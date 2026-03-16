Facts: Rajneesh Dadar is the only bowler to pick multiple wickets in every game this season.

None of Purani Dilli 6’s bowlers have managed to pick more than six wickets so far this season.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6 Chance of Winning

South Delhi Superstarz pulled off a thrilling last-ball victory against Old Delhi Warriors in their last game.Wicketkeeper batter Tejasvi Dahiya smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 33 balls to help the South Delhi side chase down a 140-run target on the last ball of the rain-shortened game. With two wins in their last two matches, South Delhi Superstarz find themselves fifth in the points table after six games.

On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 suffered a five-wicket defeat while defending a 182 total against East Delhi Riders in their last match.Pranav Pant continued his newly-found form with his maiden fifty, but bowlers struggled again. After winning two back-to-back matches, Purani Dilli 6 have lost their last two games, and will be under pressure in the upcoming fixture.

South Delhi Superstarz’s chances of winning - 55%

Purani Dilli 6’s chances of winning - 45%

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South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

After failing to register a win in their first four games, South Delhi Superstarz made a strong comeback by winning their last two matches.Wicketkeeper batter Tejasvi Dahiya recorded two big fifties in those two wins. Dahiya smashed an unbeaten 70 runs off just 33 balls with the help of four fours and six sixes in the last match. He has now scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 179.41 this season and is likely to produce another big knock in the upcoming game.

For Purani Dilli 6, bowlers Rajneesh Dadar and Udhav Mohan have taken this tournament by storm. Both Dadar and Mohan are the only players to reach the 10-wicket mark so far this season. Dadar picked two big wickets against East Delhi Riders in the last match and is leading the bowling chart with 11 wickets in just five innings this season.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Toss Prediction

South Delhi Superstarz registered two back-to-back wins while chasing a tough target in their last two games. Purani Dilli 6 suffered a defeat after batting first in their last match. Hence, both teams are expected to choose to bowl first in this fixture. There is a chance of light rain in the early stages of the game, so the fast bowlers are likely to get some advantage from the overcast conditions in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for heavy rain in the afternoon in New Delhi on Sunday. However, there is 10% of precipitation during the toss time, and fans can also expect damp conditions throughout the game. The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius during this fixture.

South Delhi Superstarz News & Player List

South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Kunwar Bidhuri, Anmol Sharma, Ayush Badoni(c), Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Vision Panchal, Sumit Kumar Beniwal, Sumit Mathur, Gulzar Sandhu, Abhishek Khandelwal, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himanshu Chauhan, Aman Bharti, Rohan Rana, Sarthak Ray, Saksham Gahlot, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Prikshit Sehrawat, Aryaveer Kohli, Adviteya Sinha, Sagar Tanwar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik

Predicted Playing XI

Kunwar Bhiduri Batter Anmol Sharma Batter Rohan Rana Batter Ayush Badoni (c) All-rounder Tejasvi Dahiya Wicketkeeper Vision Panchal All-rounder Sumit Kumar Beniwal All-rounder Abhishek Khandelwal All-rounder Digvesh Rathi Bowler Aman Bharti Bowler Divansh Rawat Bowler

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz have won their last two matches after going winless in their first four games this season.

Purani Dilli 6 News & Player List

Purani Dilli 6 Player List

Aarush Malhotra, Samarth Seth, Yug Gupta, Vansh Bedi (c & wk), Pranav Pant, Dev Lakra, Ekansh Dobal, Lalit Yadav, Aryan Kapoor, Rajneesh Dadar, Pardeep Parashar, Udhav Mohan, Aayush Singh, Sarthak Pal, Vivek Yadav, Agrim Sharma, Dhruv Chauhan, Kush Nagpal, Manjeet, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Ashish Chaurasiya, Gaurav Saroha, Aditya Malhotra

Predicted Playing XI

Vivek Yadav All-rounder Samarth Seth Batter Pranav Pant Batter Lalit Yadav All-rounder Vansh Bedi (c) Wicketkeeper Dev Lakra All-rounder Yug Gupta Batter Aryan Kapoor Bowler Rajneesh Dadar Bowler Udhav Mohan Bowler Pradeep Parashar Bowler

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 have lost their last two matches after winning two of their first three games this season.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6 Head to Head

South Delhi Superstarz lead their head-to-head record against Purani Dilli 6 with two wins in their two meetings.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6 Betting Odds

South Delhi Superstarz to have a better opening partnership than Purani Dilli 6

Purani Dilli 6 have struggled for good starts so far this season. They used two different opening options in the last two matches but failed to put 20-plus runs for the first wicket. Samarth Seth has been consistent but has struggled to find support from the other end. Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz openers Anmol Sharma and Kunwar Bidhuri have also failed for good starts in the last couple of game,s but the former has shown some promising form. Hence, South Delhi Superstarz are likely to enjoy a better opening partnership than Purani Dilli 6 in this meeting.

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South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Batters

Tejasvi Dahiya to be South Delhi Superstarz’s top batter

The wicketkeeper batter single-handedly led South Delhi Superstarz to their two back-to-back wins. Dahiya smashed 72 runs off 38 balls against New Delhi Tigers and followed it by scoring an unbeaten 70 off 33 balls in the last game. Dahiya will be looking to record his third consecutive fifty in the upcoming game.

Samarth Seth to be Purani Dilli 6’s top batter

Purani Dilli 6 opener scored a crucial 35 runs off 23 balls against East Delhi Riders in the last match to continue his good form this season. Samarth Seth is leading the scoring chart for his team this season with 191 runs at a strike rate of 152.80 so far. He is expected to score at least 30 runs in this fixture.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Bowlers

Digvesh Rathi to be South Delhi Superstarz’s top bowler

The star spinner was the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz last season but has struggled significantly this year. However, Rathi ended his wicketless run in the last match by picking up two wickets. He also picked up match-winning three wickets when both teams last met each other.

Rajneesh Dadar to be Purani Dilli 6’s top bowler

The 22-year-old right-arm pacer has been in sensational form this season.Dadar picked up two wickets against East Delhi Riders in the last game to go top of the most wickets chart. He is now leading the bowling chart with 11 wickets in just five innings at a brilliant economy rate of 7.55 so far.