Facts: Leicestershire Women are in eighth place in the points table at the moment with only one win in seven matches

Derbyshire Falcons Women have struggled completely this season with seven losses in as many outings.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Chance of Winning

Leicestershire Women lost to the table-toppers Middlesex in the previous game. They are languishing in eighth place in the points table at the moment with only one win in seven matches so far. With a place in the next round of the tournament unlikely, the players would be keen on playing freely without any pressure. They will be itching to register their second win of the season against the struggling Derbyshire Falcons side.

As for Derbyshire Falcons, their situation is worse than Leicestershire's. The Falcons haven’t won a single game in seven matches so far and are in the last position in the points table of the One-Day Cup League 2. The morale will expectedly be low in the team, but the players will have to keep fighting for that elusive win. With Leicestershire also struggling, Derbyshire Falcons can hope to open their account.

Leicestershire’s chances of winning - 55%

Derbyshire’s chances of winning - 45%

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Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Prisha Thanawala has impressed a lot in only two appearances so far in the One-Day Cup League 2. She has opened the innings in both matches and has returned with scores of 50 and 40. In the previous outing, she scored 40 runs while getting the team off to a brilliant start alongside Becki Brooker. Prisha Thanawala is expected to score at least 35 runs in this game against Derbyshire Falcons.

Megan Pittman has been one of the consistent batters for the Derbyshire Falcons in the last few matches. She is coming off a 50-run knock off 66 balls with six fours against Worcestershire Rapids in the last game while batting at five. Overall, she has scored 153 runs in six innings at an average of 30.6 and will be keen on continuing her batting in the same vein. Looking at her decent form, Pittman can be expected to score at least 40 runs in this game.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Match Toss Prediction

Duffield Cricket Club hosted only one game this season in the One-Day Cup and it was on May 15, more than three months ago. The target of 214 runs was easily chased down by Glamorgan Women who won by nine wickets. The pitch for the upcoming clash at the venue is expected to be similar with a score around 250-260 expected to be par. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

Sun will play hide and seek with clouds on Monday (August 25) during the match between Derbyshire and Leicestershire Women. The weather forecast is for no rain in Duffield on Monday and the fans will get a chance to witness full action of 100 overs. The temperature is expected to be around 26-27 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Leicestershire Women News & Player List

Leicestershire Women Player List

Becki Brooker (c), Prisha Thanawala, Hayley Brown, Lucy Weston, Flora Davies, Francesca Sweet, Sophie Bennett (wk), Aimee Colquhoun, Ellie Phillips, Holly Whitfield, April Herathge

Predicted Playing XI

Becki Brooker (C) Batter Prisha Thanawala All-Rounder Hayley Brown Batter Lucy Weston Batter Flora Davies All-Rounder Francesca Sweet All-Rounder Sophie Bennett Wicketkeeper Ellie Phillips Bowler Holly Whitefield Bowler April Herathge Bowler Aimee Colquhoun Bowler

Leicestershire Women Team Form

Leicestershire are struggling in the ongoing season of Women’s One-Day Cup League 2 with only one win in seven matches so far.

Derbyshire Women News & Player List

Derbyshire Women Player List

Lara Shaw, Ellie Nightingale, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Megan Pittman (wk), Adrianna Darlow (c), Millie Gray, Harriett Parkin, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Gemma Rose, Pagan Hardwick

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Nightingale Wicketkeeper Lara Shaw All-Rounder Natasha Allen Batter Ella Porter Batter Megan Pittman Batter Adrianna Darlow (C) All-Rounder Millie Gray All-Rounder Harriett Parkin Bowler Rhiannon Knowling-Davies Bowler Gemma Rose Bowler Pagan Hardwick Bowler

Derbyshire Women Team Form

Derbyshire have been knocked out of the One-Day Cup League 2 this season. They haven’t won a single game so far in seven outings and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Head to Head

Leicestershire and Derbyshire Women are locking horns against each other in the tournament for the first time this season.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Odds

Leicestershire Women to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire Women

Lara Shaw and Ellie Nightingale opened the innings for Derbyshire in the previous game but they couldn’t add a single run. At the same time, the Leicestershire openers Becki Brooker and Prisha Thanawala added 93 runs against a strong team like Middlesex who have won all their matches so far. Both Brooker and Thanawala are in decent form and are expected to continue their decent run at the top of the order. Hence, Leicestershire Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Derbyshire counterparts

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Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Batters

Becki Brooker to be Leicestershire Women’s top batter

Becki Brooker is the captain of Leicestershire and she is the leading run-scorer for them this season so far. Opening the innings, she has so far scored 179 runs in six matches with three fifties to her name and is also coming off a 54-run knock in the previous game. She will be key yet again for her side if they are to win their second match of the season. Hence, Brooker is expected to be the top batter for Leicestershire.

Lara Shaw to be Derbyshire Women's top batter

Lara Shaw is back at the top of the order for Derbyshire Falcons and that must be a confidence booster for them. She is the most in-form batter in this season, having scored 170 runs so far in four matches at an average of 42.5 at a strike rate of 100 with two fifties to her name. Shaw opens the innings for Derbyshire Falcons and will be crucial for the team if they are to open their account in this game. Hence, Lara Shaw is expected to be the top batter of Derbyshire in the game against Leicestershire Women.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Bowlers

April Herathge to be Leicestershire Women’s top bowler

April Herathge was the most economical bowler for Leicestershire in their previous game as they conceded 295 runs against Middlesex . She went for only 40 runs in seven overs while picking up a wicket and also bowled a maiden over. Overall, Herathge is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire with seven scalps to her name. She has sent down 332 deliveries so far and conceded 313 runs at an economy rate of 5.65 which is decent. Hence, Herathge is expected to be the top batter for Leicestershire in the game against Derbyshire.

Rhiannan Knowling-Davies to be Derbyshire Women's top bowler

Rhiannan Knowling-Davies was the best bowler for Derbyshire in the previous outing against Worcestershire. Even as her team conceded 380 runs in 50 overs, Davies picked up two wickets for 78 runs. Overall, she has conceded 299 runs in 46 overs this season but has also picked up six wickets. Davies is a genuine wicket-taker and bowls in the death overs as well which gives her more chance of picking up wickets. Hence, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies is expected to be the top bowler of Derbyshire in this game.