Facts: Sarthak Ranjan is the third-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2025 season with 349 runs from eight innings at an average of 49.86 with four half-centuries.

Sumit Kumar Beniwal is the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 12 wickets from six innings.

Tejasvi Dahiya is the highest scorer for South Delhi Superstarz this season with 199 runs from seven innings at an average of 39.80.

South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers Chance of Winning

South Delhi Superstarz couldn’t get a result in their previous game against West Delhi Lions due to rain. However, they have won three matches in a row prior to that and will carry that confidence into this game. Ayush Badoni and Anmol Sharma will once again hold the key with the bat alongside Tejasvi Dahiya, and Sumit Kumar Beniwal’s form with the ball will also be crucial.

North Delhi Strikers are without a win in their last four games and really need to get their act together if they want to keep their qualification hope alive. Sarthak Ranjan has been in great form with the bat, but other batters like Vaibhav Kandpal and Arnav Bugga need to step in and help the Strikers score big. The onus with the ball once again lies on the likes of Kuldip Yadav and skipper Harshit Rana.

SDS’s chance of winning is 55%

NDS’s chance of winning is 45%

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South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers Betting Tips

You can bet on Sarthak Ranjan to come good in such a crunch game for the Strikers. He already has scored 349 runs from eight innings at an average of 49.86 and is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition. Sumit Kumar Beniwal is the third-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps from six innings this season. He is another straightforward betting choice. Harshit Rana is the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps and his IPL and international experience makes him a good choice to bet on.

South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, teams have generally preferred to win the toss and bowl first, as that has happened in 22 out of the 29 completed matches so far. However, sides bowling first have had a slight edge in terms of results, winning 15 games while the sides setting the target have won the remaining 14 completed matches.

Weather Report

AccuWeather forecasts a 91% chance of rain, making weather interruptions a high possibility for Match 36 of the DPL 2025 season. 22% chances of thunderstorms also mean that there is a possibility of the game being washed out due to rain.

South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Tejasvi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Himanshu Chauhan, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Aman Bharti, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Sarthak Ray, Prikshit Sehrawat, Sumit Kumar, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Rohan Rana, Sagar Tanwar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal

Predicted Playing XI

Kunwar Bidhuri Batter Ankur Kaushik Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Tejasvi Dahiya Wicket-Keeper Anmol Sharma All-rounder Vision Panchal Batter Sumit Mathur All-rounder Abhishek Khandelwal All-rounder Aman Bharti Bowler Sumit Kumar Beniwal Bowler Digvesh Rathi Bowler

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz came into their previous game against West Delhi Lions with three wins in a row, but rain played spoilsport as the minimum overs for a result couldn’t be completed. They are in fifth position on the points table with 8 points and an NRR of -1.093.

North Delhi Strikers Player List

Harshit Rana, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Pranav Rajvanshi, Gagan Vats, Yash Bhatia, Yash Dabas, Arnav Bugga, Yajas Sharma, Deepanshu Gulia, Deepak Khatri, Vikas Dixit, Samyak Jain, Siddhartha Solanki, Noor Ilahi, Arjun Rapria, Dhyan Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Siddhant Bansal, Aryan Sejwal

Predicted Playing XI

Sarthak Ranjan Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Arnav Bugga Batter Gagan Vats All-rounder Vikas Dixit All-rounder Pranav Rajuvanshi Wicket-Keeper Arjun Rapria Batter Harshit Rana Bowler Siddhant Bansal Bowler Noor Ilahi Bowler Kuldip Yadav Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

The Strikers are without a win in their previous four games, with three losses in a row followed by a no-result. They are now in sixth position on the points table with seven points and an NRR of -0.504.

South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers Head-To-Head

South Delhi Superstarz and North Delhi Strikers have won one match each out of the two times that the teams have faced off against each other.

South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers Betting Odds

South Delhi Superstarz to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

South Delhi Superstarz have done pretty well in the last two seasons, having scored at a run-rate of 8.6 in the last two seasons. This year as well, they have done well to hang in there and what matters the most is the idea with which they are operating at the moment - go bang bang in the beginning and then settle down in the middle overs. So with idea in mind, betting on them seems like a good idea.

South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! North Delhi Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now!

South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers Best Batters

Tejasvi Dahiya to be South Delhi Superstarz’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tejasvi Dahiya has been highly effective in the middle order for the Superstarz and is their highest run-scorer this season, with 199 runs from seven innings at an average of 39.80. His standout performance so far this season came against Outer Delhi Warriors, where he scored 70 runs off 33 balls. It will be a smart choice to have him as one of your betting picks.

Sarthak Ranjan to be North Delhi Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Sarthak Ranjan is the highest run-scorer for the Strikers this season and is also the third-highest in the DPL 2025 season so far. He has scored 349 runs from eight innings at an impressive average of 49.86 with four half-centuries and should be one of your first betting picks.

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Best Bowlers

Sumit Kumar Beniwal to be South Delhi Superstarz’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sumit Kumar Beniwal’s best performance this season came against Purani Dilli 6 where he bagged sensational figures of 5/19. He has been the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition so far with 12 wickets from six innings and should be another straightforward betting pick.

Harshit Rana to be North Delhi Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Harshit Rana is the highest wicket-taker for the Strikers this season and also the fifth-highest overall with 11 wickets from eight matches. He can swing the new ball and can also bamboozle the opposition with his subtle variations. Backed by international and IPL experience, it is an easy choice to trust Harshit Rana to do well with a decent stake.