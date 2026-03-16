Facts: Glamorgan won their previous game by 10 wickets against Worcestershire Rapids.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks chased down the target of 260 runs against Yorkshire in their erstwhile encounter.

Glamorgan Women vs Northamptonshire Women Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are coming into this game on the back of a stunning 10-wicket win over Worcestershire Rapids. They skittled the opposition for just 116 runs and their openers chased down the target with ease later. Overall, they are in second place at the moment with seven wins in eight matches so far this season and would like to end their campaign on a high. However, their opponents are also in a similar position and this match won’t be a cakewalk for Glamorgan by any means.

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire Steelbacks are also in the middle of a great run this season. They are in third place and just like their opponents, have won seven out of eight matches so far in the One-Day Cup League 2 this year. In their last game, they chased down a competitive total of 260 runs easily and will be confident of doing well in this encounter as well. With a chance to finish in the top two, the Steelbacks are expected to come hard at the opposition.

Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 55%

Northamptonshire Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 45%

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Glamorgan Women vs Northamptonshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Eve Jackson was the fourth bowler to be introduced into the attack in the previous game for Glamorgan. Even then, she bowled extremely well and picked up three wickets for just 27 runs in her eight overs. Overall, Jackson took her tally of wickets to eight after sending down 28 overs and conceding only 113 runs at an average of 14.12 and an economy of 4.03. Jackson will once again be expected to step up and pick up at least two wickets with the ball.

Beth Ascott was in great touch in the last game, scoring an unbeaten 86 off 91 balls with nine fours to her name. Overall, she has scored 226 runs in seven matches at an average of 45.2 with a fifty to her name. At four, Ascott will provide the much-needed solidity for her side and can be expected to score a half-century yet again.

Glamorgan Women vs Northamptonshire Women Match Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is hosting a One-Day Cup League 2 game this season for the first time since April 19. Glamorgan defended a total of 178 runs in that game but the pitch for this encounter is expected to be much better to bat. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first with conditions in morning likely to be conducive for fast bowling.

Weather Report

This match between Glamorgan and Northamptonshire Women is certain to be interrupted by rain. There is a 50% chance of showers coming down heavily around 3 PM local time and it is unlikely to stop until 6 PM local time at least. The temperature during the match time is expected to be around 14-15 Degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Women News & Player List

Glamorgan Women Player List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Niamh Holland, Bethan Gammon, Charlotte Scarborough, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gemma Porter, Eve Jackson, Sara Phillips, Nicole Reid, Katy Cobb

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Parfitt (C) Batter Abbey Freeborn Wicketkeeper Niamh Holland All-Rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Charlotte Scarborough Batter Gemma Porter All-Rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-Rounder Eve Jackson Bowler Sarah Phillips Bowler Katy Cobb Bowler Nicole Reid Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan have won seven out of eight matches so far this season and are in second place in the points table.

Northamptonshire Women News & Player List

Northamptonshire Women Player List

Amelia Kemp, Chloe Hill (wk), Michaela Kirk, Gemma Marriott, Bella Howarth, Alicia Presland, Ella Phillips, Anisha Patel (c), Beth Ascott, Mabel Reid, Bethan Robinson

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kemp Batter Bella Howarth Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Beth Ascott All-Rounder Gemma Marriott All-Rounder Chloe Hill Wicketkeeper Alicia Presland All-Rounder Ella Phillips All-Rounder Anisha Patel (C) Bowler Mabel Reid Bowler Bethan Robinson Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Team Form

Northamptonshire Women are currently in third place in the points table, having won seven out of eight matches so far.

Glamorgan Women vs Northamptonshire Women Head to Head

Glamorgan and Northamptonshire Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Glamorgan Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Odds

Glamorgan Women to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire Women

Glamorgan openers Lauren Parfitt and Abbey Freeborn are coming off a stunning unbeaten 119-run stand in the previous game that helped the side to win by 10 wickets. They will be high in confidence and are the favourites to win this battle. On the other hand, Northamptonshire changed their opening partners, promoting Bella Howarth to bat on top alongside Amelia Kemp and the move failed. Hence, Glamorgan openers are expected to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire Women in this game.

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Glamorgan Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Batters

Lauren Parfitt to be Glamorgan Women’s top batter

Lauren Parfitt has led from the front for Glamorgan in this season of One-Day Cup League 2. She is the leading run-scorer for her side, having scored 344 runs in just six innings at an impeccable average of 86 with a century and two fifties to her credit. Even in the previous game, she opened the innings and scored an unbeaten 66 off 59 balls with 10 fours and a six. Hence, Lauren Parfitt is expected to be the top batter for Glamorgan in this game.

Michaela Kirk to be Northamptonshire Women's top batter

Beth Ascott scored 86 runs to become the top batter in the last game for the Steelbacks. But it has been Michaela Kirk’s season with the bat this year. She also scored 77 runs at three in the 260-run chase for her side. Overall, Kirk has scored 441 runs in seven innings at an impeccable average of 88.2 with a century and as many as three fifties to her credit. Hence, Michaela Kirk is expected to be the top batter for the Steelbacks in this game.

Glamorgan Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Bowlers

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s top bowler

Gemma Porter was among the best performers for Glamorgan in the previous game as they skittled the opponents for just 116 runs. She returned with figures of 3/24 in just 6.2 overs after taking the new ball. Overall, she is also the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan with 15 wickets to her name at an average of 15.53 and an economy of 3.7 after bowling almost 63 overs. Hence, Gemma Porter is expected to be the top bowler for Glamorgan.

Ella Phillips to be Northamptonshire Women's top bowler

Ella Phillips was absolutely sensational in the previous game. She conceded only 13 runs in her 10 overs and also delivered a couple of maiden overs. She has been the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire as well this season, with 17 wickets at an exceptional average of 10.47 and an economy of only 2.44 after bowling a staggering 72.4 overs this season. Hence, Phillips is expected to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire yet again in this game.