Facts: Glamorgan Women are in second place in the points table at the moment with five wins from six matches.

Kent Women last won a One-Day Cup League 2 match this season on April 26 against Derbyshire Falcons.

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are very close to jumping to the top of the points table in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They defeated Yorkshire in the previous game, chasing down the target of 173 runs successfully and have won five out of six games now. With 24 points to their name, Glamorgan are sitting pretty at the moment and will be looking to continue their winning to grab the top spot.

Kent Women last won a One-Day game this season on April 26 and have lost four matches since then. They have slipped to ninth place in the points table with five losses in six matches so far. Their hopes of making it to the knockouts are slowly fading away. To stay alive in the tournament, Kent will have to start winning but to beat the in-form Glamorgan side, they will have to improve their game significantly.

Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 85%

Kent’s chances of winning - 15%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Poppy Walker bowled superbly in the previous game, picking up three wickets for just 40 runs in 8.4 overs and also delivered a maiden. She was the fifth bowler to be introduced into the attack but did well to scalp wickets of the opposition. She will be confident of repeating her heroics yet again and is expected to pick up at least two wickets in this encounter against Kent Women.

Izzy James was one of the reasons why Kent came close to defending a low toal of 163 runs. She supported Olivia Barnes brilliantly to pick up two wickets in her seven overs while conceding 41 runs. James will be key with the ball for Kent in this match as well and would be expected to account for at least two wickets again.

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Match Toss Prediction

Beckenham has hosted five matches in the One-Day Cup this season and in three of those matches, teams have crossed the 300-run mark. Teams tied at 346 as well while 314 runs have also been chased down. In the last game, Kent could only post 163 runs against Northamptonshire and almost defended the score. However, the pitch is expected to be a decent one for the batters in this game. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first with chasing being preferred at the venue.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Beckenham is set to be clear with no chance of rain. It is set to be parly cloudy right through with sun peaking in between. But the heavens are unlikely to open up. The temperature during the match is likely to be 25 Degrees Celsius and the fans will get to enjoy a full 100 overs of action.

Glamorgan Women News & Player List

Glamorgan Women Player List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Charlotte Scarborough, Nicole Reid, Georgia Parfitt (wk), Eve Jackson, Bethan Gammon, Poppy Walker, Gemma Porter, Abbey Freeborn, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Parfitt (C) Batter Abbey Freeborn Batter Emma Marlow All-Rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Charlotte Scarborough Batter Eve Jackson All-Rounder Gemma Porter All-Rounder Lizzie Scott Bowler Nicole Reid Bowler Georgia Parfitt Wicketkeeper Poppy Walker Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan are in placed second in the points table of the ongoing Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They have played six matches so far and won five while losing only one of them.

Kent Women News & Player List

Kent Women Player List

Amy Gordon, Megan Sturge (wk), Tilly Callaghan, Elsa Barnfather, Coco Streets (c), Sophie Singer, Ella Darlington, Olivia Barnes, Sydney Gorham, Alice Grant, Izzy James

Predicted Playing XI

Tilly Callaghan Batter Ella Darlington All-Rounder Megan Sturge Wicketkeeper Amy Gordon All-Rounder Elsa Barnfather Batter Coco Streets (C) Batter Sophie Singer Batter Olivia Barnes Bowler Izzy James Bowler Sydney Gorham Bowler Alice Grant Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent have slipped to ninth position after their loss in the previous game. They have won only one game and lost five so far this season.

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Head to Head

Glamorgan and Kent Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Odds

Glamorgan Women to have a better opening partnership than Kent Women

Lauren Parfitt and Abbey Freeborn opened the innings for Glamorgan in the previous game as well and they did well to add 65 runs together. There is good camaraderie between them at the top of the order and it is boding well for Glamorgan. On the other hand, Callagan and Darlington haven’t fared great as a duo and added 18 runs for the opening wicket in the last outing. For the same reason, Glamorgan Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Kent counterparts in this game.

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women List a Kent County Cricket Ground, null Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.07 Bet Now!

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Batters

Abbey Freeborn to be Glamorgan’s Women’s top batter

Abbey Freeborn has done well in two matches she has played so far this season. She is opening the innings and has scored 138 runs at an average of 138 and also scored a century in her maiden appearance this season. Freeborn will be aiming to be more consistent and also looked confident during her 30-run knock as well. Looking at her sublime form, she is expected to be the top batter for Glamorgan against Kent.

Megan Sturge to be Kent Women's top batter

Megan Sturge is the only batter standing tall for Kent Women this season. She was the top batter in the last game as well, scoring 40 runs but didn’t get enough support from the other end. She has scored 276 runs so far in six innings at an average of 55.2 and a strike rate of 82.14 with three fifties to her name. Sturge will be key once again for Kent and is expected to be the top batter for her team.

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Bowlers

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan’s Women’s top bowler

Gemma Porter is in sensational form with the ball this season in the One-Day Cup League 2 for Glamorgan. She has accounted for 10 wickets so far after sending down 46.3 overs and has conceded only 149 runs at an economy of 3.2. In the last game, she picked up two wickets for just 24 runs in eight overs and will be expected to lead the way for Glamorgan once again.

Olivia Barnes to be Kent’s Women's top bowler

Olivia Barnes was the main reason why Kent came close to defending 163 runs against Northamptonshire in the last game. She picked up four wickets to raise the hopes of the team and took her overall tally of wickets to nine this season. The team will be hoping for Barnes to pick up as many wickets yet again to shock Glamorgan. Hence, she is expected to become the top bowler for the side.