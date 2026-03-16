Facts: Derbyshire Falcons Women have struggled completely this season, having lost all eight matches so far.

Sussex have been a tad better than their opponents, with three wins from eight matches.

Derbyshire Women vs Sussex Women Chance of Winning

Sussex Women are coming into this game after losing to Middlesex Women in their previous outing by a massive margin of 179 runs. They are in seventh place in the points table, with only three wins from eight matches so far. With this being their last game of the One-Day Cup League 2, they will be looking to end their campaign on a high with a win over struggling Derbyshire Falcons.

As for Derbyshire, they have been extremely poor this season in the One-Day Cup League 2. They have lost all of their eight matches so far and are languishing in the last place in the points table with no points to show for their efforts. The Falcons will be hoping to go for it with a fearless attitude with an aim to finally register a win this season. But for that to happen, they will have to somehow put up a team effort.

Sussex’s chances of winning - 65%

Derbyshire’s chances of winning - 35%

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Derbyshire Women vs Sussex Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ava Lee was the best bowler for Sussex in the previous game against Middlesex. Even as her side conceded 320 runs bowling first, Lee went for only 53 runs in her 10 overs while picking up two wickets. Overall, she has accounted for 11 wickets this season at an average of 14.72 and an economy of 4.05. Lee will be key for them in the last game this season and she is expected to pick up at least two wickets yet again.

Ellie Nightingale was a shining light in the armour for Derbyshire in what has been an extremely poor season for them with the bat. She put up a show with the bat in the previous game, smashing 78 runs off just 73 balls with as many as 15 fours to her name. Overall, she has scored 102 runs in just four matches, a decent performance given the struggles of the remaining players in the squad. Nightingale is expected to score at least 25 runs in the final game of the season for her side.

Derbyshire Women vs Sussex Women Match Toss Prediction

The Central Co-op County Ground in Derby has hosted two matches so far and the home team lost both of them. Yorkshire posted 381 runs batting first this season and ended up winning the match by 315 runs as well. In the other game, Derbyshire batted first but scored only 135 runs. If there is no weather around, the team winning the toss might end up batting first in this encounter.

Weather Report

The weather in Derby is not great on Saturday (August 30) when Derbyshire and Sussex are scheduled to play. There will be dark clouds around with light rain expected around 1 PM and 4 PM local time. There is a 20-25% chance of rain during the match and we might witness a curtailed encounter. Moreover, the temperature during the match is likely to be around 16-17 Degrees Celsius.

Sussex Women News & Player List

Sussex Women Player List

Izzy Collis, Phoebe Wilkinson, Daisy Mullan, Nancy Harman, Chiara Green (c), Rachel King (wk), Ava Lee, Talitha Stanley, Indigo Gentry, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis

Predicted Playing XI

Izzy Collis Batter Phoebe Wilkinson Wicketkeeper Daisy Mullan Batter Nancy Harman All-Rounder Rachel King Wicketkeeper Chiara Green (C) Batter Ava Lee All-Rounder Talitha Stanley Bowler Indigo Gentry Bowler Anna Lewis Bowler Anna Buckle Bowler

Sussex Women Team Form

Sussex are currently in seventh place in the points table after playing eight matches, with three wins and five losses.

Derbyshire Women News & Player List

Derbyshire Women Player List

Jessica Couser, Lara Shaw, Ellie Nightingale, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Megan Pittman (wk), Adrianna Darlow (c), Harriett Parkin, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Caitlin McDonald, Pagan Hardwick

Predicted Playing XI

Jessica Couser Batter Lara Shaw All-Rounder Ellie Nightingale Batter Ella Porter Batter Natasha Allen Batter Megan Pittman Wicketkeeper Adrianna Darlow (C) All-Rounder Harriett Parkin Bowler Rhiannon Knowling-Davies Bowler Caitlin McDonald Bowler Pagan Hardwick Bowler

Derbyshire Women Team Form

Derbyshire have lost all of their eight matches this season in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2 and are languishing in the last place in the table.

Derbyshire Women vs Sussex Women Head to Head

Sussex and Derbyshire Women are locking horns against each other in the tournament for the first time this season.

Derbyshire Women vs Sussex Women Betting Odds

Sussex Women to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire Women

Looking at the struggles of Derbyshire Falcons with the bat, it goes without saying that Sussex are going to win this battle. The duo of Izzy Collis and Phoebe Wilkinson are expected to have a good time at the top of the order with the bat. On the contrary, Jessica Couser and Lara Shaw are the Derbyshire openers who will be looking to bat well together for one final time this season. But we predict that the Sussex openers will have a better partnership than their Derbyshire counterparts.

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Derbyshire Women vs Sussex Women Top Batters

Izzy Collis to be Sussex Women’s top batter

Izzy Collis is expected to step up for Sussex Women in the absence of the in-form Mollie Adams. Collis has so far scored 168 runs in six matches at an average of 28 with a half-century to her name. She opens the innings for Sussex and will be keen on putting up a show for her side for one final time this year in the One-Day Cup League 2. Collis is expected to be the top batter for Sussex Women in this game.

Lara Shaw to be Derbyshire Women's top batter

Lara Shaw might have failed in their previous game but she is the only hope with the bat for Derbyshire. She will be itching to play a good innings in this game before signing from this season of One-Day Cup. Shaw has so far scored 182 runs for her side in just five matches at an averag of 36.4 with two half-centuries to her credit. Opening the innings, Shaw is expected to be Derbyshire’s top batter.

Derbyshire Women vs Sussex Women Top Bowlers

Anna Buckle to be Sussex Women’s top bowler

Anna Buckle had a forgettable day at the office in the previous outing, conceding 60 runs in just 6 overs. However, she likes to swing the new ball and is a wicket-taker. Buckle has picked up 12 wickets so far after sending more than 47 overs this season at an average of 24 and is one of the only two bowlers to pick up a five-wicket haul for Sussex this season. Hence, Buckle is expected to be the top bowler for her side.

Pagan Hardwick to be Derbyshire Women's top bowler

There is no real hope with the ball in terms of performance for Derbyshire Women this season. Not a single bowler has picked more than seven wickets for them. However, Pagan Hardwick had a decent day in the last game, accounting for two wickets for 43 runs in nine overs. Derbyshire will be hoping that she repeats a similar show and also picks more wickets in order to restrict the opponents. Hence, Hardwick is expected to be the top bowler for Derbyshire.