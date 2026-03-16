Facts: West Delhi Lions captain Nitish Rana has scored just 38 runs in his last three innings.

Three of West Delhi Lions' players have managed to record 150-plus runs each this season despite the team’s poor run.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Chance of Winning

West Delhi Lions will look to return to winning ways after losing their last three matches in the DPL 2025.They fell 11 runs short while chasing the 166-run target against North Delhi Strikers in the last game. Star spin all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen took a wicket and smashed 51 off just 24 balls in the last match, but didn’t get support from his teammates. With just two wins in their five games, West Delhi Lions remain fourth in the points table.

On the other hand, the newcomers New Delhi Tigers are witnessing a poor debut season. They won their opening game but lost the following four matches in a row. They failed to defend 196 runs against South Delhi Superstarz in their last match. New Delhi Tigers are placed at the bottom of the points table with just one win in their opening five matches this season.

West Delhi Lions’ chances of winning - 55%

New Delhi Tigers’ chances of winning - 45%

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West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

West Delhi Lions’ bowlers have struggled for regular wickets this season despite an impressive batting performance. Krish Yadav and Ayush Doseja have both reached the 200-run mark this season, with the latter recording a century as well. Doseja is leading the scoring chart for West Delhi Lions with 221 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 164.93 so far this season and is tipped to score a big knock in this fixture.

For New Delhi Tigers, opener Shivam Gupta and captain Himmat Singh have registered over 150 runs each this season. Gupta smashed 89 off 53 balls against Outer Delhi Warriors to give his team their maiden win in this tournament. He is leading the scoring chart for the New Delhi Tigers this season with 179 runs at a strike rate of 151.69 and is likely to register at least 30 runs in this fixture.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium has proven balanced for both batters and bowlers this season. However, teams bowling first have won four of the last five matches in this tournament. Fast bowlers have been excellent with a new ball in the last few games, but batters have managed to post big totals regardless. Both West Delhi Lions and New Delhi Tigers will prefer to bowl first in this fixture as there is a small chance of rain on Saturday.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for light rain in New Delhi leading into this game on Saturday. However, there is only a 15% chance of precipitation during the toss time, and the rain is likely to stay away throughout the game. The temperature will be at 31 degrees Celsius, and there will be 73% humidity in the air.

West Delhi Lions News & Player List

West Delhi Lions Player List

Krish Yadav(w), Ankit Kumar, Ayush Doseja, Naman Tiwari, Nitish Rana(c), Mayank Gusain, Hrithik Shokeen, Tishant Dabla, Bhangwan Singh, Manan Bhardwaj, Anirudh Chowdhary, Shubham Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Laxman, Shantanu Yadav, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Akshay Kapoor, Ravneet Tanwan, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag

Predicted Playing XI

Krish Yadav Wicketkeeper Ankit Kumar Batter Nitish Rana (C) All-rounder Ayush Doseja Batter Mayank Gusain All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Tishant Dabla Bowler Bhagwan Singh Bowler Manan Bhardwaj Bowler Shubham Dubey Bowler Laxman Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have lost their last three games after winning their opening three matches this season.

New Delhi Tigers News & Player List

New Delhi Tigers Player List

Dhruv Kaushik, Shivam Gupta, Himmat Singh(c), Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal(w), Parth Bali, Aryan Dalal, Deepak Punia, Pankaj Jaswal, Aatrey Tripathi, Ajay Rana, Prince Yadav, Aayush Kumar, Pradyuman Sanan, Pratap Basista, Ruveer Kheterpal, Nitesh Sharma, Rahul Chaudhary, Piyash Chhikara, Varun Vanjani, Rahul Dagar, Parikshit Bhati, Hiten Dalal

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Kaushik All-rounder Shivam Gupta Batter Himmat Singh (C) All-rounder Keshav Dalal Wicketkeeper Parth Bali All-rounder Vaibhav Rawal Bowler Deepak Punia Bowler Rahul Chaudhary Bowler Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Piyash Chhikara Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers have lost their last four matches in a row after winning their season opener.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Head to Head

West Delhi Lions and New Delhi Tigers are facing each other for the first time in the tournament’s history.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Betting Odds

West Delhi Lions to have a better opening partnership than New Delhi Tigers

New Delhi Tigers openers Shivam Gupta and Dhruv Kaushik added just four runs for the first wicket in the last game. Kaushik smashed 65 off 41 to end his poor run of form, but Gupta fell early. On the other hand, West Delhi Lions’ openers Krish Yadav and Ankit Kumar are consistent at the to,p with both players scoring 150-plus runs each this season. Hence, West Delhi Lions are likely to see a better opening partnership than New Delhi Tigers in this game.

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West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Top Batters

Ayush Doseja to be West Delhi Lions’ top batter

The left-handed middle-order batter has emerged as one of the consistent run-getters this season. Doseja is leading the scoring chart for West Delhi Lions with 221 runs in five innings at an average of 74.67 and a strike rate of 164.93 this season. He also registered a century against Purani Dilli 6 and is expectedto score a big knock in this fixture.

Himmat Singh to be New Delhi Tigers’ top batter

The star batting all-rounder was the third-highest leading run-scorer last season and has produced over 150 runs so far this year. He has managed to score 20 or more runs in four of his five innings this season. New Delhi Tigers captain scored a fifty in the opening game and will be looking to add another in this fixture.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Top Bowlers

Manan Bhardwaj to be West Delhi Lions’ top bowler

The 22-year-old left-arm spinner has surprised everyone this season with his disciplined bowling.Bhardwaj has taken six wickets in five innings, including a big wicket in the last game. Notably, he has leaked just 6.29 runs per over this season and is leading the bowling chart for West Delhi Lions.

Prince Yadav to be New Delhi Tigers’ top bowler

The rising star pacer struggled to pick a single wicket in the first three matches this season but made a strong return in the last two games.He picked up two wickets against Purani Dilli 6 and three more against South Delhi Superstarz in the last match. With five wickets in his last two innings, fans can expect multiple wickets from the New Delhi Tigers’ fast bowler.