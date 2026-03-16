Facts: Sussex Sharks have been inconsistent this season with three wins and four losses so far

Middlesex Women are on a sensational winning streak of seven matches this season and are on top of the points table.

Middlesex Women vs Sussex Women Chance of Winning

Sussex Sharks have been inconsistent this season in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They have so far won three and lost four matches in seven outings and are sitting in sixth place in the points table. In the previous game, they lost to Northamptonshire by 57 runs, failing to chase down a modest total of 172 runs. To beat a strong team like Middlesex, Sussex Sharks will have to play their best cricket.

Meanwhile, Middlesex are on a sensational streak in the ongoing season of One-Day Cup League 2. They have won all of their seven matches so far this season and are sitting pretty on top of the points table. They are coming into this game after beating Leicestershire by 123 runs, defending 295 runs successfully. Middlesex will be keen on continuing their winning run and make it eight in a row this season.

Sussex Sharks’ chances of winning - 10%

Middlesex’s chances of winning - 90%

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Middlesex Women vs Sussex Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ava Lee picked up a sensational five-wicket haul in the previous game against Northamptonshire. She returned with magical figures of 5/18 in her 10 overs with two maidens to his name. Overall, she is also the second leading wicket-taker for Sussex with nine scalps to her name after sending down 180 deliveries while conceding only 109 runs at an economy of 3.63. Lee can be backed yet again to pick up at least two wickets in the game against Middlesex.

Saskia Horley bats at number four for Middlesex and is coming off a brilliant 114-run knock against Leicestershire off 105 balls with 13 fours to her credit. Overall, she has scored 190 runs at an average of 47.5 and her strike rate of 101.6 and is also among the best. Horley will be keen on continuing in the same vein in the game against Sussex too and can be backed to score at least 35 runs.

Middlesex Women vs Sussex Women Match Toss Prediction

The 1st Central County Ground in Hove has hosted three One-Day matches this season so far. The pitch has been decent to bat with the 300-run mark being breached once. Chasing has turned out to be tough, even as Sussex got bowled out for just 77 runs earlier this season. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Hove is set to be clear on Monday (August 25) for the match between Middlesex and Sussex Sharks in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. There is no chance of rain whatsoever during the match and the sun will be shining bright. The temperature is expected to range from 21-23 Degrees Celsius.

Sussex Sharks Women News & Player List

Sussex Sharks Women Player List

Izzy Collis, Mollie Adams (wk), Phoebe Wilkinson, Nancy Harman, Chiara Green (c), Rachel King, Ava Lee, Talitha Stanley, Indigo Gentry, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis

Predicted Playing XI

Izzy Collis Batter Mollie Adams Wicketkeeper Phoebe Wilkinson Batter Nancy Harman All-Rounder Rachel King Batter Chiara Green Batter Ava Lee All-Rounder Talitha Stanley Bowler Indigo Gentry Bowler Anna Lewis Bowler Anna Buckle Bowler

Sussex Sharks Women Team Form

Sussex Sharks have been inconsistent in One-Day Cup this season, winning three and losing four matches in seven outings so far.

Middlesex Women News & Player List

Middlesex Women Player List

Finty Trussler, Ariana Dowse (wk), Gaya Gole, Saskia Horley (c), Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Hannah Davis, Sarah Pearson, Katie Wolfe, Anisha Dissanayake, Hannah Francis

Predicted Playing XI

Ariana Dowse Wicketkeeper Finty Trussler Batter Gaya Gole Batter Saskia Horley (C) Batter Artemis Downer Batter Georgia Irving Batter Hannah Davis All-Rounder Sarah Pearson All-Rounder Katie Wolfe Bowler Anisha Dissanayake Bowler Hannah Francis Bowler

Middlesex Women Team Form

Middlesex Women are in sensational form in the ongoing One-Day Cup League 2 season, winning all seven matches they’ve played so far.

Middlesex Women vs Sussex Women Head to Head

Sussex Sharks and Middlesex Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Middlesex Women vs Sussex Women Betting Odds

Sussex Sharks Women to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex Women

Given the contrasting form of the two teams facing off in this match, it is very much a given that Middlesex Women will have a better opening partnership compared to their Sussex counterparts in this game. Sussex openers Izzy Collis and Mollie Adams will face a tough bowling line-up and it would be difficult for the duo to add more runs than the Middlesex openers Ariana Dowse and Finty Trussler.

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Middlesex Women vs Sussex Women Top Batters

Mollie Adams to be Sussex Sharks Women’s top batter

Mollie Adams is the highest run-scorer for Sussex so far in the ongoing One-Day Cup League 2. She has so far scored 284 runs in seven innings at an average of 47.33 with a fifty and a hundred to her name. Adams opens the innings and looking at her form, will be key for Sussex if they are to even put up a fight against a strong Middlsex unit. Mollie Adams can be expected to become the top batter for Sussex.

Finty Trussler to be Middlesex Women's top batter

Finty Trussler is an opener for Middlesex and she scored only 16 runs in the previous game. But she is the leading run-getter for her team this season, with 271 runs in seven matches at an average of 38.71. She has also notched up a century and a fifty so far. Trussler will be looking forward to take her tally past the 300-run mark in this game. Hence, she can become the top bowler for Middlesex in the next game.

Middlesex Women vs Sussex Women Top Bowlers

Anna Buckle to be Sussex Sharks Women’s top bowler

Anna Buckle is the best bowler for Sussex Sharks this season, accounting for 12 wickets so far after sending down almost 42 overs. She has conceded 229 runs at an economy of 5.49 and has picked wickets at an average of 19.08. She also has a five-wicket haul to her name. Buckle picked up two wickets for 38 runs even in the previous game. Looking at her exceptional form, she can be expected to become Sussex Sharks’ top bowler.

Sarah Pearson to be Middlesex Women's top bowler

Gaya Gole is the leading wicket-taker for Middlsex Women but it was Sarah Pearson who hogged the limelight in the previous outing for them. She picked up a sensational six-wicket haul returning with figures of 6/23 in 8.1 overs, taking her overall wickets tally this season to nine at an impeccable average of 7.88 and an economy of 2.89. Pearson is being very tough to get away with for the batters and is very likely that she will add more wickets to her name, becoming the top bowler for her side.