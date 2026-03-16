Facts: Leicestershire Women have won only two out of eight matches so far and are in eighth place in the points table.

Gloucestershire Women have been a tad better, with four wins and as many losses in the One-Day Cup League 2 this year.

Leicestershire Women vs Gloucestershire Women Chance of Winning

Leicestershire Women finally ended their losing streak in the previous game, beating Derbyshire Falcons by 126 runs. They are in eighth place in the points table at the moment with two wins and six losses so far and will be keen on ending their season on a high. The Foxes will be hoping to finish the tournament with a win, but they will have to play their best cricket to beat Gloucestershire who also won their previous game.

As for Gloucestershire, they are also coming into this game after beating Kent by six wickets. They chased down 176 runs easily and registered their fourth win of the season. They are currently in sixth place in the points table with four wins and as many losses. Gloucestershire will be hoping to bid adieu to the season with a win over Leicestershire, who finally won their previous encounter, beating Derbyshire.

Leicestershire’s chances of winning - 30%

Gloucestershire Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 70%

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Leicestershire Women vs Gloucestershire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Francesca Sweet was the best batter for Leicestershire in the previous game while batting at number four. She smashed 138 runs off just 117 balls with 17 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 117.95. Sweet will be high on confidence after such an authoritative knock and will be expected to continue in the same vein. She can be expected to score 50 runs at least yet again in this game.

Jess Hazell has been a good addition to the line-up for Gloucestershire at the backend of the tournament. She scored an unbeaten 70 off 72 balls with seven fours while batting at four in the 176-run chase in the previous game. In two matches this season, Hazell has scored 92 runs so far and will be expected to continue in the same vein for her side in their final game of the season. Hence, Jess Hazell can be backed to score at least 25 runs in the match against Leciestershire in their final One-Day Cup League 2 clash.

Leicestershire Women vs Gloucestershire Women Match Toss Prediction

Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester has hosted two matches so far this season. In both matches, the team batting first posted 295 and 272 runs and won comfortably. The trend is likely to continue in this game as well and hence, the team winning the toss is expected to bat first. A score around 280 runs is expected to be par once again in this encounter.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Leicester is not great on Saturday (August 30) for the match between Leicestershire and Gloucestershire. There are around 20-25% chances of rain during the match on Saturday, with the temperature revolving around 17 Degrees Celsius. The fans are unlikely to get to witness 100 overs of action.

Leicestershire Women News & Player List

Leicestershire Women Player List

Becki Brooker (c), Francesca Sweet, Hayley Brown, Lucy Weston, Ellen Watson, Sophie Bennett (wk), Ellie Phillips, D'nica Roff, Holly Whitfield, April Herathge, Emma Thatcher

Predicted Playing XI

Becki Brooker (C) Batter Lucy Weston All-Rounder Hayley Brown Batter Francesca Sweet Batter Ellen Watson All-Rounder Sophie Bennett Wicketkeeper Ellie Phillips Wicketkeeper D’nica Roff Bowler Holly Whitefield Bowler April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Team Form

Leicestershire are in eighth place in the points table with only two wins so far and six losses in the ongoing One-Day Cup League 2 season.

Gloucestershire Women News & Player List

Gloucestershire Women Player List

Becca Halliday, Meg Ahearne, Georgina Cant, Jess Hazell (wk), Chloe Skelton, Melissa Story, Liv Daniels (c), Caitlin Belcher, Katie Dolman, Alice Bird, Charlie Phillips

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Ahearne Batter Becca Halliday Batter Georgina Cant Batter Jess Hazell Wicketkeeper Chloe Skelton All-Rounder Melissa Story All-Rounder Liv Daniels (C) All-Rounder Caitlin Belcher All-Rounder Katie Dolman Bowler Alice Bird Bowler Charlie Phillips Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Team Form

Gloucestershire have won and lost four matches each so far in the One-Day Cup League 2 after playing eight matches.

Leicestershire Women vs Gloucestershire Women Head to Head

Leicestershire and Gloucestershire Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Leicestershire Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Odds

Gloucestershire Women to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire Women

Becki Brooker and Lucy Weston opened the innings for Leicestershire in the previous game but could add only 17 runs for the first wicket. On the other hand, Becca Halliday and Meg Ahearne notched up 39 runs for the opening wicket against Kent. Looking at the recent form of openers from both teams, Gloucestershire are well placed. Hence, Gloucestershire Women are expected to have a better opening partnership compared to their Leicestershire counterparts.

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Leicestershire Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Batters

Hayley Brown to be Leicestershire Women’s top batter

Hayley Brown bats at number three for Leicestershire Women and has fared decently for her side. She is coming off an unbeaten 103-run knock in the previous game off 113 balls with 11 fours to her credit. Brown has overall scored 150 runs in only four matches at an average of 50 with a century to her name. Hence, Brown is expected to be the top batter for Leicestershire Women in this game.

Becca Halliday to be Gloucestershire Women's top batter

Becca Halliday is in good form for Gloucestershire this season. After playing only three matches so far, she has scored 127 runs at an average of 42.33 with a half-century to her name. Halliday opens the innings for her side and scored 32 runs off 34 balls in the 176-run chase. Looking at her form, Halliday can be expected to be the top batter for Gloucestershire.

Leicestershire Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Bowlers

Holly Whitefield to be Leicestershire Women’s top bowler

Holly Whitefield is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire Women so far in the One-Day Cup League 2. She has picked up nine wickets so far at an average of 21.77 and an economy of 4.94 after delivering almost 40 overs with two maidens as well. Whitefield is also coming off after picking up two wickets in the previous game. Hence, she can be backed to become the top bowler for her side in this game.

Chloe Skelton to be Gloucestershire Women's top bowler

Chloe Skelton is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Gloucestershire this season in the One-Day Cup League 2. She has so far accounted for 10 scalps at an average of 16.9 and an economy of 4.44 after sending down 38 overs while also bowling three maidens. Skelton also picked up three wickets for 58 runs in the previous game and is in good form at the moment. Hence, Chloe Skelton can be expected to become the top bowler for Gloucestershire in this game.