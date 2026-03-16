Facts: Yorkshire and Gloucestershire have won and lost three matches each so far this season.

Becca Halliday played for the first time in the previous game and scored 62 runs in her maiden appearance.

Gloucestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Chance of Winning

Yorkshire Women are coming into this game after losing to table-toppers Glamorgan in their previous game. They were shot for just 172 runs in the previous game and will need their batters to come up with an improved show. Yorkshire are in fourth place in the points table with 15 points after winning and losing three matches each so far. They are in a mid-table rut at the moment and would want to break out of that group with a win in this encounter.

Meanwhile, Gloucestershire Women defeated Worcestershire in their previous outing by a comprehensive margin of 53 runs. Like Yorkshire, they have also won and lost three matches each but are languishing in seventh place in the points table. A win in this game will certainly help the Gloucestershire side to climb in the table, and they will be hoping to continue the winning momentum.

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 55%

Gloucestershire Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 45%

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Gloucestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ria Fackrell was the best bowler for Yorkshire in the previous game. She returned with figures of 3/34 in her 10 overs and also bowled two maiden overs. At the same time, she also scored an unbeaten 36 off 48 deliveries while batting at number eight. She will be expected to put up yet another all-round show in this game so that Yorkshire come out on trumps. Fackrell is expected to score at least 25 runs and pick at least two wickets in this game.

Chloe Skelton was the one of the three bowlers in the previous game for Gloucestershire to pick up three wickets. She returned with figures of 3/40 in her 10 overs and also delivered a maiden over. Skelton will be expected to put up a similar show once again with the ball and can be backed to account for at least two scalps in this encounter.

Gloucestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Match Toss Prediction

Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol has hosted three matches so far this season and all three matches have been won by teams batting first. Gloucestershire scored 291 runs in the previous game played here and defended it comfortably while the average score batting first here is 267. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first and then look to defend the score.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Bristol is sunny on Saturday (August 16) and there is no chance of rain whatsoever. The sun will be shining bright when the two teams arrive at the stadium and the fans are likely to get to watch a full 100 overs of action. The temperature is expected to be around 28-30 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Yorkshire Women News & Player List

Yorkshire Women Player List

Erin Thomas, Amelia Oliver, Rebecca Duckworth, Maddie Ward (c) (wk), Ami Campbell, Megan McColl, Ines Blackwell, Ria Fackrell, Jess Woolston, Claudie Cooper, Hannah Rainey

Predicted Playing XI

Erin Thomas Batter Amelia Oliver Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Maddie Ward (C) Wicketkeeper Ami Campbell Batter Megan McColl All-Rounder Ines Blackwell All-Rounder Ria Fackrell All-Rounder Jess Woolston Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Hannah Rainey Bowler

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire are in fourth place in the points table at the moment in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They have played six matches so far and have won and lost three each

Gloucestershire Women News & Player List

Gloucestershire Women Player List

Liv Daniels (c), Meg Austin, Becca Halliday, Meg Ahearne, Katie Jones (wk), Georgina Cant, Chloe Skelton, Bea Willis, Alice Hill, Katie Dolman, Caitlin Belcher

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Becca Halliday Batter Meg Ahearne Batter Katie Jones All-Rounder Georgina Cant All-Rounder Chloe Skelton All-Rounder Bea Willis All-Rounder Alice Hill All-Rounder Liv Daniels (C) Bowler Katie Dolman Bowler Caitlin Belcher Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Team Form

Gloucestershire have won and lost three matches each so far in the ongoing Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They are seventh in the points table at the moment.

Gloucestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Head to Head

Yorkshire and Gloucestershire Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Gloucestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds

Gloucestershire Women to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire Women

Amelia Oliver and Erin Thomas opened the innings for Yorkshire in the previous game and scored only 17 runs together for the first wicket. For Gloucestershire, Becca Halliday and Meg Austin were the openers and they added 25 runs for the first wicket. Moreover, Halliday scored 62 runs and looked in good form. For the same reason, Gloucestershire Women are expected to have a better partnership than their Yorkshire counterparts in this game.

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Gloucestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Batters

Ami Campbell to be Yorkshire Women’s top batter

Ami Campbell was unlucky to get out hit wicket in the previous game. She had scored 14 runs off just six balls before getting out. She would look to make amends in this game and is also the leading run-scorer for Yorkshire. She has so far scored 252 runs in five innings at an average of 84 and a strike rate of 151.8 with a fifty and a hundred to her name. Campbell is expected to be the top batter for Yorkshire in this game.

Becca Halliday to be Gloucestershire Women's top batter

Gloucestershire batters have struggled significantly this season in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. But Becca Halliday showed her class in her maiden appearance this season against Worcestershire Women. She scored 62 runs off 86 balls with seven fours to her name while opening the innings. She will be keen on continuing in the same vein for her side in this encounter and is expected to be their top batter.

Gloucestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Bowlers

Claudie Cooper to be Yorkshire Women’s top bowler

Claudie Cooper has been the best bowler for Yorkshire this season in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. She has picked up 10 wickets so far after sending down 287 deliveries and has conceded only 150 runs at an impeccable economy of 3.13 and an average of 15. Cooper also picked up two wickets in the previous game for just 26 runs and will be aiming to put up a similar show in this encounter as well. Hence, Cooper is expected to be Yorkshire’s top bowler.

Caitlin Belcher to be Gloucestershire Women's top bowler

Caitlin Belcher was one of the three bowlers to account for three wickets in the previous game. With that performance, she took her tally of wickets to eight wickets this season in 207 deliveries. She has conceded 188 runs so far and has picked wickets at an average of 23.5 and an economy of 5.44. Belcher will be once again expected to step up for Gloucestershire and become their top bowler.