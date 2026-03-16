Facts: Abhimanyu Easwaran has amassed a total of 7841 runs in the first-class format at an average of 48.70 at a strike rate of 54.12

Shami has taken 339 first-class wickets at an average of 26.99, with 12 five-wicket hauls to his name

Rana, known for his pace, has picked up a total of 48 wickets at an average of 27.79, with three four-wicket hauls to his name

North Zone vs East Zone Chance of Winning

Even though skipper Shubman Gill has decided not to participate in the tournament to keep himself fit for the Asia Cup, the North Zone have a pretty good squad at their disposal. The likes of Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj, and Harshit Rana ensure that there is nothing to be worried, and they can crush East Zone the same way they did in 2023.

Meanwhile, East Zone will aim to maximise the resources. Led by Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran, they have the likes of Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Mohammed Shami, and Mukesh Kumar in the side. The absence of Akash Deep and Ishan Kishan will hurt, but they need to rise above that to ensure a complete team performance.

NZs chance of winning is 63%

EZ’s chance of winning is 37%

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North Zone vs East Zone Betting Tips

Bet on Abhimanyu Easwaran. One of the tallest run-nakers in Indian domestic cricket, Easwaran was a part of the Indian Test side in England, but didn’t get a chance to make his debut. Anshul Kamboj made his debut for the Indian side and will be confident to contribute massively to the side. From the East Zone set-up, you really need to take a bet on Riyan Parag, who would be keen to continue his dominating run in the red-ball format to make a case for himself.

North Zone vs East Zone Match Toss Prediction

This is going to be the first-ever first-class match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and hence, the nature of the wicket is unknown.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction during the daytime for the match between North Zone and East Zone.

North Zone Player List

Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (c), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Khajuria Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Ankit Kalsi Batter Nishant Sandhu All-rounder Kanhaiya Wadhawan Wicket-Keeper Mayank Dagar Bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak Bowler Arshdeep Singh All-rounder Harshit Rana Bowler

North Zone Team Form

The last time the Duleep Trophy was played in the zonal format, the North Zone lost the semi-final to South Zone.

East Zone Player List

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Sandeep Patnaik Batter Virat Singh Batter Riyan Parag All-rounder Utkarsh Singh Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-Keeper Denish Das All-rounder Sridam Paul Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal Bowler

East Zone Team Form

East Zone lost the quarter-finals to Central Zone in the 2023 season of Duleep Trophy.

North Zone vs East Zone Head-To-Head

North Zone and East Zone have played each other 25 times in the Duleep Trophy against each other, with the former having a stunningly dominating record, winning 14 of them as compared to five wins by East Zone.

North Zone vs East Zone Betting Odds

East Zone to have a good opening partnership (Parimatch)

With Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sandeep Pattnaik opening for East Zone, you can be confident that the duo will amass good scores to forge a good opening partnership. Easwaran has a first-class average of 48.70 while Sandeep Patnaik has an average of 32.12. With such a record to back, you can believe that they can deliver for the side in the form of an opening partnership.

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North Zone vs East Zone Best Batters

Ankit Kumar to be North Zone’s best batter (Parimatch)

In the absence of Shubman Gill, Ankit Kumar will lead the North Zone side and there is a good reason to be hopeful that he can deliver for the side. Ankit has amassed a total of 2151 runs at an average of 37.08, with five centuries and 10 fifties to his name. The Haryana batter scored a 136 against Mumbai in last year’s Ranji Trophy quarter-finals, and he will aim to replicate the same once again.

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be East Zone’s best batter (Parimatch)

Abhimanyu Easwaran is one of the most consistent batters in Indian cricket and his domestic record gives it away. With a total of 7841 runs in the first-class format at an average of 48.70 at a strike rate of 54.12, he has delivered what is needed and then some more. So there shouldn’t be any doubt about his ability to score a lot of runs.

North Zone vs East Zone Best Bowlers

Harshit Rana to be North Zone’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Harshit Rana made his Test debut last year and has been in the fringes ever since. In 13 first-class matches, Rana, known for his pace, has picked up a total of 48 wickets at an average of 27.79, with three four-wicket hauls to his name. He will definitely be the trumpcard for North Zone in the upcoming clash.

Mohammed Shami be East Zone’s best bowler (Parimatch)

There is nothing we can say about Mohammed Shami that hasn’t been said more eloquently by others. One of the modern-day greats, Shami has taken 339 first-class wickets at an average of 26.99, with 12 five-wicket hauls to his name. So bank on him to do the dirty job once again and make our bet come true.