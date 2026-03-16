Facts: Derbyshire Falcons Women are struggling this season, having lost all five matches so far in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2.

Middlesex Women are sitting pretty on top, having won all five matches so far.

Middlesex Women vs Derbyshire Falcons Women Chance of Winning

Derbyshire Falcons have lost all of their five matches so far in the ongoing Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. Their challenge will only get tougher as they are facing the table toppers Middlesex who are yet to lose a single game in the tournament this season. On the other hand, the Falcons are languishing at the bottom of the points table and would get knocked out soon if they don’t start winning matches soon.

As for Middlesex, it is a battle of mismatch for them. They are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with five wins in as many outings and will face the team placed last. They have played some exceptional cricket so far and would be aware of not taking things for granted. The team will be itching to make it six in a row and have the best chance to do it given the current form of the opposition.

Derybshire Falcons’ chances of winning - 30%

Middlesex’s chances of winning - 70%

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Middlesex Women vs Derbyshire Falcons Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rhianna Knowling-Davies of Derbyshire has picked up four wickets so far in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. She went wicketless in her four overs in the previous game but has been a decent bowler for her team. Davies will be keen on stepping up for her team and is expected to pick at least two wickets in this game.

Pippa Sproul helped her side recover from a precarious position of 29/5 in the last game. She scored an unbeaten 98 off 118 deliveries with eight fours to her name and batted till the end of the innings. Overall, Sproul has so far scored 162 runs at an average of 81 in three matches with a fifty to her name. She is expected to score at least 35 runs yet again in this game.

Middlesex Women vs Derbyshire Falcons Women Match Toss Prediction

This is the first match of the season at the Merchant Taylors’ School Ground in Northwood. Both teams don’t have any idea of the behaviour of the pitch but it is likely to be a decent one for the batters with a score around 240-250 being par. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first and then chase the score down.

Weather Report

The weather forecast on Saturday for the match between Derbyshire and Middlesex in Northwood is for cloudy skies during the match. Interestingly, there is a light rain in the forecast around 10 AM local time but after that, only dark clouds are expected to hover without any chance of rain. The temperature is likely to be around 22-23 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Derybshire Falcons Women News & Player List

Derybshire Falcons Women Player List

Ella Porter, Megan Pittman, Natasha Allen, Adrianna Darlow (C), Erynn Crosby, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Francesca Clarke, Caitlin McDonald, Gemma Rose, Pagan Hardwick, Jessica Couser, Lara Shaw, Maria Andrews

Predicted Playing XI

Jessica Couser Batter Lara Shaw Batter Ella Porter Batter Maria Andrews All-Rounder Megan Pittman Wicketkeeper Natasha Allen Batter Adrianna Darlow All-Rounder Rhiannon Knowling-Davies Batter Harriett Parkin Bowler Francesca Clarke Bowler Pagan Hardwick Bowler

Derybshire Falcons Women Team Form

Derybshire Falcons Women have entirely struggled in the ongoing season of Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They have lost all five matches of the tournament so far.

Middlesex Women News & Player List

Middlesex Women Player List

Artemis Downer, Anisha Dissanayake, Issy Routledge, Finty Trussler, Saskia Horley (c), Riva Pindoria (wk), Lauren Turner, Sonali Patel, Bex Tyson, Anaya Patel, Gaya Gole, Pippa Sproul, Rachana Campbampaty, Katie Wolfe

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge All-Rounder Finty Tussler Batter Natasha Miles Batter Saskia Horley (C) All-Rounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Artemis Downer All-Rounder Gaya Gole All-Rounder Hannah Davis All-Rounder Katie Wolfe Bowler Sarah Pearson Bowler Rachana Cambampaty Bowler

Middlesex Women Team Form

Middlesex Women are in great form at the moment and have won all of their five matches so far in the One-Day Cup League 2.

Middlesex Women vs Derbyshire Falcons Women Head to Head

Middlesex Women and Derybshire Falcons Women are facing each other for the first time in the ongoing season of Women’s One-Day Cup League 2.

Middlesex Women vs Derbyshire Falcons Women Betting Odds

Middlesex Women to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire Falcons Women

Openers of both teams struggled in their respective previous matches in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. Middlesex Women are performing brilliantly in the tournament and their batters are in decent form too. However, the Falcons batters have not been able to score as many runs. On that note, we predict that the Middlesex Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire Falcons in this game.

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Middlesex Women vs Derbyshire Falcons Women Top Batters

Ella Porter to be Derybshire Falcons Women’s top batter

Ella Porter was also among the players to get out early for Derbyshire in the previous game as they were folded for just 135 runs. She scored 13 runs off 36 balls before getting castled while batting at three. However, Porter is the most in-form batter of the team, with 145 runs to her credit at an average of 36.25 with 80 being her highest score. Hence, Ella Porter is expected to be Derbyshire Falcons Women’s top batter.

Finty Trussler to be Middlesex Women's top batter

Finty Trussler is the highest run-getter of Middlesex Women this season with 250 runs to her name so far at an average of 50. Her best score this season is 137 and has also notched up a half-century. She opened the innings for Middlesex in the previous game and would like to make amends in this game with a decent score. Trussler is expected to be Middlesex Women’s top batter in this encounter.

Middlesex Women vs Derbyshire Falcons Women Top Bowlers

Maria Andrews to be Derybshire Falcons Women’s top bowler

Maria Andrews played her first game of the season in the previous outing and impressed with her variations. Defending 136 runs, she bowled a brilliant opening spell, conceding only 15 runs and also picked up a wicket. Andrews will be confident of performing well yet again and will be hoping to pick up more wickets for her side. Hence, Andrews is expected to be the top bowler for Derbshire Falcons.

Issy Routledge to be Middlesex Women's top bowler

Issy Routledge surprised many with her bowling performance in the previous game. She returned with four wickets for just 36 runs, helping her side defend the total of 192 runs. Overall, she has accounted for eight wickets after sending down 120 balls and has conceded only 71 runs at an economy of 3.55. Routledge is expected to be the top bowler for Middlesex Women in this game.