Facts: In his first-class career, Rajat Patidar has scored 5006 runs at an average of 44.30 with 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries to his name

In his first-class career, Dubey has taken 108 wickets at an average of 21.80, with eight five-wicket hauls to his credit

Tanay Thyagarajan has taken 132 wickets at an average of 24.98 in his first-class career

South Zone vs Central Zone Chance of Winning

South Zone have a catalogue of players whose presence can decimate any opposition. The likes of Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ricky Bhui, Smaran Ravichandran, Kale M, Sheikh Rasheed, and Tanmay Agarwal have the power to make things go their way. Sure, the absence of N Jagadeesan and Devdutt Padikkal, who have been selected in the India A squad for the series against Australia A, may cause some discomfort, but they have the firepower to dominate.

On the other hand, Central Zone have some quality players in their ranks as well. The likes of Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Aditya Thackre, Yash Rathod, and Kuldeep Sen can actually shine on their day. It’s all about having that belief in themselves and carrying on from there to dismantle the opposition.

SZ’s chance of winning is 55%

CZ’s chance of winning is 45%

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South Zone vs Central Zone Betting Tips

Bet on Rajat Patidar to have another splendid game. The Madhya Pradesh skipper has amassed 268 runs at an average of 89.33 in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. You can also take a stake on Shubham Sharma, who has amassed 252 runs at an average of 84.00. Harsh Dubey will be there to showcase his bowling prowess and you should ideally have a solid bet on him too.

South Zone vs Central Zone Match Toss Prediction

The BCCI Centre of Excellence has hosted only two first-class games to date, with both games ending in draws. It is one of the most batting-friendly venues and don’t be surprised if runs flow like a tickle.

Weather Report

Don’t expect any rain in the first half of the day, but the Indian Meteorological Department expects some heavy downpour in the second half of the day.

South Zone Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ricky Bhui (Vice-Captain), Smaran Ravichandran, Kale M, Sheikh Rasheed, Tanmay Agarwal, Salman Nizar, Andrew Siddarth, Tanay Thyagarajan, Gurjabneet Singh, Nidheesh, Kaushik V, Ankit Sharma, T Vijay, Basil NP

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicket-Keeper Tanmay Agarwal Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Sheikh Rasheed Batter Salman Nizar Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder T Vijay All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler Nidheesh MD Bowler Basil NP Bowler

South Zone Team Form

South Zone drew the semi-final match against North Zone and qualified for the final based on the first-innings lead.

Central Zone Player List

Rajat Patidar (c), Ayush Pandey, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Shubham Sharma, Sanchit Desai, Yash Rathod, Nachiket Bhute, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Aditya Thakare, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ajay Singh Kukna, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Saransh Jain

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Rathod Batter Aryan Juyal Batter Ayush Pandey Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-Keeper Shubham Sharma All-rounder Deepak Chahar All-Rounder Saransh Jain All-Rounder Kuldeep Sen Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Singh Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Central Zone Team Form

Central Zone drew against West Zone in the semi-finals of the Duleep Trophy and made it to the finals based on a first-innings lead.

South Zone vs Central Zone Head-To-Head

South Zone and Central Zone have faced each other 27 times in the Duleep Trophy, with the South Zone having a dominant record, having won 15 games.

South Zone vs Central Zone Betting Odds

Central Zone to have a good opening partnership (Parimatch)

Central Zone have Yash Rathod and Aryan Juyal opening for them, and you can count on them to deliver for the side. Rathod scored a massive 960 runs last season at an average of 53.33, whereas Juyal amassed 714 runs at an average of 79.33. Talk about dominance. You really need to be out of your mind not to bet on them and think beyond the immediate norms.

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South Zone vs Central Zone Best Batters

Ricky Bhui to be South Zone’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most successful batters in Indian domestic cricket, Ricky Bhui has amassed a total of 5377 runs at an average of 45.95. In his first-class career, the Andhra Pradesh batter has scored 20 centuries and 21 half-centuries, which says a lot about his conversion ability. So what are you waiting for?

Rajat Patidar to be Central Zone’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rajat Patidar knows how to bat big and how to bat long. In his first-class career, the Madhya Pradesh batter has scored 5006 runs at an average of 44.30 with 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries to his name. His 125, 66, and 77 in the last three innings of the Duleep Trophy ensure that he is there for a long haul.

South Zone vs Central ZoneBest Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan to be South Zone’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tanay Thyagarajan has been a roll in the last few years of first-class cricket. In his FC career, the Hyderabad spinner, who was picked by Punjab Kings in the IPL, has taken 132 wickets at an average of 24.98. So picking him wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Harsh Dubey to be Central Zone’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Harsh Dubey made the balls talk in the last season’s Ranji Trophy, ending up as the highest wicket-taker and his records in red-ball cricket make it clear why he is such an important player to every team he plays for. In his first-class career, Dubey has taken 108 wickets at an average of 21.80, with eight five-wicket hauls to his credit.