Facts: Derbyshire Falcons Women are struggling this season, having lost all four matches so far in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women are in fourth place with three wins and are in excellent form this season.

Derbyshire Falcons Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Chance of Winning

Derbyshire Falcons are not in great form this season. They have lost all of their four matches so far in the ongoing Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table among 10 teams. The Adrianna Darlow-led side will have to put up their best effort to have any chance of beating the in-form Northamptonshire side.

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire Steelbacks are enjoying a great run and are in fourth place in the points table with 14 points to their name. The Steelbacks have won three out of four matches so far and a win in this game will take them closer to the top spot as well. However, they cannot take the Falcons for granted who are hungry to register their first win this season.

Derbyshire Falcons’ chances of winning - 29%

Northamptonshire Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 71%

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Derbyshire Falcons Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Adrianna Darlow bats at number four for Derbyshire Falcons and she will have to lead from the front for her team in this game. In the previous outing, she scored 29 runs and looked in good touch during her knock that lasted 55 balls. Darlow is one of the better batters in Derbyshire side and can be expected to score at least 25 runs yet again in this clash.

Anisha Patel is coming off a stunning effort in the previous game against the Worcestershire Rapids. She bowled only four overs and picked up three wickets while conceding only eight runs, much to the delight of her teammates. Anisha is expected to pick up at least two wickets in this game and impress yet again.

Derbyshire Falcons Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Match Toss Prediction

The Central Co-op County Ground in Derby has hosted only one match this season and it was a heavily one-sided encounter. The Falcons lost the match to Yorkshire by 315 runs, as they got bundled out for 66 runs chasing 382 runs. The pitch is very good and a lot of runs are there to be had. Expect this to be yet another high-scoring encounter. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The forecast in Derby is likely to be clear for the entire day. It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon but rain is unlikely to interrupt the proceedings. The fans will get to witness the full action for 100 overs, even as the temperature is likely to be around 19-20 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Derbyshire Falcons Women News & Player List

Derbyshire Falcons Women Player List

Ella Porter, Megan Pittman, Natasha Allen, Adrianna Darlow (C), Erynn Crosby, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Francesca Clarke, Caitlin McDonald, Gemma Rose, Pagan Hardwick

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Porter Batter Megan Pittman Wicketkeeper Natasha Allen Batter Adrianna Darlow (C) All-Rounder Erynn Crosby Batter Rhiannon Knowlin-Davies All-Rounder Harriett Parkin All-Rounder Francesca Clarke All-Rounder Caitlin McDonald Bowler Gemma Rose Bowler Pagan Hardwick Bowler

Derbyshire Falcons Women Team Form

Derbyshire Falcons Women are not in great form this season. They are struggling for a win and have lost all of their four matches so far in the One-Day Cup. They are also languishing in the last place in the points table.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women News & Player List

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Player List

Bella Howarth, Gemma Marriott, Amelia Kemp, Beth Ascott, Lenny Sims, Mabel Reid, Ella Phillips, Poppy Smart (wk), Bethan Robinson, Anisha Patel (c), Alicia Presland

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kemp All-Rounder Bella Howarth Batter Beth Ascott Batter Gemma Mariott Batter Lenny Sims All-Rounder Mabel Reid Batter Ella Phillps All-Rounder Alicia Presland All-Rounder Poppy Smart Bowler Anisha Patel Bowler Bethan Robinson Bowler

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Team Form

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women are in great form winning three out of four matches in the One-Day Cup. They are sitting pretty in fourth place in the points table.

Derbyshire Falcons Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Head to Head

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women and Derbyshire Falcons Women are facing each other for the first time in the ongoing season of Women’s One-Day Cup League 2.

Derbyshire Falcons Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Betting Odds

Derbyshire Falcons Women to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women

Ella Porter and Megan Pittman opened the innings for Derbyshire Falcons in the previous game and they added 67 runs for the first wicket. On the contrary, the Northamptonshire openers were Amelia Kemp and Bella Howarth scored 39 runs for the opening wicket in tough conditions. Even though the Falcons openers did well in the last game, they will face a much tougher bowling unit in this encounter. Hence, Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women are expected to have a better opening partnership compared to their Derbyshire counterparts in this game.

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Derbyshire Falcons Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Top Batters

Ella Porter to be Derbyshire Falcons Women’s top batter

Ella Porter is an opening batter and is the second highest run-scorer for Derbyshire Falcons. She is coming off a 80-run knock in the previous encounter and overall, has amassed 132 runs in four matches at an average of 44.4 with a half-century to her name. Porter will have to continue scoring runs for Derbyshire to post or chase a competitive total. She is expected to become the top batter for the Falcons in this game.

Beth Ascott to be Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women's top batter

Beth Ascott is one of the best batters in the Northamptonshire Steelbacks’ line-up. She bats at number three and gets the best chance to score big in the One-Day matches. She has so far scored 100 runs in four matches at an average of 25 but is due for a big knock in this clash. Her strike rate of 65.35 is a matter of concern but Ascott is expected to be the top batter for the Steelbacks.

Derbyshire Falcons Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Top Bowlers

Gemma Rose to be Derbyshire Falcons Women’s top bowler

Gemma Rose is among the opening bowlers in the Derbyshire line-up and she is the leading wicket-taker for them after four matches. Rose has picked up five wickets this season but has also been expensive with the ball. She has conceded 174 runs in 25 overs so far with 4/73 being her best figures. Rose is expected to become the top bowler for Derbshire Falcons in this encounter.

Ella Phillips to be Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women's top bowler

Ella Phillips is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire Women this season. She has accounted for 10 wickets so far in four matches at an average of 8.4 with 4/17 being her best bowling figures. She has been extremely economical, conceding runs at an economy of only 2.3. Phillips is expected to be the top bowler for the Steelbacks yet again.