Facts: Ayush Badoni recorded 80 boundaries, including record 51 sixes, while facing just 232 balls in the last edition of the tournament.

West Delhi Lions openers Ankit Kumar and Krish Yadav both scored 240-plus runs each in the DPL 2024.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Chance of Winning

West Delhi Lions kicked off their Delhi Premier League 2025 campaign with a stunning win against the reigning champions East Delhi Riders. After finishing last in the points table last year, West Delhi side chased down a 209-run target quite easily to record a statement win in the first match of this season. Ayush Doseja smashed 84* off just 48 balls, and opener Krish Yadav scored a quickfire fifty to add 114 runs for the second wicket.

Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz, the runner-up of the Delhi Premier League 2024, suffered a heartbreaking last-ball loss against East Delhi Riders in their first game. Sarthak Ray and Abhishek Khandelwal scored unbeaten 40s each to help the team score a decent 169 total while batting first. Top bowlers Digvesh Rathi and Himanshit Chauhan failed to pick any wickets and proved costly.

West Delhi Lions’ chances of winning - 55%

South Delhi Superstarz’ chances of winning - 45%

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West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

West Delhi Lions’ Nitish Rana played a captain’s knock in the opening game against East Delhi Riders. The experienced batter entered the tournament after scoring two fifties in the IPL 2025. He came to bat in No.4 and smashed 39 runs off just 15 balls to help his team chase the 209-run target with seven wickets and 15 balls remaining. Notably, Rana also picked one big wicket while conceding just 18 runs from three overs he bowled against East Delhi side.

Ayush Badoni scored 25 runs in the first game of the season after a memorable 2024 campaign for South Delhi Superstarz. Badoni smashed 522 runs in just eight innings to finish second in the scoring charts last year. He smashed a record 51 sixes, and his strike rate of 225 was the best among the top ten leading run-getters in the tournament.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won three of the opening four games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season. Captains are likely to prefer to bowl first after seeing the help for the batters from the wicket while chasing. The dew factor has also contributed to the bowler’s struggles in the evening game,s and fans can expect another run-fest in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

There is a 20% chance of precipitation at the start of this fixture, but that is unlikely to interrupt the game. The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the game, and there is a forecast for thunderstorms in New Delhi. The overcast conditions are likely to benefit the bowlers in the opening stage of this fixture.

West Delhi Lions News & Player List

West Delhi Lions Player List

Ankit Kumar, Manan Bhardwaj, Nitish Rana(c), Vikas Rana, Vedant Sehwag, Shivank Vashisht, Vishal Abhua(w), Ishant Sharma, Bhangwan Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshay Kapoor, Kabir Sachdeva, Rishabh Rana, Ravneet Tanwan, Shantanu Yadav, Krish Yadav, Shubham Dubey, Ayush Doseja, Anirudh Chowdhary, Mayank Gusain, Laxman, Tishant Dabla, Hrithik Shokeen

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Kumar Batter Krish Yadav Wicketkeeper Ayush Doseja Batter Nitish Rana (C) All-rounder Mayank Gusain All-rounder Tishant Dabla Batter Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Manan Bhardwaj Bowler Bhagwan Singh Bowler Anirudh Chowdhary Bowler Shubham Dubey Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions won their first game of the 2025 season by seven wickets after managing to earn just two victories in 2024.

South Delhi Superstarz News & Player List

South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Kunwar Bidhuri, Sagar Tanwar, Vision Panchal, Ankur Kaushik, Ayush Badoni, Sumit Kumar, Rohan Rana, Himanshu Chauhan, Sumit Mathur, Sarthak Ray, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Prikshit Sehrawat, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Manish Sehrawat, Abhishek Khandelwal

Predicted Playing XI

Sarthak Ray Batter Kunwar Bidhuri Batter Ayush Badoni (C) All-rounder Tejasvi Dahiya Wicketkeeper Anmol Sharma All-rounder Sumit Mathur All-rounder Vision Panchal Batter Manish Sehrawat All-rounder Digvesh Rathi Bowler Abhishek Khandelwal Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz suffered a defeat in their first game of this season after reaching the finals in 2024.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Head to Head

Both West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz have won against each other once in their two encounters last year.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Betting Odds

West Delhi Lions to have a better opening partnership than South Delhi Superstarz

West Delhi Lions openers Krish Yadav and Ankit Kumar added just 13 runs for the opening wicket after the latter threw his wicket away after smashing two back-to-back sixes. Yadav scored 62 runs off just 29 balls, and Kumar’s intent while opening the innings with two sixes predicts a strong opening unit for the West Delhi side. On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz lost their opener, Kunwar Bhiduri, on a duck in the last match. Hence, West Delhi Lions are expected to enjoy a better opening partnership than South Delhi Superstarz in this encounter.

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West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Batters

Krish Yadav to be West Delhi Lions’ top batter

West Delhi Lions’ wicketkeeper batter scored a brilliant 62 runs off just 29 balls to give his team a flying start in the last game. Yadav scored 241 runs in just eight innings last season and notably smashed a match-winning century against South Delhi Superstarz. He will be looking forward to play a similar knock in this fixture on Tuesday.

Ayush Badoni to be South Delhi Superstarz’s top batter

South Delhi Superstarz caption was undoubtedly the best player of this tournament last year. He smashed 522 runs at a strike rate of 225 to finish second in the leading run-getters chart. Badoni was the only cricketer to hit the 50 or more sixes last year and started this edition by scoring 25 runs in the first game. Badoni, who recorded 329 runs at a strike rate of 148.19 in the IPL this season, is expected to play a big and fiery knock in this fixture.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Bowlers

Hrithik Shokeen to be West Delhi Lions’ top bowler

The 24-year-old offspinner boasts an impressive form heading into the Delhi Premier League this season. He picked 10 wickets in just five innings for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shokeen picked just six wickets last season but at an impressive economy rate of 7.16.

Digvesh Rathi to be South Delhi Superstarz’s top bowler

The 25-year-old leggie made the headlines with his performances and celebrations during the IPL 2025. Rathi picked 14 wickets in just 10 innings during the Delhi Premier League last season. He played a crucial role to help South Delhi reach the finals last year and is expected to make a similar impact this season.