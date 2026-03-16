Facts: Ayush Badoni was the second-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2024 season with 515 runs from seven innings at an average of 64.38 and a strike rate of 226.87

Ayush Badoni holds the record for the highest individual score in the competition’s history when he scored 165 off just 55 balls last season

Pankaj Jaswal was impressive with the ball in his previous game with figures of 3/28

South Delhi Superstarz vs New Delhi Tigers Chance of Winning

South Delhi Superstarz will need their experienced players like Ayush Badoni and Digvesh Rathi to step up if they are to register their first win of the season and end the losing streak. The likes of Kunwar Bidhuri and Sumit Mathur have also shown promise at the top of the order and a big knock from either may just be around the corner.

Meanwhile, New Delhi Tigers are also on a three-match losing streak and would want skipper Himmat Singh and opener Shivam Gupta to fire on all cylinders. Vaibhav Rawal’s explosive 62 in the previous game has given them some promise in the middle order. Can they do it in the upcoming clash? Your guess is as good as mine.

SDS’s chance of winning is 45%

NDT’s chance of winning is 55%

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South Delhi Superstarz vs New Delhi Tigers Tips

You have to place bet on Ayush Badoni. 515 runs at an average of 64.38 and a strike rate of 226.87 show exactly what he is capable of, and a big knock may just be around the corner. Vaibhav Rawal’s explosive 62 off just 35 balls almost won the game for the Tigers against Purani Dilli 6 and he will be an interesting option to bet on. Himmat Singh has been prolific in the middle order and he is another safe betting option.

South Delhi Superstarz vs New Delhi Tigers Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, captains chose to bowl first after winning the toss in eight out of the 13 completed matches this season so far. Teams chasing have won as many as eight matches while teams batting first have won five matches.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts only a 25% chance of precipitation, so the 18th game of the DPL 2025 season is likely to go ahead without any rain interruptions. 97% cloud cover suggests that conditions could be helpful for bowlers who can make the new ball talk.

South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Tejasvi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Himanshu Chauhan, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Aman Bharti, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Sarthak Ray, Prikshit Sehrawat, Sumit Kumar, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Rohan Rana, Sagar Tanwar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal

Predicted Playing XI

Kunwar Bidhuri Batter Sumit Mathur All-rounder Ayush Badoni Batter Tejasvi Dahiya Wicket-Keeper Anmol Sharma All-rounder Vision Panchal Batter Gulzar Sandhu Batter Abhishek Khandelwal All-rounder Manish Sehrawat Bowler Sumit Kumar Beniwal Bowler Digvesh Rathi Bowler

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz are yet to win even a single game in the DPL 2025 season, having lost their first three matches in a row. They registered their first point on the board in their previous fixture against East Delhi Riders, which was abandoned due to rain. They are in eighth position in the points table with just a solitary point and an NRR of -3.423.

New Delhi Tigers Player List

Himmat Singh, Prince Yadav, Hiten Dalal, Deepak Punia, Dhruv Kaushik, Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal, Aatrey Tripathi, Aayush Kumar, Rahul Dagar, Ruveer Kheterpal, Aryan Dalal, Piyash Chhikara, Nitesh Sharma, Pratap Basista, Ajay Rana, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Pankaj Jaiswal, Shivam Gupta, Pradyuman Sanan, Rahul Chaudhary, Varun Vanjani

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Kaushik Batter Shivam Gupta Batter Himmat Singh Batter Vaibhav Rawal Batter Keshav Dalal Wicket-Keeper Parth Bali All-rounder Deepak Punia Bowler Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Aatrey Tripathi Bowler Ajay Rana Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers began their DPL 2025 season with a 40-run win over Outer Delhi Warriors. However, since then, they have lost three games on the bounce and find themselves in seventh position with just two points on the board and an NRR of -0.697.

South Delhi Superstarz vs New Delhi Tigers Head-To-Head

Given this is the first season for New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League, this is going to be their first-ever head-to-head encounter against South Delhi Superstarz.

South Delhi Superstarz vs New Delhi Tigers Betting Odds

South Delhi Superstarz to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

South Delhi Superstarz have done pretty well in the powerplay since the league’s inception last year, having scored an average of 47.50 in the first six overs of the innings. With the likes of Ayush Badoni, Kunwar Bidhuri, and Sumit Mathur donning the role in the top three, backing them to repeat the heroics in the upcoming clash won’t be a bad idea.

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South Delhi Superstarz vs New Delhi Tigers Best Batters

Ayush Badoni to be South Delhi Superstarz’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ayush Badoni hasn’t quite hit the straps yet this season with the bat. However, his staggering numbers from the DPL 2024 season show exactly what he is capable of. In 7 innings, he scored 515 runs at an outstanding average of 64.38 and a mind-blowing strike rate of 226.87. He is likely to lead by example and hence, is a great option to bet on.

Shivam Gupta to be New Delhi Tigers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Shivam Gupta was the standout performer for the Tigers in their first game of the season as he smashed 89 runs off just 53 balls and helped them win comfortably. He also played a fine cameo of 39 in the last game and has shown enough promise to get a big score again. He is a fine option to bet on.

South Delhi Superstarz vs New Delhi Tigers Best Bowlers

Digvesh Rathi to be South Delhi Superstarz’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Digvesh Rathi is yet to pick a wicket in the DPL 2025 season so far. However, he is the most experienced bowler in the Superstarz’s ranks, and with IPL experience too under his belt, expect him to make a strong comeback. He was the highest wicket-taker for the Superstarz last season with 14 scalps from 10 games.

Pankaj Jaswal to be New Delhi Tigers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Pankaj Jaswal has been impressive with the new ball for New Delhi Tigers and has picked up five wickets from four games so far this season. He is fresh off an impressive performance in his previous game as he bagged figures of 3/28 and will be a good option to bet on.