Facts: In his first-class career, Ankit Kumar has amassed 2379 runs at an average of 39.65, which also includes six centuries and 10 fifties

Vijaykumar has taken 103 wickets at an average of 23.88 at an economy rate of 3.21

Harshit Rana has picked up a total of 50 first-class wickets at an average of 27.80, with three four-wicket hauls to his name

South Zone vs North Zone Chance of Winning

South Zone have probably the strongest side in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, with Mohammed Azharuddeen leading the side. There is a plenty of firepower in the batting and bowling department, but what is interesting is to note that South Zone can move well on the batting-friendly wickets of COE in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, despite the absence of Shubman Gill, North Zone were right on money thanks to the impeccable batting performance from skipper Ankit Kumar, Ayush Badoni, and Yash Dhull. They literally buried East Zone’s hopes and aspirations with a cohesive batting display in the second innings, something they’ll aim to replicate in the upcoming match.

SZ’s chance of winning is 55%

NZ’s chance of winning is 45%

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South Zone vs North Zone Betting Tips

Betting big on Yash Dhull is non-negotiable. One of the most promising and in-form batters lately, he smashed a double century in the previous match and will be eager to take that form forward. There has to be a good stake on N Jagadeesan, who continues to be one of the most consistent batters in India. How can you ignore North skipper Ankit Kumar? In the absence of Shubman Gill, he didn’t just step up with the bat, but also made sure that he is back in the conversation forthe A-team call-up.

South Zone vs North Zone Match Toss Prediction

Runs flew like crazy in the only match played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, with batters averaging 53.9 while maintaining a run-rate of 4.4. A total of 1293 runs were scored in that encounter.

Weather Report

Rain has been a frequent feature in Bangalore in the second half of the day, hence, there’s a great hope that the match will see minimal interruption in the first half.

South Zone Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar, Ankit Sharma, Shaikh Rasheed. Standbys: Mohit Redkar, R Smaran, Edhen Apple Tom, Andre Siddarth

Predicted Playing XI

Devdutt Padikkal Batter Tanmay Agarwal Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-Keeper Mohammed Azharuddeen Batter Salman Nizar All-rounder Tripurana Vijay All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Nidheesh MD Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler

South Zone Team Form

South Zone were the defending champions of the Duleep Trophy when the tournament was last played in the zonal format in the 2023 season.

North Zone Player List

Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (c), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Khajuria Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Nishant Sandhu All-rounder Kanhaiya Wadhawan Wicket-Keeper Sahil Lotra All-Rounder Mayank Dagar Bowler Auqib Nabi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler

North Zone Team Form

North Zone drew the match against East Zone after a dominating batting display in the quarter-finals of the Duleep Trophy.

South Zone vs North Zone Head-To-Head

South Zone and North Zone have played against each other 29 times, with the former winning 14 games as compared to nine wins by North Zone.

South Zone vs North Zone Betting Odds

South Zone to have a good opening partnership (Parimatch)

Devdutt Padikkal and Tanmay Agarwal are two of the most consistent batters in Indian domestic cricket, and their number gives it away. While Padikkal averages 41.39, Agarwal averages 46.33 - which makes the duo one to look forward to. As both of them are all set to open in the upcoming semi-final clash, keep your hopes up.

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South Zone vs North Zone Best Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be South Zone’s best batter (Parimatch)

Devdutt Padikkal has scored 2815 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 41.39, with six centuries and 17 half-centuries to his name. While Padikkal has definitely made a name for himself with his consistent deliverables, his rise to the Indian Test team has been well-documented and one will do well to remember that. In that context, it is important to focus on the positives.

Ankit Kumar to be North Zone’s best batter (Parimatch)

In the absence of Shubman Gill, Ankit Kumar stepped up to lead North Zone side and how! The Haryana batter has scored three centuries in the last three games, making him indispensable to the overall plans. In his first-class career, Ankit Kumar has amassed 2379 runs at an average of 39.65, which also includes six centuries and 10 fifties. So there’s a clear precedent.

South Zone vs North Zone Best Bowlers

Vijaykumar Vyshak to be South Zone’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Vijaykumar Vyshak is going to be the trumpcard for South Zone in the upcoming match. One of the best young bowlers going around in India at this moment, Vijaykumar has taken 103 wickets at an average of 23.88 at an economy rate of 3.21. He has six four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls to his name, which underlines his important to the set-up.

Harshit Rana to be North Zone’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Harshit Rana made his Test debut last year and has been on the fringes ever since. In 14 first-class matches, Rana, known for his pace, has picked up a total of 50 wickets at an average of 27.80, with three four-wicket hauls to his name.