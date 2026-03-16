Facts: In his first-class career, Jaiswal has already amassed 4233 runs at an average of 56.44, which includes 15 centuries and as many half-centuries

In his first-class career, Dharmandrasinh Jadeja has taken 394 wickets at an average of 26.41.

In his first-class career, Dubey has taken 102 wickets at an average of 20.99, with eight five-wicket hauls to his credit

West Zone vs Central Zone Chance of Winning

West Zone have a catalogue of players whose presence can decimate any opposition. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Tushar Deshpande have power to make things go their way. They would have been even stronger had Sarfaraz Khan not suffered a quadricep injury, but there is no point focusing on that.

On the other hand, Central Zone have some quality players in their ranks as well. Danish Malewar scored a double in the quarter-finals, whereas Rajat Patidar scored 125 and 66 in the match to showcase his red-ball temperament. Then you have Shubham Sharma and you just know he will click. The likes of Yash Rathod and Deepak Chahar make things sorted for them overall and so you need to bank on them to get a move on.

WZ’s chance of winning is 55%

CZ’s chance of winning is 45%

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West Zone vs Central Zone Betting Tips

Bet on Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Indian opener scored 411 runs in his recent tour to England and has been one of the best batters in the world at the moment. Then you have Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer. Both of them may have dropped from the national team radar, but in the Duleep Trophy, they will have their moments to shine. Among bowlers, not having a solid stake on Harsh Dubey will be a chance missed. Kuldeep Yadav brings in some valuable experience to the side as well - so keep an eye on him as well.

West Zone vs Central Zone Match Toss Prediction

The BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B has hosted only one first-class match so far, in which Central Zone had a complete dominance over North East Zone. 1248 runs were scored in that contest while batters scored at an average of 46.2 at a balls per dismissal ratio of 68.9. So what are you waiting for?

Weather Report

Rain has been a frequent feature in Bangalore in the second half of the day, hence, there’s a great hope that the match will see minimal interruption in the first half.

West Zone Player List

Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmandrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Aarya Desai Batter Jaymeet Patel All-rounder Harvik Desai Wicket-Keeper Shardul Thakur All-rounder Shams Mulani Bowler Dharmandrasinh Jadeja Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Arzan Nagwaswala Bowler

West Zone Team Form

West Zone made it to the finals of the 2023-24 Duleep Trophy, but lost the final to South Zone.

Central Zone Player List

Dhruv Jurel (c/wk), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Aayush Pandey Batter Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Danish Malewar Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Yash Rathod Batter Shubham Sharma All-rounder Harsh Dubey All-Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Central Zone Team Form

Central Zone drew against North East Zone in the quarter-finals of the Duleep Trophy.

West Zone vs Central Zone Head-To-Head

West Zone and Central Zone have played 26 matches against each other, with the former having a dominating run, winning 16 games as compared to four wins by Central Zone.

West Zone vs Central Zone Betting Odds

West Zone to have a good opening partnership (Parimatch)

With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad opening for West Zone, this bet is a sure-shot punt-giver. Jaiswal averages 56.44 in first-class cricket, whereas Gaikwad averages 41.77, which makes the duo a formidable one at the top. In such a scenario, betting on them to do the donkey’s job at the top seems like a plausible solution.

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West Zone vs Central Zone Best Batters

Yashavi Jaiswal to be West Zone’s best batter (Parimatch)

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to claim that Yashasvi Jaiswal is the most versatile Test batter currently, and he is surely going to have a gala time in the Duleep Trophy. In his first-class career, Jaiswal has already amassed 4233 runs at an average of 56.44, which includes 15 centuries and as many half-centuries. So what are you waiting for?

Rajat Patidar to be Central Zone’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rajat Patidar knows how to bat big and how to bat long. In his first-class career, the Madhya Pradesh batter has scored 4929 runs at an average of 44.00 with 14 centuries and 25 half-centuries to his name. Even though he couldn’t move the needle much in the Test arena, his 125 & 66 in the previous match against North Zone make it clear that he is in for a long run.

West Zone vs Central Zone Best Bowlers

Dharmandrasinh Jadeja to be West Zone’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Dharmandrasinh Jadeja takes wickets and for fun! In his first-class career, the Saurashtra spinner has taken 394 wickets at an average of 26.41. That is such a cool record to have. What makes it even more impressive is the fact that he has 24 five-wicket hauls in his career. So what are you waiting for?

Harsh Dubey to be Central Zone’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Harsh Dubey made the balls talk in the last season’s Ranji Trophy, ending up as the highest wicket-taker and his records in red-ball cricket make it clear why he is such an important player to every team he plays for. In his first-class career, Dubey has taken 102 wickets at an average of 20.99, with eight five-wicket hauls to his credit. So go for him and make the world your oyster.