Facts: Kent Women have won only one out of seven matches so far and are in ninth place in the points table.

Becca Halliday has been impressive in two matches so far and is expected to continue opening the innings after scoring 95 runs.

Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire Women are coming into this game after losing to Yorkshire by 150 runs. They have been inconsistent this season in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2, with three wins and four losses in seven matches so far. Gloucestershire are placed seventh in the points table with 13 points to show for their efforts. They will be keen on putting up a good show against Kent, who are also struggling in the tournament this year.

As for Kent, their position is even worse than Gloucestershire Women. They have won only one game so far in seven outings and are placed ninth in the points table in the One-Day League 2. Kent are coming into this game after losing to Glamorgan in their previous outing and will be hoping to go past Gloucestershire, who have won three out of seven matches thus far.

Kent’s chances of winning - 35%

Gloucestershire Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 65%

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Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Liv Daniels was one of the better bowlers for Gloucestershire Women in the previous game. Even though they conceded 281 runs against Yorkshire, Daniels led from the front with the ball, conceding only 40 runs and picking up two wickets in his 10 overs. Overall, she has picked up six wickets so far this season and her economy of around 4 is among the best in the team. Liv Daniels is expected to pick at least two wickets yet again in the game against Kent.

Elsa Barnfather was one of the major reasons for Kent posting 227 runs in their innings in the last game against Glamorgan. She came out to bat at five and scored 65 runs with eight fours to take her overall tally to 105 runs in five matches so far. It was also her first fifty of the season and can be expected to score at least 25 runs in this game against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Match Toss Prediction

Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol has hosted four matches so far this season and all of them have been won by teams batting first. Yorkshire defeated the hosts by 150 runs defending 281 runs in the previous game played here. 291 is the highest score batting first here this season while the average first innings score is around 275. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first yet again looking at the record this year.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Bristol on Monday (August 25) for the match between Gloucestershire and Kent is for a sunny day. The sun will be out for the entire duration of the match and the temperature will be around 23-26 Degrees Celsius during the action in the middle. There is no chance of rain whatsoever during the match.

Kent Women News & Player List

Kent Women Player List

Amy Gordon, Megan Sturge, Elsa Barnfather, Jemima Spence (wk), Coco Streets (c), Sophie Singer, Ella Darlington, Zeena Bilal, Sydney Gorham, Izzy James, Laura Bailey

Predicted Playing XI

Jemima Spence Wicketkeeper Ella Darlington Batter Megan Sturge All-Rounder Amy Gordon All-Rounder Elsa Barnfather Batter Coco Streets (C) Batter Sophie Singer All-Rounder Laura Bailey All-Rounder Zeena Bilal Bowler Izzy James Bowler Sydney Gorham Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent are in ninth place in the points table at the moment in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They have played seven matches so far and have won only one and lost six.

Gloucestershire Women News & Player List

Gloucestershire Women Player List

Meg Ahearne, Becca Halliday, Prarthana Reddy, Katie Jones (wk), Izzy Patel, Chloe Skelton, Bea Willis, Alice Hill, Liv Daniels (c), Caitlin Belcher, Alice Bird

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Ahearne Batter Becca Halliday Batter Prarthana Reddy Batter Katie Jones Wicketkeeper Izzy Patel All-Rounder Chloe Skelton All-Rounder Bea Willis All-Rounder Alice Hill All-Rounder Liv Daniels (C) Bowler Alice Bird Bowler Caitlin Belcher Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Team Form

Gloucestershire have been a tad inconsistent so far in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They are in seventh place in the points table having won three and lost four matches so far.

Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Head to Head

Kent and Gloucestershire Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Betting Odds

Gloucestershire Women to have a better opening partnership than Kent Women

Opening batters of both teams - Gloucestershire and Kent - failed in their respective previous games. However, if we look at the recent form and continuity, the Gloucestershire opening duo of Becca Halliday and Meg Ahearne looks well placed to step up for the side. On the other hand, Jemima Spence and Ella Darlington are likely to struggle yet again. Hence, Gloucestershire openers are expected to have a better opening partnership than Kent in this game.

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Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Top Batters

Megan Sturge to be Kent Women’s top batter

Megan Sturge bats at either three or four for Kent and is the leading run-scorer for the team this season. She has so far scored 276 runs in seven matches at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 80.93 with three fifties to her name. Sturge’s form is crucial for Kent to have any chance of registering their second win of the season. Once settled, she has the ability to play a big knock and hence, she can be expected to become the top batter for Kent in the game against Gloucestershire Women.

Becca Halliday to be Gloucestershire Women's top batter

Becca Halliday has impressed in only two matches so far for Gloucestershire Women. In two matches, she has scored 95 runs at an average of 47.5 with 65 being the highest score so far. Halliday opens the innings for her side and has the best chance of scoring big looking at her current form. Halliday can be expected to become the top batter of Gloucestershire Women in this game against Kent Women.

Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Top Bowlers

Izzy James to be Kent Women’s top bowler

Izzy James has performed well with the ball so far for Kent Women. She has been one of the main bowlers for them, even as the team has struggled majorly this season, winning only one match. James is one of the new ball bowlers for Kent and returned with figures of 2/37 in the previous outing. Overall, she has picked up eight wickets at an average of 28.75 and an economy of 4.69. Hence, James is expected to become the top bowler for Kent in this match.

Alice Hill to be Gloucestershire Women's top bowler

Alice Hill has been the best bowler for Gloucestershire Women so far this season. She has picked up 10 wickets so far at an impeccable average of 21.6 and has also accounted for a four-wicket haul after sending down 36 overs. Hill will be key once again for Gloucestershire Women across all the phases of the innings. Hence, she can be expected to become the top bowler for her side in the clash against Kent.