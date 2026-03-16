Facts: Kent and Yorkshire Women both lost their respective previous encounters.

Kent are in ninth place in the points table with only one win in eight matches.

Kent Women vs Yorkshire Women Chance of Winning

Yorkshire have been able to put up a consistent performance in two consecutive matches this season. They have won and lost four matches each in One-Day Cup League 2 in eight outings and are in fourth place in the points table. Yorkshire Women are coming into this game after losing to Northamptonshire Women as they failed to score a decent total of 259 runs. Yorkshire will be hopeful of signing off from the One-Day Cup with a win.

As for Kent, it is their last hope to shine bright this season in the One-Day Cup League 2. They have won only one match so far and lost seven and are languishing in ninth place in the points table. Kent will have to beat a much better than them to have any hopes of ending the season on a high this weekend.

Yorkshire’s chances of winning - 75%

Kent’s chances of winning - 25%

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Kent Women vs Yorkshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Elsa Barnfather was the best batter for Kent Women in the previous game when they got bowled out for just 175 runs. Batting at four, Elsa scored 43 runs off 67 balls with six fours to her name. Overall, she has so far scored 148 runs in six matches at an average of 24.66 with a fifty to her credit. Hence, Barnfather can be expected to put up an even better show and score at least 50 runs in this game.

Olivia Thomas stepped up for Yorkshire in the previous game as they posted 259 runs batting first. Coming out to bat at number five, Thomas scored a fighting 57 off 92 balls, taking her overall tally of runs this season to 162 runs in just four innings at an average of 40.5 with two fifties to her name. Hence, Thomas is expected to be consistent and score at least 50 runs yet again.

Kent Women vs Yorkshire Women Match Toss Prediction

The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury hosted only two matches so far in One-Day Cup League 2. No team managed to cross the 200-run mark in those matches and Kent’s only win of the season also came at this venue, chasing 190 runs against Derbyshire. The pitch is tough for teams batting first and the side winning the toss is expected to bowl first for the same reason.

Weather Report

The weather forecast on Saturday (August 30) in Canterbury is for light rain for the entire day. There is a 20% chance of rain coming down at 11 PM, 2 PM and 4 PM local time during the match. However, the clash is unlikely to be abandoned due to rain and the temperature is expected to be around 17 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Yorkshire Women News & Player List

Yorkshire Women Player List

Erin Thomas, Amelia Oliver, Rebecca Duckworth, Maddie Ward (c) (wk), Ami Campbell, Olivia Thomas, Ines Blackwell, Ria Fackrell, Jess Woolston, Claudie Cooper, Beth Langston

Predicted Playing XI

Erin Thomas Batter Amelia Olivier Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Maddie Ward (C) Wicketkeeper Ami Campbell Batter Olivia Thomas All-Rounder Beth Langston All-Rounder Ines Blackwell Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire have won and lost four matches each this season and are in fourth place with 20 points.

Kent Women News & Player List

Kent Women Player List

Megan Belt (c), Ella Darlington, Megan Sturge (wk), Amy Gordon, Elsa Barnfather, Coco Streets, Sophie Singer, Laura Bailey, Zeena Bilal, Sydney Gorham, Izzy James

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Gordon All-Rounder Ella Darlington Batter Megan Sturge Wicketkeeper Elsa Barnfather All-Rounder Coco Streets All-Rounder Sophie Singer All-Rounder Laura Bailey All-Rounder Megan Belt (C) Bowler Zeena Bilal Bowler Izzy James Bowler Sydney Gorham Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent Women have won only one match, against Derbyshire Women, this season and have lost the remaining seven.

Kent Women vs Yorkshire Women Head to Head

Yorkshire and Kent Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Kent Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Kent Women

Yorkshire openers Amelia Oliver and Erin Thomas are in decent form overall this season. On the contrary, Kent have witnessed several players opening the innings. In the last game, they opened with Ella Darlington and Amy Gordon. Looking at the continuity and form, Yorkshire are certainly better placed and their openers have also scored runs when needed. Hence, we predict that the Yorkshire Women will have a better opening partnership than Kent Women.

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Kent Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Batters

Ami Campbell to be Yorkshire Women’s top batter

Ami Campbell has been exceptional, to say the least, this season for Yorkshire and she will be hoping to sign off from the One-Day Cup on a high. Campbell has so far scored 382 runs in seven innings at an impeccable average of 95.5 and a strike rate of 95.63 with a century to two fifties. Even though she bats at around five for Yorkshire, Ami Campbell is expected to be the top batter for Yorkshire in this game.

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women's top batter

Kent have struggled so much with the bat that their in-form batter Amy Gordon has had to open the innings from her original batting position of five or six. Gordon is coming off a brilliant 36-run knock in the previous game and more would be expected of her. Overall, she has scored 196 runs in six innings at an average of 39.2 with a century to her name. Hence, Amy Gordon is expected to be the top batter for Kent in this game against Yorkshire.

Kent Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Bowlers

Claudie Cooper to be Yorkshire Women’s top bowler

Claudie Cooper is a new ball bowler for Yorkshire and she has been superb for the team. She has accounted for 11 wickets so far and is the joint-highest wicket-taker for the team at an average of 20.27 and an economy of 3.49. Overall, she has sent down 383 deliveries and conceded only 223 runs while bowling as many as eight maiden overs. Hence, Cooper is expected to be the top bowler for Yorkshire in this game.

Izzy James to be Kent Women's top bowler

Izzy James was the best bowler for Kent in the previous game, not for the first time and not for the last time as well. She returned with brilliant figures of 2/26 in her 10 overs while defending a modest total of 176 runs. Overall, she has so far picked up 10 wickets after sending down 354 balls and conceding 256 runs at an average of 25.6 and an economy of 4.33. She has also bowled three maiden overs. Hence, James can be expected to be Kent top bowler in this game.