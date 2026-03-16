Facts: West Delhi Lions are the only team to beat East Delhi Riders so far this season.

Anuj Rawat is leading the scoring chart this season. He also boasts the highest strike rate and has hit the most sixes so far.

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Chance of Winning

West Delhi Lions started the DPL 2025 season with two back-to-back wins but lost their last game by a small margin. They fell 15 runs short while chasing a 187-run target against Purani Dilli 6 in the last game. Ayush Doseja smashed 101 runs off just 54 balls in the last game to rise to the third position in the leading run-getters this season.

Meanwhile, East Delhi Riders’ last game against South Delhi Superstarz was abandoned due to rain. However, they remain second in the points table with three wins and one defeat this season. In-form top-order batters Arpit Rana and Anuj Rawat have recorded 200-plus runs each this year for the defending champions.

West Delhi Lions’ chances of winning - 55%

East Delhi Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ayush Doseja has been a key to West Delhi Lions’ strong start this season.He scored a century against Purani Dilli 6 with the help of 15 boundaries to display his big-hitting skills. He has been brilliant in the No.3 position with 189 runs at a strike rate of 183.50 this season. Doseja is expected to continue his form with another big knock in the upcoming fixture on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arpit Rana continued his red-hot form by smashing 79 off 45 balls against Outer Delhi Warriors in the last match. The batting all-rounder has shown a remarkable consistency at the top this year. He also scored a quick 44 runs against West Delhi Lions in the first leg of this fixture and is one of only two players to reach the 200-run mark so far this season.

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Match Toss Prediction

West Delhi Lions recorded two brilliant wins in their first two games while bowling first, and East Delhi Riders pulled off a stunning 232-run chase in their last match. So, both teams are expected to bowl first after winning the toss in this fixture. Teams bowling first have dominated this tournament so far with eight wins.

Weather Report

Fans witnessed rain washing out both games scheduled on Saturday, but there is no forecast of heavy showers in New Delhi on Sunday. The weather is likely to be cloudy, and there is a 10% chance of precipitation, but it is unlikely to disrupt the upcoming match. The temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius, but fast bowlers can expect overcast conditions.

West Delhi Lions News & Player List

West Delhi Lions Player List

Krish Yadav(w), Ankit Kumar, Nitish Rana(c), Ayush Doseja, Mayank Gusain, Hrithik Shokeen, Tishant Dabla, Manan Bhardwaj, Bhagwan Singh, Anirudh Chowdhary, Shubham Dubey, Shivank Vashisht, Naman Tiwari, Laxman, Ishant Sharma, Shantanu Yadav, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Akshay Kapoor, Ravneet Tanwan, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag

Predicted Playing XI

Krish Yadav Wicketkeeper Ankit Kumar Batter Ayush Doseja Batter Nitish Rana (c) All-rounder Mayank Gusain All-rounder Tishant Dabla All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Bhagwan Singh Bowler Anirudh Chowdhary Bowler Manan Bhardwaj Bowler Shubham Dubey Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions lost the last game after winning their opening two matches this season.

East Delhi Riders News & Player List

East Delhi Riders Player List

Sujal Singh, Arpit Rana, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Mayank Rawat, Rohan Rathi, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Ashish Meena, Ajay Ahlawat, Kavya Gupta, Vansh Jetly, Salil Malhotra, Rishabh Rana, Rohit Yadav, Yuvraaj Rathi, Yashwardhan Oberai, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla

Predicted Playing XI

Sujal Singh Batter Arpit Rana All-rounder Hardik Sharma Batter Anuj Rawat (c) Wicketkeeper Mayank Rawat All-rounder Rohan Rathi Batter Rounak Waghela Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Akhil Chaudhary Bowler Ashish Meena Bowler Rohit Yadav Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders saw their last match abandoned due to rain after winning three of their first four matches this season.

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Head to Head

East Delhi Riders lead the head-to-head record against West Delhi Lions with two wins and one defeat in three meetings.

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Betting Odds

East Delhi Riders to have a better opening partnership than West Delhi Lions

East Delhi Riders openers Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh pulled off a 44-run stand for the first wicket when both teams met earlier this season. Singh has struggled for consistency, but Rana’s quickfire starts have given East Delhi Riders promising starts this season. On the other hand, West Delhi Lions’ opener Ankit Kumar scored a duck and 12 runs in his last two innings. Hence, East Delhi Riders are expected to have a better opening partnership than West Delhi Lions in this fixture.

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West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Top Batters

Krish Yadav to be West Delhi Lions’ top batter

West Delhi Lions opener scored 12 runs in the last game but recorded two big fifties in the first two matches this season. Krish Yadav also scored 62 off just 29 balls against East Delhi Riders in the first leg of this fixture last week. Yadav has scored 141 runs so far this season and is tipped to play another impactful knock in the upcoming game.

Anuj Rawat to be East Delhi Riders’ top batter

The star wicketkeeper batter is leading the scoring chart of the Delhi Premier League 2025 season with 228 runs at a strike rate of 194.87. He notably scored an unbeaten 73 runs off just 38 balls when the two teams last faced each other. Rawat continued that red-hot form by smashing 84 runs at a strike rate of 240 in the last match against Outer Delhi Warriors.

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Top Bowlers

Anirudh Chowdhary to be West Delhi Lions’ top bowler

The 20-year-old right-arm pacer proved costly against Purani Dilli 6 in the last game, but has taken wickets consistently this season. He gave West Delhi Lions a breakthrough in the last game and the very first game of this season against East Delhi Riders. He picked three wickets against South Delhi Superstarz and is leading the bowling chart for this team this season.

Rounak Waghela to be East Delhi Riders’ top bowler

The rising youngster was the best bowler for East Delhi Riders in the last game, with two wickets for 34. The 17-year-old spinner has already taken five wickets this season to show his wicket-taking skills in the middle overs. Waghela will be eager to continue the momentum with at least two wickets in this fixture.