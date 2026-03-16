Facts: Yash Rathod was the highest run-scorer in the 2024 edition of the Ranji Trophy, having amassed 960 runs at an average of 53.33

In his first-class career, Rongsen Jonathan has scored 2568 runs at an average of 33.35, with six centuries and 11 half-centuries to back it up

In his first-class career, Kuldeep Yadav has taken 164 wickets at an average of 29.36, with nine four-wicket hauls and eight five-wicket hauls to back it up

Central Zone vs North East Zone Chance of Winning

Central Zone have players that can easily rival even West Zone or South Zone. The likes of Dhruv Jurel, Rajat Patidar, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav know how to deliver in crunch situations and make the most of the given conditions. With the relative inexperience of their opposition in the quarter-finals, expect them to have an upper hand right from the beginning.

Meanwhile. North East Zone will be happy having the exposure they have got through this tournament. This is another chance for them to rub shoulders with some of the best in the business, even though that meant having them in the opposition camp. Under the leadership of Rongsen Jonathan, they have a pretty inexperienced, but a spirited side, who will want to prove the naysayers wrong this time around,

CZ’s chance of winning is 87%

NEZ’s chance of winning is 13%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Central Zone vs North East Zone Betting Tips

Bet on Dhruv Jurel. The Central Zone skipper averages 47.34 in first-class cricket and is one of the most sorted players in the side and we need to have a decent stake on him. Kuldeep Yadav may have only warmed the bench in the England Test tour, but he will be eager to deliver for the side in the Duleep Trophy.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Match Toss Prediction

This is going to be the first-ever first-class match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and hence, the nature of the wicket is known yet.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction during the day-time for the match between Central Zone and North East Zone

Central Zone Player List

Dhruv Jurel (c/wk), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Rathod Batter Aryan Juyal Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-Keeper Danish Malewar All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Manav Suthar Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Central Zone Team Form

The last time Duleep Trophy was played in the zonal format, Central Zone lost the semi-final to West Zone.

North East Zone Player List

Jonathan Rongsen (c), Akash Kumar Choudhary, Techi Doria, Yumnum Karnajit, Sedezhalie Rupero, Ashish Thapa, Hem Bahadur Chetri, Jehu Anderson, Arpit Subash Bhatewara, Pheroijam Jotin Singh, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam, Aryan Borah, Lamabam Ajay Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Rongsen Batter Techi Doria Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Pheroijam Jotin Singh Batter Ashish Thapa Wicket-Keeper Hem Bahadur Chetri All-rounder Akash Kumar Choudhary All-rounder Jehu Anderson Bowler Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam Bowler Aryan Borah Bowler Palzor Tamang Bowler

North East Zone Team Form

North East Zone lost the quarter-finals to North Zone in the 2023 season of Duleep Trophy.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Head-To-Head

Central Zone and North East Zone have never faced each other in the Duleep Trophy and this is going to be their first-ever encounter.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Betting Odds

Central Zone to have a good opening partnership (Parimatch)

Central Zone have Yash Rathod and Aryan Juyal opening for them and you can count on them to deliver for the side. Rathod scored a massive 960 runs last season at an average of 53.33 whereas Juyal amassed 714 runs at an average of 79.33. Talk about dominance. You really need to be out of your mind not to bet on them and think beyond the immediate norms.

Central Zone vs North East Zone India Excellence Ground, null Central Zone Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.15 Bet Now! North East Zone Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 4.75 Bet Now!

Central Zone vs North East Zone Best Batters

Yash Rathod to be Central Zone’s best batter (Parimatch)

Yash Rathod was the highest run-scorer in the 2024 edition of the Ranji Trophy, having amassed 960 runs at an average of 53.33, with five centuries and three half-centuries to his name. Rathod has 1505 runs in his first-class career at an average of 48.54 - hence, you can safely conclude that the runs last year wasn’t fluke.

Rongsen Jonathan to be North East Zone’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rongsen Jonathan is one of the most brightest talents in North East, ever since moving to Nagaland from Karnataka. In his first-class career, Rongsen Jonathan has scored 2568 runs at an average of 33.35, with six centuries and 11 half-centuries to back it up. His last four first knocks read - 86, 5, 51, and 109. So there is enough meat in this market.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Best Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be Central Zone’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kuldeep Yadav is one of the unluckiest bowlers in Indian cricket, whose important has often been buried, but he is poised to make a stunning comeback in the Duleep Trophy. In his first-class career, Yadav has taken 164 wickets at an average of 29.36, with nine four-wicket hauls and eight five-wicket hauls to back it up. There is every reason to believe that he can make the impact.

Palzor Tamang be North East Zone’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Pazlor Tamang is one of the most consistent bowlers in the North-East cricket, having picked 87 wickets at an average of 23.26 with seven five-wicket hauls to his name. Can he repeat the heroics again? If he can do that, well, we have a winner bet with us.