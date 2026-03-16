Facts: Worcestershire Rapids have played decent cricket so far with three wins and two losses this season.

Gloucestershire Women are in sixth place in the points table in the ongoing Women’s One-Day Cup League 2.

Gloucestershire Women vs Worcestershire Rapids Women Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire Women are coming into this game after beating Sussex Sharks by 119 runs in the previous game. They posted 286 runs batting first and then defended the total comfortably skittling the opposition for just 167 runs. They are currently in sixth position in the points table with two wins and three losses and will have to up the ante soon to make it to the knockouts.

As for Worcestershire Rapids, they are also coming into this game after beating Kent by 101 runs. They defended 244 runs thanks to a collective bowling effort. Worcestershire are currently in fifth position in the points table in the ongoing One-Day Cup League 2 season and are aiming to be more consistent in the rest of the tournament.

Worcestershire Rapids’ chances of winning - 55%

Gloucestershire Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 45%

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Gloucestershire Women vs Worcestershire Rapids Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chloe Skelton was the best bowler for Gloucestershire in the last game against Sussex. She returned with the magical figures of 4/30 in 10 overs and also delivered a maiden over. Skelton was superb with her spell as she kept a leash on the run-scoring with her variations. She is once again expected to deliver for her side and pick up at least two wickets in the game against Worcestershire Rapids.

Hannah Hardwick opened the bowling attack for Worcestershire Rapids in the last game. She returned with figures of three wickets for just 22 runs in seven overs with two maiden overs. She can swing the ball both ways and threatens to run through the opposition batting line-up with her bowling. Hence, Hardwick can be expected to pick at least two wickets in this game too.

Gloucestershire Women vs Worcestershire Rapids Women Match Toss Prediction

Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol has hosted two matches so far this season and on both occasions, the team batting first has won. The average first innings score here is around 255 runs and a score around 27-280 is likely to be par for this match too. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first looking at the earlier results at the venue.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is for cloudy skies for the majority of Saturday (August 9) on the match day. There is a prediction of light rain around 11 AM local time while it is expected to be cloudy for the rest of the day. The temperature is likely to be around 21-22 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Gloucestershire Women News & Player List

Gloucestershire Women Player List

Meg Austin, Liv Daniels (c), Izzy Patel, Emily Geach, Georgina Cant (wk), Katie Dolman, Melissa Story, Bea Willis, Charlie Phillips, Alice Bird, Bhoomika Bhat, Meg Ahearne, Prarthana Reddy, Chloe Skelton, Caitlin Belcher

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Meg Ahearne Batter Prarthana Reddy Batter Katie Jones Wicketkeeper Georgina Cant All-Rounder Chloe Skelton All-Rounder Liv Daniels (C) All-Rounder Caitlin Belcher All-Rounder Katie Dolman Bowler Alice Bird Bowler Charlie Phillips Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Team Form

Gloucestershire have played five matches so far and won only two matches while losing three of them in the One-Day Cup League 2.

Worcestershire Rapids Women News & Player List

Worcestershire Rapids Women Player List

Chloe Hill (c) (wk), Gwen Davies, Ruby Davis, Poppy Davies, Sophie Beech, Samadhi Samarakoon, Liv Gough, Phoebe Brett, Jess Beach, Flora Bertwistle, Hannah Hardwick, Clare Boycott, Bryony Gillgrass, Ebony Tweats, Amy Wheeler, Caitlin Baker-Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Gwen Davies Batter Clare Boycott (C) Batter Sophie Beech Wicketkeeper Ruby Davis Batter Bryony Gillgrass All-Rounder Ebony Tweats Batter Hannah Hardwick All-Rounder Amy Wheeler All-Rounder Caitlin Baker-Smith Bowler Jess Beach Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Rapids Women Team Form

Worcestershire Rapids are struggling for consistency this season with three wins and two losses in five matches so far.

Gloucestershire Women vs Worcestershire Rapids Women Head to Head

Worcestershire Rapids and Gloucestershire Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Gloucestershire Women vs Worcestershire Rapids Women Betting Odds

Worcestershire Rapids Women to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire Women

Gwen Davies and Clare Boycott added 56 runs together while opening the innings for Worcestershire Rapids in the last game. The duo looked in good touch and are promising to score even more runs in this game. On the other hand, Meg Austin and Meg Ahearne struggled to score runs in the previous outing as they stitched only 12 runs together. Looking at their recent form, Worcestershire Rapids are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Gloucestershire counterparts.

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Gloucestershire Women vs Worcestershire Rapids Women Top Batters

Clare Boycott to be Worcestershire Rapids Women’s top batter

Clare Boycott is the captain of the Worcestershire Rapids and also opens the innings. She has scored 173 runs so far and is the second-highest run-scorer for the team. She has scored runs at an average of 43.25 with a half-century to her name. Boycott will be a key player for her side yet again and she is expected to be the top batter for the Rapids in this encounter.

Georgina Cant to be Gloucestershire Women's top batter

Georgina Cant is a middle-order batter and also the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire Women this season. She is coming off a brilliant 91-run knock in the previous game off just 77 balls with 14 fours to her credit. Overall, she has so far scored 123 runs at an average of 30.75 at a strike rate of 100.81 and will be itching to put up a good show yet again. She is expected to be the top batter for her side in the clash against Worcestershire.

Gloucestershire Women vs Worcestershire Rapids Women Top Bowlers

Flora Bertwistle to be Worcestershire Rapids Women’s top bowler

Flora Bertwistle has been the best bowler for Worcestershire Rapids this season. She has sent down 41 overs and has picked up eight wickets while conceding only 174 runs at an average of 21.75 and an economy of 4.22. Bertwistle also bowled superbly in the last game, going for just 30 runs in eight overs and will have to bowl the same way to keep a lid on the run-scoring of the opposition. She is expected to be the top bowler for Worcestershire in this encounter.

Katie Dolman to be Gloucestershire Women's top bowler

Katie Dolman has emerged as one of the better bowlers for Gloucestershire Women thisseason. She has played only two matches so far and has picked up six wickets. In 20 overs she has sent down, Dolman has conceded 100 runs and has picked up wickets at an average of 16.66. She will be keen on being consistent yet again and for the same reason, she is expected to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire in this outing.