are high chances of the first game of the DPL 2025 season going ahead without any rain interruptions.

South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Tejasvi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Himanshu Chauhan, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Aman Bharti, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Sarthak Ray, Prikshit Sehrawat, Sumit Kumar, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Rohan Rana, Sagar Tanwar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Badoni Batter Tejasvi Wicket-keeper Kuwar Bidhuri Batter Vision Panchal Batter Sumit Mathur All-rounder Aman Bharti Batter Anmol Sharma All-rounder Sumit Kumar All-rounder Prikshit Sehrawat All-rounder Digvesh Rathi Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler

South Delhi Superstars Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz secured six wins and three losses in the league stages of the Delhi Premier League, accumulating a total of 13 points at an NRR of +1.855 last season. They finished in second position on the points table but then lost to East Delhi Riders in the first final.

East Delhi Riders Player List

Anuj Rawat, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Mayank Rawat, Arpit Rana, Salil Malhotra, Rounak Waghela, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Kavya Gupta, Rohan Rathi, Ashish Meena, Ajay Ahlawat, Kunal Sharma, Rohit Yadav, Mrinal Gulati, Yuvraaj Rathi, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla

Predicted Playing XI

Anuj Rawat Wicket-Keeper Sujal Singh Batter Rohit Yadav Batter Rohan Rathi Batter Mayank Rawat All-rounder Arpit Rana All-rounder Salil Malhotra All-rounder Rounak Waghela All-rounder Hardik Sharma All-rounder Navdeep Saini Bowler Akhil Chaudhary Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders secured top spot in the league phase of the Delhi Premier League 2025 with 7 wins from 10 games and amassed 16 points with a NRR of +1.314. They also ended up winning a thrilling final by beating the South Delhi Superstars by three runs to lift the inaugural title.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Head-To-Head

South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders have faced each other three times in the Delhi Premier League, with the Riders winning on two occasions, including the final and one league game ending in a no result.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Betting Odds

South Delhi Superstarz to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

South Delhi Superstarz were a dominant side in the powerplay in the first season of the DPL, but with Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi, and Kuwar Bidhuri being there this season, expect things to be even more spicy. All three of them have a stunning record in the powerplay last season, having an effective strike rate of 145. So backing them to do well in the Delhi Premier League will be really good.

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South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Strikers Best Batters

Ayush Badoni to be South Delhi Superstarz’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ayush Badoni was the second-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2024 season and was instrumental in getting the Superstarz to the final with his blistering batting. He scored 522 runs in eight games at an outstanding average of 58. So backing him is a no-brainer.

Anuj Rawat to be East Delhi Riders’ best batter (Parimatch)

Anuj Rawat was the fourth-highest run scorer in the DPL 2024 edition and was the second-highest for the East Delhi Riders. He scored 356 runs in 10 games at an impressive average of 44.50 and formed a strong opening partnership with Sujal Singh. So, placing a bet on him will be as safe as houses.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Best Bowlers

Digvesh Rathi to be South Delhi Superstarz’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Digvesh Rathi was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the DPL 2024 season and the highest wicket-taker for the South Delhi Superstarz, having picked up 14 wickets in 10 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.83. With IPL experience too under his belt, Rathi will be a safe bet to begin with this season.

Akhil Chaudhary to be East Delhi Riders’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Akhil Chaudhary played just six games in the DPL 2024 season, but managed to pick up 10 wickets, including an outstanding four-wicket haul. The Riders’ bowling attack is surely bolstered by his presence and he will be a good player to bet on at the start of the season.