Facts: Krish Yadav is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2025 season so far with 300 runs from seven games.

Sumit Kumar Beniwal picked up five wickets in his previous game against Purani Dilli 6.

Tejasvi Dahiya is the highest scorer for South Delhi Superstarz this season with 197 runs from six innings at an average of 39.40.

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Chance of Winning

South Delhi Superstarz are playing after a gap of eight days, but they will take confidence from having won their previous three matches and believe that they are on an upward curve. The form of Anmol Sharma and Tejasvi Dahiya with the bat and the combination of Digvesh Rathi and Sumit Kumar Beniwal with the ball is likely to keep them in good stead.

West Delhi Lions’ previous game was washed out due to rain. However, they will be high on morale after their thrilling last-ball win against Central Delhi Kings. Krish Yadav and Ayush Doseja’s good form in the batting department, coupled with the wicket-taking ability of Manan Bhardwaj and Anirudh Chowdhary, would give them a lot of confidence going into this fixture.

SDS’s chance of winning is 55%

WDL’s chance of winning is 45%

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South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Betting Tips

Krish Yadav has scored 300 runs from just seven matches so far and is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2025 season. He has been in sublime form for the Lions, scoring a sensational 85 in their win over the Kings. He should be one of your first betting picks. Ayush Doseja is also in the top-10 run-getters this season with 240 runs from seven innings and will be a smart betting option. Sumit Kumar Beniwal is in red-hot form after his fifer in the previous game and is another straightforward choice to bet on.

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, teams have generally preferred to win the toss and bowl first, as that has happened in 21 out of the 29 completed matches so far. However, sides bowling first have had a slight edge in terms of results, winning 15 games while the sides setting the target have won the remaining 14 completed matches.

Weather Report

AccuWeather forecasts an 80% chance of rain, making weather interruptions a high possibility for Match 34 of the DPL 2025 season. 23% chances of thunderstorms also mean that there is a possibility of the game being washed out due to rain.

South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Tejasvi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Himanshu Chauhan, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Aman Bharti, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Sarthak Ray, Prikshit Sehrawat, Sumit Kumar, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Rohan Rana, Sagar Tanwar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal

Predicted Playing XI

Kunwar Bidhuri Batter Ankur Kaushik Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Tejasvi Dahiya Wicket-Keeper Anmol Sharma All-rounder Vision Panchal Batter Gulzar Sandhu Batter Abhishek Khandelwal All-rounder Aman Bharti Bowler Sumit Kumar Beniwal Bowler Digvesh Rathi Bowler

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz had not won a single game from their first four, but have come roaring back into the tournament with three wins from their previous three matches. They are peaking at the right time and are currently in fifth position with seven points and an NRR of -1.093.

West Delhi Lions Player List

Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma, Hritik Shokeen, Mayank Gusain, Shivank Vashisth, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Laxman, Shubham Dubey, Krish Yadav, Manan Bhardwaj, Shantanu Yadav, Tishant Dabla, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Bhagwan Singh, Anirudh Chowdhary, Akshay Kapoor, Ravneet Tanwan, Naman Tiwari, Rishabh Rana, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag

Predicted Playing XI

Krish Yadav Wicket-Keeper Ankit Kumar Batter Ayush Doseja All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Ravneet Tanwar Bowler Shivank Vashisht All-rounder Mayank Gusain All-rounder Manan Bhardwaj Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Anirudh Chowdhary Bowler Shubham Dubey Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions’ previous game against Purani Dilli 6 was abandoned due to rain. However, before that, they won two games in a row and seemed to have some kind of momentum going their way. They are currently in third position on the points table with 9 points on the board and an NRR of +0.501.

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Head-To-Head

West Delhi Lions have a slight edge over South Delhi Superstarz in terms of head-to-head record, having won two out of the three encounters so far with the Superstarz winning just one.

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Betting Odds

South Delhi Superstarz to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

South Delhi Superstarz have done pretty well in the last two seasons, having scored at a run-rate of 8.6 in the last two seasons. This year as well, they have done well to hang in there and what matters the most is the idea with which they are operating at the moment - go bang bang in the beginning and then settle down in the middle overs. So with idea in mind, betting on them seems like a good idea.

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! West Delhi Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now!

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Best Batters

Tejasvi Dahiya to be South Delhi Superstarz’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tejasvi Dahiya has been highly effective in the middle order for the Superstarz and is their highest run-scorer this season, with 197 runs from six innings at an average of 39.40. He recently scored a sensational 70 off just 33 balls against Outer Delhi Warriors and is a great betting option to score a big one again.

Krish Yadav to be West Delhi Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Krish Yadav is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2025 season and also the highest from West Delhi Lions so far. In just 7 innings, he has scored 300 runs at an impressive average of 42.85. In their last completed game, Krish scored a sensational 85 off just 60 balls and won the Player of the Match award. He is a safe pick to bet on.

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Best Bowlers

Sumit Kumar Beniwal to be South Delhi Superstarz’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sumit Kumar Beniwal was the star of the show for the Superstarz in their previous match against Purani Dilli 6. He bagged an incredible five-wicket haul, and his figures of 5/19 helped the Superstarz win their third match in a row. With 10 wickets in just five matches, Beniwal is a no-brainer when it comes to trusting him with a decent stake.

Anirudh Chowdhary to be West Delhi Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Anirudh Chowdhary has been one of the in-form bowlers for West Delhi Lions this season. In 6 innings, he has picked up nine wickets and has had an uncanny knack of picking wickets in crunch moments. Trusting him with a decent stake augurs well due to his wicket-taking ability. So what are you waiting for?