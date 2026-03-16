Facts: Opener Heather Knight is the leading run-getter for Somerset Women at the moment, having amassed 185 runs in four innings.

Alice Davidson-Richards stands as Surrey Women’s top batter with 242 runs in five innings.

Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

Somerset Women’s brilliant score of 297 last time around kept them out of Warwickshire Women’s reach. After opener Heather Knight scored 70 runs and helped secure an opening stand of 74 runs alongside Emma Corney, skipper Sophie Luff showed a return to form with her first century of the season, having scored an unbeaten 111 runs. Small contributions from the other batters ensured that the team had a competitive score on the board and the bowlers held up their end of the bargain by bundling out Warwickshire Women for 249 runs. Somerset Women enjoyed a 48-run triumph in the end.

Surrey Women were on the other end of the spectrum with a defeat at the hands of Lancashire Women last time out. Having elected to bat first, Surrey Women posted 296 runs on the board; Alice Davidson-Richards and Paige Scholfield did most of the grunt work with 100 and 87 runs, respectively, while the others made scant contributions. Although the total was defendable, the bowlers conceded too many runs and allowed Lancashire Women to bag a five-wicket win.

Somerset Women chance of winning - 55%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 45%

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Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score high before first dismissal

Surrey Women’s opening partnerships were quite underwhelming at the start of the season as Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored three and 18 runs together in the first two matches. Their stands improved drastically in the following two matches as they went on to post exceptional totals of 65 and 59 runs. They were faced with yet another bump in the road as they added just three runs to the first wicket in the last match against Lancashire Women, but they have the potential to bounce back and be destructive in the next match.

Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

Chasing is much more favorable at The Cooper Associates County Ground than batting first, evidenced by 19 victories out of 29 ODIs held at the venue in the past. In the previous game between Lancashire Women and Somerset Women, the former elected to field first and it paid off which will make chasing the sought after option for the upcoming encounter, too.

Weather Report

The match at Taunton is going to be disrupted by the rain considering the forecast suggests a 55% likelihood of a washout. Light rain is expected with the temperature touching 19 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight Batter Emma Corney Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women come into this game on the back of three consecutive victories and their batters are largely responsible for their success.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kira Chathli, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Alice Monaghan All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Kalea Moore Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women’s bowlers were unable to defend a competitive score in the last match which is going to be a problem against Somerset Women’s strong batting lineup.

Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Somerset Women have a dominant 3-0 tally against Surrey Women in the tournament so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Somerset Women - 3

Surrey Women - 0

Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

Surrey Women’s openers had one poor outing in the last match against Warwickshire Women where Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored just three runs before the first dismissal. However, this is an anomaly for them considering they added 59 and 65 runs to the first wicket in the two matches prior to that. Somerset Women, contrarily, have been quite inconsistent in this regard as Heather Knight and Emma Corney scored 74, 18 and 33 runs in the previous three matches. Given their instability as a duo, Surrey Women have a more dependable first partnership in the next match.

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Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Heather Knight to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight was the second highest run scorer in the previous game, having scored her second half-century of the season with 70 runs against Warwickshire Women. Despite having missed a match, she remains Somerset Women’s top scorer overall with 185 runs in four innings and an average of 46.25. The opener is the top pick to be their standout batter.

Alice Davidson-Richards to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Alice Davidson-Richards emerged as the top batter for Surrey Women in the last game as she secured precisely 100 runs before her dismissal, marking her first ton of the season. She now has the lead among the team’s batters with 242 runs in five innings. Averaging at 80.66, she is the top choice against Somerset Women for the upcoming game.

Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous match against Warwickshire Women, Amanda-Jade Wellington was the joint leading wicket-taker for the team with a two-wicket haul in ten overs. She stands as Somerset Women’s leading bowler overall with eight wickets in five innings, and although her average of 27.75 could be improved, she is expected to come out on top.

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Capsey delivered just three overs in the last outing versus Lancashire Women and it did not yield any wickets. However, she is Surrey Women’s second leading bowler and she is tied for that spot with five wickets under her belt in four innings with an average of 29.40. She is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Somerset Women Somerset Women to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Surrey Women to win @ 2.00 (Paimatch) Surrey Women are absolutely not having things go their way at all this season and they have languished to sixth place in the standings with four losses and a single victory. This is in complete contrast to Somerset Women who have four wins in five fixtures and are giving the table toppers a run for their money in second position. Given Surrey Women’s present form, they are on the backfoot against a formidable Somerset Women. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





