Facts: Middlesex are the only team among 18 counties to not lose a single game this season yet.

Leicestershire Foxes have won only one out of six matches so far and lost five.

Leicestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Chance of Winning

Leciestershire Women are set to face the table toppers Middlesex in their next game of the ongoing Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They are languishing in eighth place at the moment with five losses from six matches and are on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament. To beat Middlesex, they will have to play their best cricket of the season which seems unlikely looking at their form

Middlesex Women are enjoying an unbeaten run this season in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They are the only team this season to not lose a single game in six outings and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 28 points to their credit. The clash against Leicestershire might turn out to be a mismatch but they should guard against complacency. Middlesex will be keen on continuing their winning run in this game.

Leicestershire’s chances of winning - 35%

Middlesex’s chances of winning - 65%

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Leicestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

April Herathge was the best bowler for Leicestershire Women in the last game. She picked up three wickets for 53 runs in her spell of 10 overs and that helped them restrict the opposition to 272 runs in their 50 overs. Hearthge will be key yet again with the ball for Leicestershire and can be expected to pick at least two wickets in the game against Middlesex Women.

Lauren Turner was one of the major reasons for Middlesex skittling their opposition for just 76 runs in the previous game. She opened the bowling attack and finished with the magical figures of 3/13 in her eight overs that included two maidens. Middlesex team management will be hoping for her to continue in the same vein and can be expected to pick at least three wickets again.

Leicestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Match Toss Prediction

The Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester has hosted one match so far in this season. Northamptonshire scored 264 runs batting first and then Leciestershire got skittled for only 79 runs. The surface is expected to be decent especially while batting first. Hence, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

There is light rain in the forecast at 9 AM local time in Leicester on Saturday (August 16). It will be cloudy for the majority of the day during the match. The temperature will hover around 17-18 Degrees Celsius and despite the rain in the offing, the fans are likely to witness 100 overs of action.

Leicestershire Women News & Player List

Leicestershire Women Player List

Becki Brooker (c), Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Lucy Weston, Ellen Watson, Sophie Bennett (wk), Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Holly Whitfield, April Herathge, Emma Thatcher

Predicted Playing XI

Becki Brooker (C) All-Rounder Francesca Sweet Wicketkeeper Prisha Thanawala All-Rounder Lucy Weston All-Rounder Ellen Watson Batter Aimee Colquhoun All-Rounder Sophie Bennett Wicketkeeper Laura Crofts All-Rounder Holly Whitefield Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler April Herathge Bowler

Leicestershire Women Team Form

Leicestershire are in eighth place in the points table of Women’s One-Day League 2. They have played six matches so far and have lost five while winning only one.

Middlesex Women News & Player List

Middlesex Women Player List

Finty Trussler, Issy Routledge, Natasha Miles, Saskia Horley (c), Riva Pindoria, Georgia Irving, Pippa Sproul (wk), Anaya Patel, Rachana Cambampaty, Lauren Turner, Layla Judge

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge All-Rounder Natasha Miles All-Rounder Finty Tussler Batter Saskia Horley (C) All-Rounder Riva Pindoria Batter Georgia Irving Batter Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Anaya Patel Bowler Rachana Cambampaty Bowler Lauren Turner Bowler Layla Judge Bowler

Middlesex Women Team Form

Middlesex are in the middle of a brilliant season in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They have played six matches so far and won all of them.

Leicestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Head to Head

Leicestershire and Middlesex Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Leicestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Odds

Middlesex Women to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire Women

Looking at the current form of both teams, there is no doubt that the Middlesex openers Issy Routledge and Natasha Miles are better placed to add runs in quick time together. They stitched 59 runs together in the 77-run chase in the previous game and will be expected to add more in this game too. On the other hand, it will be tough for Becki Brooker and Francesca Sweet to score more together while opening the innings for Leicestershire Women. Hence, Middlesex are expected to have a better opening stand than Leicestershire women.

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Leicestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Top Batters

Prisha Thanawala to be Leicestershire Women’s top batter

Prisha Thanawala played her first match of the season in the previous outing and impressed many with her batting. She came out to bat at three and scored a valiant 50 off 77 balls with six fours to her name Thanawala provided solidity to the batting line-up holding one end in the run-chase. Prisha is once again expected to come good in the game against Middlesex and can become the top batter for Leicestershire.

Finty Trussler to be Middlesex Women's top batter

Finty Trussler is in good touch in the ongoing season for Middlesex in the ongoing Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. She has so far scored 255 runs at an average of 42.5 in five matches and a strike rate of 94.44 with a fifty and a hundred to her name. Trussler bats at number three for Middlesex and will be key for them yet again, despite scoring only five runs in the previous game. Finty Trussler can become the top batter for Middlesex in this game against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Top Bowlers

Laura Crofts to be Leicestershire Women’s top bowler

Laura Crofts is the joint-leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire Women this season in the One-Day Cup League 2. She has bowled 32 overs so far and conceded 169 runs while picking up seven wickets at an average of 24.14 and an economy of 5.28. Crofts takes the new ball for Leicestershire and is likely to become the top bowler for them in this game despite having a kind of an off day in the last outing.

Anaya Patel to be Middlesex Women's top bowler

Anaya Patel registered her best figures this season in the previous game against the Derbyshire Falcons. She picked up four wickets for just 17 runs in 9.1 overs while delivering as many as four maiden overs during her spell. Overallm she has accounted for five wickets thus far after sending down 25 overs this season and has conceded only 51 runs at an unreal economy of 2.02. Patel is once again expected to become the top bowler for Middlesex in this game.