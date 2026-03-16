Facts: Glamorgan Women are in third place in the points table at the moment with three wins from four matches.

Leicestershire Foxes Women have struggled so far with only one win in four matches so far in the One-Day Cup League 2.

Glamorgan Women vs Leicestershire Foxes Women Chance of Winning

Glamorgan Women will take the field in a One-Day Cup game for the first time after two and a half months. They had won three out of four matches when the tournament was stopped due to a regular break and are in third place in the points table. Lauren Parrfitt and her side will be eager to continue in the same vein, but for that to happen, they will have to put up an all-round show.

The break in the One-Day Cup League 2 came at the right time for Leicestershire Foxes. The tournament was not going as expected for them, with only one win in four matches. They are currently in seventh place in the points table with only five points to show for their efforts. They will be hoping to resume the proceedings on a brighter note with a win over an in-form Glamorgan side.

Glamorgan’ chances of winning - 68%

Leicestershire Foxes Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 32%

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Glamorgan Women vs Leicestershire Foxes Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sara Phillips is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season with six wickets to her name. She is also coming off a brilliant spell in the previous game, returning with the figures of 2/40 in 10 overs. She is a very good bowler and induces a false shot off the batter by bowling consecutive dot balls. Phillips can be expected to pick at least two wickets even in this game and make a lasting impact.

Ellie Phillips was expensive in the previous game but she managed to pick up two wickets. Overall, she has picked up six wickets for the Foxes in this season and her economy of 4.03 is also brilliant, after sending down more than 36 overs so far. Phillips is known to make an impact with the ball and she is likely to do so again by picking up at least two wickets.

Glamorgan Women vs Leicestershire Foxes Women Match Toss Prediction

This is the first game of the season at the Neath Cricket Club. The venue is completely new for both teams and in this situation, the side winning the toss generally opts to bowl first. It is important for teams to assess the conditions and the surface as well. If there is some weather around on the match day, it will also help the fast bowlers early on.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is not too bad on Saturday for the game of cricket to take place. There is only a slight chance of light rain at 1 PM local time. To be precise, there is a 25% chance of rain during the match and the temperature is likely to be in the early 20s. This indicates that all 100 overs are likely to happen on the day.

Glamorgan Women News & Player List

Glamorgan Women Player List

Daisy Jeanes, Lauren Parfitt (c), Bethan Gammon, Bea Ellis, Gemma Porter, Lydia Clements, Eve Jackson, Georgia Parfitt (wk), Sara Phillips, Nicole Reid, Poppy Tulloch

Predicted Playing XI

Daisy Jeanes Batter Lauren Parfitt (C) Batter Bethan Gammon Batter Bea Ellis Batter Gemma Porter Batter Lydia Clements Batter Eve Jackson All-Rounder Georgia Parfitt Wicketkeeper Sara Phillips Bowler Nicole Reid Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan are in third place in the points table of Women’s One-Day Cup League 2 at the moment. They have played four matches so far and won three while losing only one of them.

Leicestershire Foxes Women News & Player List

Leicestershire Foxes Women Player List

Becki Brooker (c), Sophie Bennett (wk), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, Francesca Sweet, Emma Thatcher, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield

Predicted Playing XI

Becki Brooker (C) All-Rounder Sophie Benett Wicketkeeper Lucy Weston Batter Hayley Brown All-Rounder Francesca Sweet All-Rounder Aimee Colquhoun All-Rounder Ellie Phillips All-Rounder Laura Crofts All-Rounder Holly Whitefield Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler April Herathge Bowler

Leicestershire Foxes Women Team Form

Leicestershire Foxes are not playing their best cricket at the moment and expectedly, are struggling with only one win in four matches.

Glamorgan Women vs Leicestershire Foxes Women Head to Head

Glamorgan and Leicestershire Foxes Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Glamorgan Women vs Leicestershire Foxes Women Betting Odds

Glamorgan Women to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire Foxes Women

Daisy Jeanes and Lauren Parfitt open the innings for Glamorgan Women and they added a stunning 159 runs for the first wicket in the previous game. Becki Brooker and Sophie Bennett were the openers for the Leicestershire Foxes in their previous outing but they could only add 22 runs together. Going by form, we can certainly say that Glamorgan Women will have a better opening partnership compared to their Leicestershire counterparts.

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Glamorgan Women vs Leicestershire Foxes Women Top Batters

Bethan Gammon to be Glamorgan Women’s top batter

Bethan Gammon didn’t get much chance to score runs in the previous game. She remained unbeaten on 22 runs but overall, she has been the best batter for her team. Gammon has amassed 228 runs so far at an impeccable average of 114 and a strike rate of 120. She is turning heads with her batting and potentially can turn the game at will too. She can certainly become the top batter for her side.

Francesca Sweet to be Leicestershire Foxes Women's top batter

The Leicestershire Foxes' batting line-up has struggled immensely this season. But Francesca Sweet’s emergence as a batter must be pleasing for them. She scored 52 runs off 51 balls in the last game and overall, has mustered 102 runs in four innings at an average of 34. She will be keen on continuing in the same vein and become the top batter for the Foxes.

Glamorgan Women vs Leicestershire Foxes Women Top Bowlers

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s top bowler

Gemma Porter delivered with the ball in the last game for Glamorgan Women. She returned with the figures of 2/28 in her 10 overs and also bowled a maiden over. At the same time, she has also accounted for five scalps this season. Gemma has been one of the most economical bowlers this season, conceding only 100 runs so far in almost 33 overs at an average of 20. Porter will be key for Glamorgan yet again, especially in the middle overs and she is likely to become the top bowler for her team.

Holly Whitefield to be Leicestershire Foxes Women's top bowler

Holly Whitefield is the joint-leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire Foxes in the ongoing season of One-Day Cup League 2. She has picked up six wickets so far in 23 overs bowled in the tournament and has conceded only 107 runs. She has picked her wickets at an average of 17.83 and has the best figures of 4/47 this season. Whitefield can certainly become the top bowler for Leicestershire Foxes in this crucial game.