Facts: Krish Yadav is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2025 season so far with 300 runs from seven games.

Rajneesh Dadar is the highest wicket-taker in the DPL 2025 season so far with 15 wickets from seven games

Samarth Seth has been the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 so far with 237 runs from seven games.

West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Chance of Winning

West Delhi Lions will be high on morale after their thrilling last-ball win against Central Delhi Kings in their previous encounter. Krish Yadav and Ayush Doseja’s good form in the batting department, coupled with the potency of Manan Bhardwaj and Anirudh Chowdhary in the bowling department, keeps the Lions in great stead.

Purani Dilli 6 will need some real inspiration to get out of their four-match losing streak, as they have reached a point where they have to win virtually every game to have any hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. Samarth Seth’s prolific form with the bat and the likes of Rajneesh Dadar and Udhav Mohan’s impressive returns with the ball would need to continue to get their team back to winning ways.

WDL’s chance of winning is 66%

PD6’s chance of winning is 34%

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West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Betting Tips

Krish Yadav has scored 300 runs from just seven matches so far and is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2025 season. He has been in sublime form for the Lions, scoring a sensational 85 in their win over the Kings. He should be one of your first betting picks. Rajneesh Dadar is another straightforward betting choice, given his stunning form with the ball. He has already picked up 15 wickets in just 7 games and is the highest wicket-taker in the competition so far. Ayush Doseja has also been in fine form for the Lions, scoring 240 runs from seven games at a brilliant average of 60. He is a smart punt for a decent stake.

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, teams have generally preferred to win the toss and bowl first, as that has happened in 19 out of the 27 completed matches so far. However, sides batting first have had a slight edge in terms of results, winning 14 games while the sides chasing have won the remaining 13 matches.

Weather Report

AccuWeather forecasts a 80% chance of rain, making weather interruptions a high possibility for Match 32 of the DPL 2025 season. Cloudy conditions and potential moisture in the pitch could also aid the fast bowlers with some early swing and seam movement.

West Delhi Lions Player List

Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma, Hritik Shokeen, Mayank Gusain, Shivank Vashisth, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Laxman, Shubham Dubey, Krish Yadav, Manan Bhardwaj, Shantanu Yadav, Tishant Dabla, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Bhagwan Singh, Anirudh Chowdhary, Akshay Kapoor, Ravneet Tanwan, Naman Tiwari, Rishabh Rana, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag

Predicted Playing XI

Krish Yadav Wicket-Keeper Ankit Kumar Batter Ayush Doseja All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Ravneet Tanwar Bowler Shivank Vashisht All-rounder Mayank Gusain All-rounder Manan Bhardwaj Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Anirudh Chowdhary Bowler Shubham Dubey Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have won their last two games in a row, including a thrilling three-run victory against Central Delhi Kings in their previous outing. They have won four out of their seven games and are in 4th position with 8 points on the board and an NRR of +0.501.

Purani Dilli 6 Player List

Lalit Yadav, Vansh Bedi, Aayush Singh, Dev Lakra, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan (Aryan) Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha, Manjeet.

Predicted Playing XI

Manjeet All-rounder Samarth Seth All-rounder Pranav Pant All-rounder Vansh Bedi Wicket-Keeper Dev Lakra All-rounder Lalit Yadav All-Rounder Aayush Singh All-rounder Yug Gupta All-rounder Rajneesh Dadar Bowler Udhav Mohan Bowler Pardeep Parashar Bowler

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 seem to have lost their way in the tournament, having lost their last four matches in a row. They are now in a do-or-die situation and rooted to the bottom of the points table with just four points from seven games and an NRR of -1.118.

West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Head-To-Head

Purani Dilli 6 have a clean sweep when it comes to head-to-head record against West Delhi Lions in DPL’s history, as they have won each of the three encounters that the two teams have faced off in.

West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Betting Odds

Purani Dilli 6 to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Aarush Malhotra, Samarth Seth and Pranav Pant leading the batting in the first six overs of the innings, there is a massive opportunity for Purani Dilli 6 to make a lot of noise at the top of the order. With the Arun Jaitley Stadium being helpful to batting sides overall, Purani Dilli 6 have scored an average of 53 runs in the first six overs of the innings. So back them to do well.

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West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Best Batters

Krish Yadav to be West Delhi Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Krish Yadav is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2025 season and also the highest from West Delhi Lions so far. In just 7 innings, he has scored 300 runs at an impressive average of 42.85. Fresh off a match-winning knock of 85 off just 60 balls, he should be one of your first betting picks.

Samarth Seth to be Purani Dilli 6’s best batter (Parimatch)

Samarth Seth has been the highest scorer for Puranli Dilli 6 so far this season and also the eighth-highest overall. In 7 innings, he has scored 237 runs at an average of 33.86. He will be a safe option to bet on, given how consistent he has been.

West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Best Bowlers

Anirudh Chowdhary to be West Delhi Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Anirudh Chowdhary has been one of the standouts for West Delhi Lions with the ball this season as he has picked up nine wickets from six innings and has been one of the go-to bowlers for his skipper. While he could be a touch expensive at times, his wicket-taking ability makes him an underrated pick to bet on.

Rajneesh Dadar to be Purani Dilli 6’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rajneesh Dadar is in red-hot form in the DPL 2025 season and is the highest wicket-taker so far with a staggering 15 wickets from just seven games. Another player who should be an absolute no-brainer as one of your betting picks, Dadar has the ability to make the new ball talk and has been one of the lone shining lights in what has been an underwhelming season for Purani Dilli. So what are you waiting for?