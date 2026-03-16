Facts: Kent Women are struggling this season, having lost all four out of five matches so far in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2.

Northamptonshire are in third position in the points table with four wins in five matches.

Kent Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Chance of Winning

Kent Women couldn’t start their second phase of One-Day Cup League 2 on a high. They lost to Worcestershire Rapids in their previous game by a huge margin of 101 runs. Kent have now lost four out of five matches this season and are languishing in ninth place in the points table. To beat an in-form team like Northamptonshire Steelbacks, they will have to make amends in all aspects of the game and it has to be a team effort at any cost.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire Steelbacks thumped Derbyshire Falcons in their previous game to jump to third place in the points table. They chased down the paltry target of 136 runs with eight wickets in hand and are looking in great form at the moment. The Steelbacks have a chance to go on top of the table with a win in this encounter against Kent Women.

Kent’s chances of winning - 20%

Northamptonshire Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 80%

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Kent Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ella Darlington played her first game of the season in the previous outing. She impressed with the ball, accounting for two wickets in her six-over spell while conceding only 21 runs. She also bowled a couple of maiden overs showcasing her control over her variations. Darlington is expected to pick up at least two wickets again in this game and might also end up bowling her full quota of 10 overs.

Beth Ascott bats at number four for Northamptonshire and scored 38 runs in the previous game off 48 balls with four fours to her name. Overall, she has so far scored 138 runs at an average of 34.5 in five matches. She is a very talented player and can win the match single-handedly for her side. Ascott is expected to score at least 30 runs in this game against Kent Women.

Kent Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham has been absolutely flat this season. The venue has hosted four matches so far and in three of them, the team batting first has scored more than 300 runs. The highest total this season has been 348 while two teams tied here at 346 earlier this season. 314 has been the highest successful chase at the venue this season. Hence, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain whatsoever in Beckenham on Saturday (August 9). The clouds are clear right through and the sun will be out in the brightest way. The temperature is likely to be around 20 Degrees Celsius during the match and the fans will get to witness the action of entire 100 overs on Saturday.

Kent Women News & Player List

Kent Women Player List

Coco Streets, Amy Gordon, Elsa Barnfather, Tilly Callaghan, Izzy James, Megan Sturge, Molly Davis (wk), Grace Poole, Megan Belt (c), Jess Bird, Alice Grant, Ella Darlington, Sophie Singer, Genevieve Jeer, Zeena Bilal, Olivia Barnes

Predicted Playing XI

Tilly Callaghan Batter Ella Darlington All-Rounder Megan Sturge Wicketkeeper Sophie Singer All-Rounder Elsa Barnfather All-Rounder Coco Streets All-Rounder Genevieve Jeer All-Rounder Zeena Bilal Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler Izzy James Bowler Megan Belt (C) Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent have now lost all of their five matches of the ongoing Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They went down to Worcestershire Rapids in the previous game, losing by 101 runs.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women News & Player List

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Player List

Bella Howarth, Gemma Marriott, Amelia Kemp, Beth Ascott, Lenny Sims, Mabel Reid, Ella Phillips, Poppy Smart (wk), Bethan Robinson, Anisha Patel (c), Alicia Presland, Chloe Hill, Michaela Kirk, Emily Carpenter

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kemp All-Rounder Chloe Hill Wicketkeeper Michaela Kirk Batter Beth Ascott Batter Gemma Mariott All-Rounder Bella Howarth Batter Lenny Sims All-Rounder Mabel Reid All-Rounder Ella Phillips Bowler Anisha Patel Bowler Emily Carpenter Bowler

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Team Form

Northamptonshire Steelbacks continued their good run in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They have now won four out of five matches this season and are coming into this game after their win over Derbyshire Falcons.

Kent Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Head to Head

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women and Kent Women are facing each other for the first time in the ongoing season of Women’s One-Day Cup League 2.

Kent Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Betting Odds

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women to have a better opening partnership than Kent Women

Kent opened the innings with an entirely new pair of Tilly Callaghan and Ella Darlington in the previous game. On expected lines, they struggled and could only add five runs for the first wicket. For Northamptonshire, Amelia Kemp and Chloe Hill opened the innings but even they could add only six runs together. However, Kemp and Hill have opened before and can make amends in this encounter. Hence, Northamptonshire Steelbacks are expected to have a better opening partnership than Kent in this game.

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Kent Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Top Batters

Megan Sturge to be Kent Women’s top batter

Megan Sturge was the lone warrior for Kent in the previous game. She scored 74 out of 143 runs they posted in the innings and she did so in just 87 balls with 11 fours to her name. Overall, she has scored 236 runs in five innings at an average of 59 with three half-centuries to her name. Sturge will be key yet again for Kent in this game and while batting at three, it will be imperative for her to click to have any chance of challenging the opposition team. Sturge is expected to be the top batter for Kent Women in this game.

Michaela Kirk to be Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women's top batter

Michaela Kirk is the leading run-scorer for Northamptonshire this season. She showcased her skills in the previous game too with an unbeaten 65 off 80 balls with seven fours to her name. Overall, she has amassed 302 runs so far in four matches at an impeccable average of 151 with two fifties and a hundred to her credit. Kirk will be keen on adding more runs to her tally in the next game and become the top batter for Northamptonshire Steelbacks yet again.

Kent Women vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women Top Bowlers

Olivia Barnes to be Kent Women’s top bowler

Olivia Barnes is the joint-leading wicket-taker for Kent in this season of One-Day Cup League 2. She has so far picked up five wickets after sending down 26 overs and conceded 103 runs only at an economy of 3.96. She has also bowled two maiden overs so far and averages only 20.6 with the ball. Barnes is once again expected to be the top bowler for Kent.

Anisha Patel to be Northamptonshire Steelbacks Women's top bowler

Anisha Patel has emerged as one of the best bowlers for Northamptonshire this season. She returned with magical figures of 4/10 in the previous game in just five overs. Overall, she has accounted for 10 wickets in 32 overs at an impeccable economy of 2.93 and an average of 9.4. Anisha is expected to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire in this game.