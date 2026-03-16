Facts: West Delhi Lions have a great chance of finishing in top 2 and get two chances to make it to the finals.

Outer Delhi Warriors have already been knocked out of the DPL 2025.

West Delhi Lions vs Outer Delhi Warriors Chance of Winning

West Delhi Lions’ last two matches have been abandoned due to rain. They will be itching to get on the field, having last played a match on August 21, when they defeated Central Delhi Kings by just three runs. They are in third place in the points table with four wins, three losses and two no results and their chances to make it to top two are hanging by a thread now.

As for Outer Delhi Warriors, they have struggled to make an impact. At the same time, they are also knocked out of the tournament and would be looking to bow out of the season on a high. Outer Delhi Warriors have won only two out of nine matches this season and languishing in seventh place in the table. They will be hoping to put up a better show and end their forgettable season on a high.

West Delhi Lions chances of winning - 45%

Outer Delhi Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%

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West Delhi Lions vs Outer Delhi Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ravneet Tanwar proved to be a game changer in the previous game for West Delhi Lions. He came out to bat at seven and smashed an unbeaten 38 off just 12 balls with two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 316.67. His knock helped the Lions reach 178 runs in their 20 overs and that eventually proved to be a difference in their three-run win. He will be key for them in this game and can be backed to score at least 25 runs if he gets a chance to bat.

Suyash Sharma comes in to bowl as an impact player more often than not. He was the most economical bowler for the Warriors in the last game, conceding only 24 runs in four overs and also picked up a wicket. Looking at his bowling, which is filled with variations, Suyash can be expected to pick up at least two wickets with his leg-spin bowling.

West Delhi Lions vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Despite hosting so many matches in the DPL so far, the pitches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium have held up well. However, with so much rain expected, there will have a lot of moisture in the surface. Also, with DLS method most likely to kick-in, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Delhi is not improving at all. There is a forecast for rain for the whole day even on Tuesday (August 26). Scattered thunderstorms and thundershowers are predicted at 12 PM and 3 PM, respectively and if it rains heavily at that time, the match is unlikely to happen. However, with no rain in the forecast after 7-8 PM, the teams will be hopeful of at least a 5-over clash.

West Delhi Lions News & Player List

West Delhi Lions Player List

Ankit Kumar, Krish Yadav (wk), Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana (c), Ravneet Tanwar, Shivank Vashisht, Mayank Gusain, Manan Bhardwaj, Hrithik Shokeen, Anirudh Chowdhary, Shubham Dubey, Shantanu Yadav, Vishal Abhua, Vikas rana, Akshay Kapoor, Bhangwan Singh, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag, Rishabh Singh Rana, Laxman, Ishant Sharma, Tishant Dabla, Naman Tiwari

Predicted Playing XI

Krish Yadav Wicketkeeper Ankit Kumar All-Rounder Ayush Doesja Batter Nitish Rana (C) All-Rounder Mayank Gusain All-Rounder Hrithik Shokeen All-Rounder Ravneet Tanwar Batter Shivank Vashisht All-Rounder Rishabh Singh Rana Bowler Manan Bhardwaj Bowler Anirudh Chowdhary Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have played nine matches so far and have won five while losing three of them.

Outer Delhi Warriors News & Player List

Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Priyansh Arya, Rishabh Drall, Keshav Dabas, Dhruv Singh (wk), Jitesh Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma (c), Mohit Panwar, Kamal Bairwa, Shaurya Malik, Suyash Sharma, Aman Chaudhary, Shreshth Yadav, Sanat Sangwan, Tanmay Chaudhary, Anshuman Hooda, Atulya Pandey, Varun Yadav, Aarav Gautam, Anant S Sareen, Aryan Dhuphar, Ashwin Hooda, Dev Kashyap, Vivaan Jindal, Aadi Agarwal, Karan Garg

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Wicketkeeper Rishabh Drall Batter Jitesh Singh Batter Keshav Dabas Batter Dhruv Singh Wicketkeeper Mohit Panwar All-Rounder Harsh Tyagi All-Rounder Shivam Sharma Bowler SIddhant Sharma (C) Bowler Kamal Bairwa Bowler Shaurya Malik Bowler

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors have struggled a lot this season so far with only two wins from nine matches. They have lost six games and have only five points to show for their efforts.

West Delhi Lions vs Outer Delhi Warriors Head to Head

West Delhi Lions and Outer Delhi Warriors are locking horns against each other in the tournament for the first time this season.

West Delhi Lions vs Outer Delhi Warriors Betting Odds

West Delhi Lions to have a better opening partnership than Outer Delhi Warriors

Krish Yadav and Ankit Kumar open the innings for West Delhi Lions and both of them have done well so far this season. However, IPL 2025 star Priyansh Arya takes the guard at the top of the order with Rishabh Drall for Outer Delhi Warriors. While Arya has fared decently so far, Drall is his new opening partner and constant changes in that aspect has led to the Warriors struggling. Hence, West Delhi Lions are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Warriors’ counterpart in this game.

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West Delhi Lions vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Batters

Krish Yadav to be West Delhi Lions’s top batter

Krish Yadav has been in sensational touch for West Delhi Lions this season. He is an opening batter and is coming off an 85-run knock off 60 balls in the previous game and scored runs at a strike rate of 141.67. Overall, he has scored 309 runs in eight innings so far in DPL 2025 and can be backed to become the top batter for his side.

Priyansh Arya to be Outer Delhi Warriors's top batter

Priyansh Arya has been the best batter for Outer Delhi Warriors this season. He scored only 36 runs off just 26 balls with four fours and a six to his name in the previous game. Overall, Arya has scored 303 runs in eight innings so far and is the leading run-getter for the Warriors this season in the DPL. Hence, Priyansh Arya can become the top batter for Outer Delhi Warriors in this game.

West Delhi Lions vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Bowlers

Manan Bhardwaj to be West Delhi Lions’s top bowler

Manan Bhardwaj has stood up in tough times for West Delhi Lions this season. He is their leading wicket-taker with nine scalps to his name at an impeccable average of 23 so far. Manan will be keen on adding more to his tally and hence, can be expected to become the top bowler for his side in this clash.

Siddhant Sharma to be Outer Delhi Warriors's top bowler

Siddhant Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Outer Delhi Warriors this season in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). He has picked up 11 wickets so far in eight innings at an impeccable average of 26.2. Siddhant takes the new ball for the Warriors and has the ability to swing it both ways. He is once again expected to strike upfront during his opening spell and hence, Siddhant can be expected to be the top bowler for the Warriors.