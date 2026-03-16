Facts: Krish Yadav is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, having scored 309 runs at an average of 38.62 and a strike rate of 145.07

Manan Bhardwaj is the highest wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, at an incredible average of 15.11

Sumit Beniwal is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 18.00

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Chance of Winning

West Delhi Lions will be keen to carry their momentum from the league stage into the Eliminator. Krish Yadav, the team’s leading run-scorer, has anchored the batting lineup with consistency, while Ayush Doseja has chipped in with crucial knocks. On the bowling front, Manan Bhardwaj has been the standout performer, and hence, the Lions will back themselves to produce a commanding performance and move one step closer to the final.

South Delhi Superstarz, meanwhile, have their own match-winners who can tilt the balance in this knockout contest. Anmol Sharma has been their most reliable batter, topping the charts for the team, with Tejasvi Dahiya providing solidity as the second-highest run-scorer. In the bowling department, Sumit Beniwal has been exceptional, finishing the league stage as their leading wicket-taker. The Superstarz will be determined to rise to the occasion and knock the Lions out of the competition.

WDL’s chance of winning is 55%

SDS’s chance of winning is 45%

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West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Betting Tips

Bet on Krish Yadav. From the South Delhi Superstarz, Anmol Sharma is another strong option, leading their run charts and showing the ability to step up in crunch moments. On the bowling side, Manan Bhardwaj has been exceptional for the Lions and remains a must-have selection, while Sumit Beniwal’s wicket-taking prowess for the Superstarz makes him a smart punt to deliver impactful returns.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the trend has largely favored teams chasing, with captains opting to bowl first in 29 out of the 36 completed matches so far. Sides batting first have managed 15 wins, while teams chasing have had the upper hand with 18 victories. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 169/7, but teams generally need to post around 178/7 to feel confident of defending a total.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts a 45% chance of precipitation for the match between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz in New Delhi.

West Delhi Lions Player List

Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma, Hritik Shokeen, Mayank Gusain, Shivank Vashisth, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Laxman, Shubham Dubey, Krish Yadav, Manan Bhardwaj, Shantanu Yadav, Tishant Dabla, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Bhagwan Singh, Anirudh Chowdhary, Akshay Kapoor, Ravneet Tanwan, Naman Tiwari, Rishabh Rana, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag

Predicted Playing XI

Krish Yadav Wicket-Keeper Ankit Kumar Batter Ayush Doseja All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Ravneet Tanwar Bowler Shivank Vashisht All-rounder Mayank Gusain All-rounder Manan Bhardwaj Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Anirudh Chowdhary Bowler Shubham Dubey Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions finished the group stage of Delhi Premier League 2025 with four wins and three losses, while three games ended in no results.

South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Tejasvi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Himanshu Chauhan, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Aman Bharti, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Sarthak Ray, Prikshit Sehrawat, Sumit Kumar, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Rohan Rana, Sagar Tanwar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal

Predicted Playing XI

Kunwar Bidhuri Batter Ankur Kaushik Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Tejasvi Dahiya Wicket-Keeper Anmol Sharma All-rounder Vision Panchal Batter Gulzar Sandhu Batter Abhishek Khandelwal All-rounder Aman Bharti Bowler Sumit Kumar Beniwal Bowler Digvesh Rathi Bowler

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz finished the Delhi Premier League 2025 at the fourth position with four wins and three losses while securing three no results in the process.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Head-To-Head

West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz have played against each other four times in the Delhi Premier League, with the former winning two games as compared to one win by South Delhi Superstarz.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Betting Odds

South Delhi Superstarz to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

South Delhi Superstarz have done pretty well in the last two seasons, having scored at a run-rate of 8.6 in the last two seasons. This year as well, they have done well to hang in there, and what matters the most is the idea with which they are operating at the moment - go bang bang in the beginning and then settle down in the middle overs.

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West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Best Batters

Krish Yadav to be West Delhi Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Krish Yadav is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, having scored 309 runs at an average of 38.62 and a strike rate of 145.07. For West Delhi Lions, he is the ultimate run-scorer and a lot is dependent on him to salvage through. So what are you waiting for?

Anmol Sharma to be South Delhi Superstarz’ best batter (Parimatch)

Anmol Sharma is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, scoring 296 runs at an average of 37.00 and a strike rate of 157.45. He’s currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament and one of the most impressive batters going around. So what are you waiting for?

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Best Bowlers

Manan Bhardwaj to be West Delhi Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Manan Bhardwaj is the highest wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, having taken 12 wicketsat an incredible average of 15.11. He is one of the most impressive bowlers in the tournament, and you can make it count by betting big on him.

Sumit Beniwal to be South Delhi Superstarz’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sumit Beniwal is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 18.00. Beniwal has been magnificent for South Delhi Superstarz, and one of the reasons why SDS made it to the playoffs. So back them to do well in the upcoming match.