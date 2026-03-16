Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Match Prediction
SOM
55%
Chance of Winning
SUR
45%
List a
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- Opener Heather Knight is the leading run-getter for Somerset Women at the moment, having amassed 185 runs in four innings.
- Alice Davidson-Richards stands as Surrey Women’s top batter with 242 runs in five innings.
Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning
Somerset Women’s brilliant score of 297 last time around kept them out of Warwickshire Women’s reach. After opener Heather Knight scored 70 runs and helped secure an opening stand of 74 runs alongside Emma Corney, skipper Sophie Luff showed a return to form with her first century of the season, having scored an unbeaten 111 runs. Small contributions from the other batters ensured that the team had a competitive score on the board and the bowlers held up their end of the bargain by bundling out Warwickshire Women for 249 runs. Somerset Women enjoyed a 48-run triumph in the end.
Surrey Women were on the other end of the spectrum with a defeat at the hands of Lancashire Women last time out. Having elected to bat first, Surrey Women posted 296 runs on the board; Alice Davidson-Richards and Paige Scholfield did most of the grunt work with 100 and 87 runs, respectively, while the others made scant contributions. Although the total was defendable, the bowlers conceded too many runs and allowed Lancashire Women to bag a five-wicket win.
Somerset Women chance of winning - 55%
Surrey Women chance of winning - 45%
Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips
Surrey Women to score high before first dismissal
Surrey Women’s opening partnerships were quite underwhelming at the start of the season as Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored three and 18 runs together in the first two matches. Their stands improved drastically in the following two matches as they went on to post exceptional totals of 65 and 59 runs. They were faced with yet another bump in the road as they added just three runs to the first wicket in the last match against Lancashire Women, but they have the potential to bounce back and be destructive in the next match.
Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction
Chasing is much more favorable at The Cooper Associates County Ground than batting first, evidenced by 19 victories out of 29 ODIs held at the venue in the past. In the previous game between Lancashire Women and Somerset Women, the former elected to field first and it paid off which will make chasing the sought after option for the upcoming encounter, too.
Weather Report
The match at Taunton is going to be disrupted by the rain considering the forecast suggests a 55% likelihood of a washout. Light rain is expected with the temperature touching 19 degrees Celsius.
Somerset Women Player List
Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Heather Knight
|
Batter
|
Emma Corney
|
Batter
|
Sophie Luff (C)
|
Batter
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Charlie Dean
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Katie Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alex Griffiths
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
|
Ellie Anderson
|
Bowler
|
Laura Jackson
|
Bowler
Somerset Women Team Form
Somerset Women come into this game on the back of three consecutive victories and their batters are largely responsible for their success.
Surrey Women Player List
Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kira Chathli, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryony Smith (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
All-rounder
|
Alice Monaghan
|
All-rounder
|
Paige Scholfield
|
Batter
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
Bowler
|
Kira Chathli
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kalea Moore
|
Bowler
|
Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
|
Ryana Macdonald-Gay
|
Bowler
|
Tilly Corteen-Coleman
|
Bowler
Surrey Women Team Form
Surrey Women’s bowlers were unable to defend a competitive score in the last match which is going to be a problem against Somerset Women’s strong batting lineup.
Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head
Somerset Women have a dominant 3-0 tally against Surrey Women in the tournament so far.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Somerset Women - 3
Surrey Women - 0
Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds
Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women
Surrey Women’s openers had one poor outing in the last match against Warwickshire Women where Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored just three runs before the first dismissal. However, this is an anomaly for them considering they added 59 and 65 runs to the first wicket in the two matches prior to that. Somerset Women, contrarily, have been quite inconsistent in this regard as Heather Knight and Emma Corney scored 74, 18 and 33 runs in the previous three matches. Given their instability as a duo, Surrey Women have a more dependable first partnership in the next match.
Somerset Women vs Surrey Women
List a
The Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters
Heather Knight to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter
Heather Knight was the second highest run scorer in the previous game, having scored her second half-century of the season with 70 runs against Warwickshire Women. Despite having missed a match, she remains Somerset Women’s top scorer overall with 185 runs in four innings and an average of 46.25. The opener is the top pick to be their standout batter.
Alice Davidson-Richards to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter
Alice Davidson-Richards emerged as the top batter for Surrey Women in the last game as she secured precisely 100 runs before her dismissal, marking her first ton of the season. She now has the lead among the team’s batters with 242 runs in five innings. Averaging at 80.66, she is the top choice against Somerset Women for the upcoming game.
Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler
In the previous match against Warwickshire Women, Amanda-Jade Wellington was the joint leading wicket-taker for the team with a two-wicket haul in ten overs. She stands as Somerset Women’s leading bowler overall with eight wickets in five innings, and although her average of 27.75 could be improved, she is expected to come out on top.
Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler
Alice Capsey delivered just three overs in the last outing versus Lancashire Women and it did not yield any wickets. However, she is Surrey Women’s second leading bowler and she is tied for that spot with five wickets under her belt in four innings with an average of 29.40. She is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset Women
- Somerset Women to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
- Surrey Women to win @ 2.00 (Paimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments